Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Show HN: Kitty – A modern, hackable, featureful, OpenGL based terminal emulator (github.com)
45 points by aumerle 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 18 comments | favorite





Very nice. Close to what I want but not quite there yet. My goal is to have a terminal environment that is seamless between windows, mac, and linux while supporting the kinds of features a "modern" terminal should (colors, utf8, various fonts, etc)

reply


Windows, AFAIK has a completely different terminal implementation, so I doubt you will ever get the same terminal working on unix-like and windows (modulo the WSL) But as for OS X kitty should be easy to port since it uses only cross platform libraries.

reply


I like it!

I've seen just about every terminal implement its own version of tiling, and I just have to ask: Why? Doesn't this just increase the line count and surface area without offering anything that doesn't already work just fine as a tool maintained by someone else?

reply


For me (I am the author of kitty) it is for two reasons:

1) Multiplexers are a hack -- there are various problems with them, such as passing control codes through safely, keyboard shortcuts, performance, etc

2) Tiling WMs -- these can work (in fact I use a tiling WM myself) however, the nice thing about having tiling (and tab management) built into the terminal is that you can manage terminal windows and other windows differently on the same screen. For example, on small screens I like to have most GUI windows such s browser, etc. maximized, but I like to have terminal windows side-by-side, this is hard to manage if you want to have them on the same screen. With tiling built into the terminal, managing terminal windows is in a separate "namespace" from all other types of windows

reply


I'm not sure if Kitty does this but with Konsole in KDE it enables a number of features that I've found useful in the past. With Konsole's split view I can have a different terminal setup in each view, i.e. different fonts, font sizes, color scheme, scrollback settings, etc. I've found that to be very useful at times where I've got a bunch of different things being tailed and some are either longer than others or more important and i want them to be up in my face when something goes badly.

reply


Tiling is very useful for many workloads on one monitor (in a laptop enviroment). Need to run some long running process that needs intervention + do some editing + connect to IRC all in a 12" laptop formfactor? Well tiling is what you need.

reply


He's saying there are other better tools for the purpose. You can use a tiling window manager like i3 or dwm, or a manager within the shell like screen or tmux.

reply


I think of my computer as two half's of the same coin. One I don't need to think about and use my mouse to click though. The other is the one that needs to be respectful interacted with using my dark incantations of Alt/Cntrl + keys to summon features. I don't want these realms mixing.

That's just my opinion but it's probably mirrored.

reply


that is kinda funny. The main complaint of the other OpenGL terminal on the frontpage right now is that it doesn't have support for things like tiling or tabs, arguing that it is because terminals don't have nice interface support that we have to use hacks such as multiplexers.

reply


This issue actually divides the terminal userbase. There are the ones with tabs like Gnome Terminal, and the ones that don't manage screens like Termite, st, xterm, and urxvt.

reply


Does this work with MacOS? I didn't see that mentioned in the README.

I have a Linux desktop and MacBook laptop. I would like to run the same Terminal on both.

reply


Not currently, but it should be easy to port, since it only uses cross platform library such as freetype, glfw, python, etc.

reply


Name clash with KiTTY: http://www.9bis.net/kitty/ , terminal emulator, fork of PuTTY. It will be impossible to create package for both in official repos until name conflict will be resolved.

reply


Well, the kitty you mention only works on Windows, so what packages on official repos are we talking about?

reply


It's opensource. PuTTY is ported to Linux and is already in Fedora official repo[1], so KiTTY can be ported to Linux too.

[1]: https://admin.fedoraproject.org/pkgdb/package/rpms/putty/

reply


Out of luck with Nvidia proprietary driver and latest Fedora:

    RuntimeError: OpenGL is missing the required ARB_copy_image extension
ARB_copy_image is OpenGL 4.3 extension. Is it supported by NVIDA driver at Linux? Or it's hardware problem? (I have GF106M [GeForce GTX 460M] (rev a1) installed ).

reply


The GTX 460 came out six years ago. It goes up to OpenGL 4.1.

Sorry, pal.

http://www.geforce.com/hardware/desktop-gpus/geforce-gtx-460...

reply


No idea, sorry, I have not used nvidia in many years. I cant tell you that it works with the radeon and intel open source GPU drivers.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: