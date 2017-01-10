Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
10 years with util-linux project (karelzak.blogspot.com)
88 points by arunbhanu on Jan 7, 2017 | hide | past | web | favorite | 6 comments



util-linux is one of those great "behind the scenes" projects that keeps Linux working. kzak has maintained it tirelessly while at the same time avoiding doing anything stupid (eg. rewriting it all in language-du-jour).

Also don't forget the spin-offs, like the mini-library for formatting tables of data (http://git.kernel.org/cgit/utils/util-linux/util-linux.git/t...).


There are also the GNU coreutils which, uh, basically seem to support every single processor and OS capable of running any kind of *nix-ish thing. I believe I even saw mentions of Siemens UNIX (SINIX)!


I still can't forgive Karel Zak for removing ddate[0]. =(

[0] http://riaschissl.bestsolution.at/2012/07/when-maintainers-b...


I created a util-linux cheat sheet a few years ago. Lists all executables in the package with short descriptions:

http://www.catonmat.net/blog/util-linux-cheat-sheet/

I love cheat sheets.


There's also moreutils which has, well, some more useful utils: https://joeyh.name/code/moreutils/


> used by all mainstream Linux distros (as well as by Systemd haters ;-)

Edit: Note btw that this is actually about it being 10 years since he forked util-linux to util-linux-ng because he considered the former as having been abandoned (or developing too slowly).




