I wrote something like this myself a while back: http://41j.com/hterm/
I recommend checking out libvterm (http://www.leonerd.org.uk/code/libvterm/). It abstracts out of lot of the v220/xterm terminal rendering code and is very neat. I'd love to see it get more support.
Also nice to see Sixel support (graphical terminal are fun!).
It's kind of neat to see improvements made here if that's the case. Not everyone will make extensive use of this, but having proper support for a lot of modern conveniences is never a bad thing.
Well hello there. Makes a guy wonder if it would be possible to run a web browser without X.
There's also Netsurf, I've not used it but it. Looks awesome: http://www.netsurf-browser.org
I wonder how hard that would be.
Unless you mean in actual text/sixel mode. Then I haven't heard of one.
However, in addition to this "trick of X" mode, links also supports rendering its own X window; with proportional fonts and everything; no terminal emulator needed.
However, the graphics system isn't based on X; X is just one backend; it can also render to the Linux framebuffer, so it doesn't even need X11 to be running, it can render full graphics straight in your TTY.
