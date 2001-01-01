I don't know him personally, but his being top wheel of the FSF has skewed his reality. I cannot remember where I heard it, but I believe he is quoted (heavily paraphrasing here) along the lines of, "I may be fighting a losing fight, but it's all I can do, and I won't stop until I'm dead."
Practicality is the ultimate deciding factor at its core. Practicality decides whether you use a GPL-based license or the Apache license. Practicality decides whether you choose to avoid a website because of non-free Javascript. Practicality decides whether you can eat that muffin and switch gears on the road, and so on. It is a bit like using secure services and utilizing OpSec. Where do you draw the line between convenience and security? Where does it stop being practical and where does it matter to stick to a principle?
Maybe he is just aging, and his brain is in an infinite loop. As I said, I do not know the man myself. But not having a clear focus of how life is for a majority of people can be a huge factor.
I always value Stallman's commitment, but it's often impractical to maintain while being a productive member of society.
Keeps me considering the possibility of freer alternatives though, and I find it valuable for that reason alone.
It can be occupy protesters who own iPhones to coordinate or open source purists who use Slack to join projects they love or environmentalists filling their gas tank. In the end, there has to be a more practical strategy that enables a person to fight for the world they want while living in the world that exists.
I don't mind companies use non-free software, but I do mind if they do whatever they want with their users on a legal basis.
Not to mention government services, built with .NET, which yeah - you are obliged to use.
Now if you don't like being tracked at all time 1: enable privacy options for your Google account 2: avoid using Google Play and 3: start using duckduckgo
If you enable all your Google account privacy options - can you be sure that they do what they say they are doing? How do you know that? Can you be sure your information isn't being intercepted along the way?
If you trust Google then fine.
But if there is even the slightest amount of doubt then someone you trust (preferably you yourself) needs to audit the code and every pathway the data travels along before you can be absolutely sure.
Okay, thanks for your opinion RMS.
