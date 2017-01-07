Hacker News
WikiLeaks opposes leaking of CIA report
6 points
by
woofyman
on Jan 7, 2017
1 comment
DrScump
on Jan 7, 2017
Actual source is The Hill; actual link is:
http://thehill.com/policy/cybersecurity/313002-wikileaks-opp...
Please don't use misdirection URLs.
