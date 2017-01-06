"It's concerning how influential Russia's propaganda & PsyOps
campaign has affected America(ns)"
Some might not be aware, but in 2013 the US removed protections against domestic propaganda:
The U.S. Information and Educational Exchange Act of 1948
(Public Law 80-402), popularly called the Smith–Mundt
Act, specifies the terms in which the United States
government can engage global audiences, also known as
propaganda. The act was first introduced as the Bloom
Bill in December 1945 in the 79th Congress and
subsequently passed by the 80th Congress and signed into
law by President Harry S. Truman on January 27, 1948.
The National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year
2013 (section 1078 (a)) amended the United States
Information and Educational Exchange Act of 1948 and the
Foreign Relations Authorization Act of 1987, allowing for
materials produced by the State Department and the
Broadcasting Board of Governors (BBG) to be released
within United States borders for the Archivist of the
United States.
http://dailycaller.com/2017/01/06/us-intel-report-confirms-k...
To get the most complete information it is usually a good idea to read this kind of report directly:
https://icontherecord.tumblr.com/post/155494946443/odni-stat...
The part about the anti-fracking stuff is on page 8.
It's kind of a baffling feeling, to be anti-fracking and to have to sort out what parts of your anti-fracking background information may have been derived from propaganda.
I don't mean to claim that all propaganda is false, or that you have to start supporting fracking or fission or anything, but it is always important to consider potential conflicts of interest with this stuff. As another example, Friends of the Earth was started by an oil company executive:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Friends_of_the_Earth
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Robert_Orville_Anderson
