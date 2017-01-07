No word on flexibility if the resulting tissue. Scars tend to be quite keratinicious and stiff. Still, an esthetic improvement is better than nothing, especially in facial injuries like the example picture.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/m/pubmed/19168293/
>Topical iodine induces hair growth in and around scars. Hair is regeneration's workhorse, moving purposefully in all directions
Paper: https://dx.doi.org/10.1126/science.aai8792
This is somewhat different from earlier lines of research into scarless healing in mammals, such as the work based on the biochemistry of MRL mice ( https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3806350/ ).
