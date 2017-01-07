Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
[dead]
on Jan 7, 2017 | hide | past | web | favorite



What problems do you have, and can you solve them? If so, there is your idea. Chances are if you are having a problem, others are too. And if there is something similar out there already, that's good news! It means your market is validated. Put your own spin on it, add some new/different features that are not offered by your competition, and give a go.

As for making sure that the time you put in is going to bring in money, well, nobody can be sure of that. However, as I said before, if you are solving a problem there is a good chance others will pay for it. If nothing else, if you solve your own problem then it was probably time well spent regardless.




Applications are open for YC Summer 2018

Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | Legal | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: