Richard Stallman: Reasons Not to Use Google (stallman.org)
Obvious privacy issues aside, Stallman has always come off - to me - as someone who doesn't really see the bigger picture. I thank him for taking a stance against corruption, but there is a line between practical and impractical.

I don't know him personally, but his being top wheel of the FSF has skewed his reality. I cannot remember where I heard it, but I believe he is quoted (heavily paraphrasing here) along the lines of, "I may be fighting a losing fight, but it's all I can do, and I won't stop until I'm dead."

Practicality is the ultimate deciding factor at its core. Practicality decides whether you use a GPL-based license or the Apache license. Practicality decides whether you choose to avoid a website because of non-free Javascript. Practicality decides whether you can eat that muffin and switch gears on the road, and so on. It is a bit like using secure services and utilizing OpSec. Where do you draw the line between convenience and security? Where does it stop being practical and where does it matter to stick to a principle?

Maybe he is just aging, and his brain is in an infinite loop. As I said, I do not know the man myself. But not having a clear focus of how life is for a majority of people can be a huge factor.

Eh, we need the idealists in the world. If not it'd be a much more boring and fractured place.

His reasoning that it uses "non-free JavaScript" seems a bit redundant these days (given that almost every site does).

I always value Stallman's commitment, but it's often impractical to maintain while being a productive member of society.

Keeps me considering the possibility of freer alternatives though, and I find it valuable for that reason alone.

Just because everybody does it, doesn't make it right.

Indeed. The web is sick of JavaScript, and I mean it. JavaScript is used 70% of the time for totally unnecessary stuff, than makes the web slower and full of cruft.

Just because it's right, doesn't make it practical.

It can be occupy protesters who own iPhones to coordinate or open source purists who use Slack to join projects they love or environmentalists filling their gas tank. In the end, there has to be a more practical strategy that enables a person to fight for the world they want while living in the world that exists.

Doesn't make it right, but doesn't seem worth mentioning if you're talking about specific issues with Google, rather than websites in general.

Insert Godwin's Law here

People can hardly choose use / don't use Google anymore. If there should be a protest against Google and other big companies, I expect it to be lead by governments and regulations.

I don't mind companies use non-free software, but I do mind if they do whatever they want with their users on a legal basis.

Not to mention government services, built with .NET, which yeah - you are obliged to use.

There are reasons for avoiding Google, but I found Stallman's list a bit odd. Why do I care if the javascript I use to sign up on Google+ is not free?

Now if you don't like being tracked at all time 1: enable privacy options for your Google account 2: avoid using Google Play and 3: start using duckduckgo

Ultimately all RMS's issues come down to "who do you trust?"

If you enable all your Google account privacy options - can you be sure that they do what they say they are doing? How do you know that? Can you be sure your information isn't being intercepted along the way?

If you trust Google then fine.

But if there is even the slightest amount of doubt then someone you trust (preferably you yourself) needs to audit the code and every pathway the data travels along before you can be absolutely sure.

Nothing inherently wrong in companies, profit, or even proprietary software. It is abuse and misuse of their power and capacity that we should raises of voices (and choices against). For example I consciously avoid Google Chrome because I object to how it is bundled with literally every Android phone, bundled with a lot of unrelated software and you cannot browse through any Google web property without being nagged to use/install Chrome from time to time, even after I dismiss those prompts. I see this as incipient abuse of power that could grow a lot worse if we keep turning a blind eye. But not all Google products/effors need to be tarred with a broad brush. Everything depends...

tl;dr: because non-free JavaScript. Also tracking.

Okay, thanks for your opinion RMS.

