[0] https://github.com/slburson/fset
If you're suggesting that functional updates require the entire collection to be copied, that's not correct. Only a small amount of data (oproportional to the logarithm of the size of the collection) has to be copied on each update. The result is that functional collections are quite practical for most uses. They have stylistic benefits as well.
By "real" I meant "not naive."
Evaluation took:
5.930 seconds of real time
5.923203 seconds of total run time (5.916811 user, 0.006392 system)
99.88% CPU
13,045,070,068 processor cycles
2,392,064 bytes consed
Evaluation took:
0.014 seconds of real time
0.014117 seconds of total run time (0.014106 user, 0.000011 system)
100.00% CPU
31,060,638 processor cycles
3,571,712 bytes consed
In particular, http://vicsydev.blogspot.com/2017/01/on-tests.html resonates very much with my approach to organizing programs:
1. https://github.com/akkartik/wart/blob/91356d9385/organizatio...
2. http://akkartik.github.io/mu/html/000organization.cc.html (https://github.com/akkartik/mu/blob/61fb1da0b6/000organizati...)
The ability to 'tag' tests into multiple suites is particularly nice. I might steal that at some point, but I'm first going to think about how it might synergize with my Literate Programming approach (http://akkartik.name/post/wart-layers)
This is getting off-topic, but Blogspot/Blogger is a #$%# shitshow. My general rule of thumb is to use services from a company that treats them as its top priority (like say Wordpress in this case). Google likely doesn't include Blogger in its top 100 priorities.
[0] https://github.com/slburson/fset