The Internet also makes it cheaper and easier than at any time in history, for an individual (or small group) to start their own business and peddle their wares to billions of people around the globe. Etsy? Ebay? Fulfilled by Amazon? Etc? FedEx/UPS? Contract manufacturing? Not to mention 3D printing other low-cost prototyping and fabrication technologies. Or the ability to hire programmers, or a consultant with India's equivalent of an MBA from Wharton, for far less than it would cost in the US or Europe?
Yeah, the Internet has a dark side. But it unleashes tremendous opportunity for individuals as well. I would posit that one of the largest problems is that too many people simply (aren't aware of | don't care about | are scared to embrace | don't know how | etc.) the potential that could be unleashed.
Now, the question to me is, how do we take the unemployed coal-mine worker from Charleston, WV and give him/her the knowledge and skills needed to truly take advantage of what the Internet can offer?
