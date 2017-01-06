https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13338996
Am I the only one who is just mostly surprised that it’s still around, and enough people on Hacker News care about it?
With Yahoo, it seems like it's simple mismanagement and lack of strategy/vision after concrete success. There doesn't seem to be much mystery there other than speculation on what a leader can do to prevent a fall.
With Theranos, there's a little more mystery: from the dramatic standpoint, it's already gone from being a "Silicon Valley" spoof ("Pricks"[1]), to an upcoming JLaw screenplay[2] and now seems to be entering tragic opera territory. Is it fraud? Or is it "Moby Dick" set to music?
[1] http://www.pricks.com/
[2] http://www.vanityfair.com/news/2016/06/jennifer-lawrence-wil...
But I see Hacker News as a source of insight and inspiration: are we expecting interesting things to come from either of those? I co-wrote so many articles on Flickr tag graph more than a decade ago, but I have not seen many since. Yahoo (and Theranos) have a story to tell about Mayer trying to save the company, but neither CEO seem ready to tell that story.
Sadly I feel the reason why it's still clinging on to Hacker News is because of Al Bundy syndrome. Some people like watching others fail because it makes them feel better about their current situation. Of course, I could always be completely wrong; I just don't have any other explanation as to why boring and predictable news gets voted up on HN. I'm just happy that it didn't get too much upvoting.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Schadenfreude
1. Some people might have gotten incorrect blood work results as a consequence of hyped-but-BS techniques like the nano-tainers. Some portion of these will result in unnecessary treatments/pain/suffering.
2. Any future player in the same space must now work triple hard to bring real changes to healthcare stuff - this means delays and lives lost that would have been otherwise saved.
Elizabeth Holmes belongs in prison - plain and simple. There is blood on her hands.
I just read through their Yelp reviews (shockingly they're pretty good). What surprised me most was that doctors were sending people to Theranos centers to get tested. Perhaps the doctors should be similarly liable? FDA certainly screwed up also.
You're second point feels like a bigger issue. VCs seems to make some absolutely awful and huge investments in healthcare/science/biotech. Throw 100s of millions at companies based on the CEOs personally, and seemingly do little to no DD. I don't get it.
This attitude crushes many potential companies. Particularly science-based startups with CEOs with the ability to execute, and good technical background but who can't sell as well as someone like Holmes.
If we could get VCs to make saner decisions in health care that would be a major step forward for society.
cnn.com/2017/01/06/technology/theranos-layoffs-41-percent/index.html
If you read the article it says fired. This is also reflected in the title, and in the headline.
https://news.theranos.com/2017/01/06/company-re-engineers-op...
"company has identified a core team of 220 professionals to execute on its business plans, and informed 155 employees that their positions have been eliminated"
The company does not say it fired anyone, they use the word eliminated. Firing usually means someone is terminated for cause. Not that they are being let go because the company does not need them any more.
Because of that, this headline actually feels like incorrect usage: a company wouldn't "fire" 41% of its staff unless they were all engaged in some secret after-hours lab-equipment smuggling ring (and probably not even then.)
https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13338996