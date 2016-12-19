All of that said, I'm still having a bit of trouble justifying the jump up to giving the place free money. I already feel like I'm being pretty generous with our current arrangement: they provide a venue, and I pay for too many $12 drinks and $7 slices of pizza on top of whatever it cost to get in the door.
Its made a bit worse even by what seems to be an ideological stand that a Patreon patron should get nothing in return (except DNA's continued existence). At least Borderlands put your name on a wall and invited you to a few members only nights.
I'll have to think about it a little more, but so far I'm leaning towards just trying to patronize the club as much as possible. Did anyone else take the plunge?
It's quite candid and interesting to read. For those of you that don't know jwz, you may know:
- He was one of the first employees at Netscape and came up with the name Mozilla
- He maintains XScreenSaver
- jwz's law: Every program attempts to expand until it can read mail. Those programs which cannot so expand are replaced by ones which can.
- Originally maintained XEmacs.
If he really doesn't want his stuff to be seen, why is it being posted here on this site? There are way too many interesting things made by people who want them to be seen for me to waste my time fighting someone to see the stuff they've made.
Are there a lot of "finance-obsessed man-children and brogrammers" here? Yeah. But this is also one of a few places on the open Internet where there are a lot of really interesting, really smart people in one place, and rejecting it wholesale would be sad.
Cutting and pasting the URL into another tab works.
> I know that with this level of transparency and vulnerability I'm setting myself up for a bunch of wisecracks from people who are all too eager to tell me what I did wrong and how they totally would have done it differently, having created nothing of lasting value themselves. How this situation [could have been avoided] or that was "obvious" [that it would happen]. Haters gonna hate, I know how it goes.
I really hope this will work out for the proprietor. They're asking for $110,000 recurring donation per month to meet monthly payroll, San Fransisco rent, utilities and unpaid bills (without offering a tangible reward).
While that amount of money ($1.32 million annually) arguably could be better spent on more worthy causes, it will be incredible if the recurring donation business model turns out to successfully fund relatively niche content of this magnitude.
> $8,000/month -- You paid one month's liability insurance!
> $30,000/month -- DNA Lounge is in the black!
> $50,000/month -- You paid one month's rent and utilities!
> $65,000/month -- If we hit this per month, then in 12 months, not only will we be in the black, but also you will have paid off all of our unpaid bills and debts so that jwz doesn't have to!
> $110,000/month -- You paid one month's payroll and payroll taxes!
Copy and paste all URLs that might be his.
