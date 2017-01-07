Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
That ‘Fake Plastic Rice’ in Nigeria Was Actually Something Much More Depressing (gizmodo.com)
12 points by electic on Jan 7, 2017 | hide | past | web | favorite | 2 comments



Not sure how skeptical we should be.

First they said it was plastic rice, and then the company proved that it was actually plastic, but not for consumption but for for display only, like you see all over Asia.

Now, after that fake news was brought to light, they come up with another one saying it's actually contaminated?


Corrupt government gets insufficiently bribed and grabs traders lousy goods with any sad excuse available.




