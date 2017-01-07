Hacker News
New Camera Can See Around Corners
(
technologyreview.com
)
1 point
by
vezycash
on Jan 7, 2017
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
favorite
|
1 comment
christofosho
on Jan 7, 2017
One of the potential applications here could be security, however that might prove to generate a wide breadth of false-positive results..
Search: