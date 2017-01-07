Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: Links changed, SEO help
3 points by samayshamdasani on Jan 7, 2017 | hide | past | web | favorite | 1 comment
Hey all,

I have a small site where I teach people to code by building projects (https://enlight.ml)

Recently, the links for each page changed as I redesigned the site form the ground up. However, Google still isn't re-indexing the pages with the new links. In fact, google indexed the pages with new content - but ignores the new link for the old content. It still has the old links appearing in search results.

How can this be fixed? I tried submitting a sitemap and submitting the new links several times in the Search Console.

Is there a way to do redirects on sites hosted GitHub Pages?

Lastly, I need some SEO help. Aside from providing good content, how do page rankings work? My goal is for anyone to be able to find a project that they would be interested in easily if I was on the frontpage of that search.

Appreciate all your help :)




Update your .htaccess file to redirect to the new links.

1. Refer to this guide: https://mediatemple.net/community/products/grid/204643080/ho...

2. Alternatively, you can use this generator: http://www.htaccessredirect.net/




