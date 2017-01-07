Hacker News
Show HN: Polltab – Create a Poll, because polls are fun
polltab.com
12 points
by
poldol
on Jan 7, 2017
poldol
on Jan 7, 2017
Let me know if you guys have any questions, or have feedback. Thanks!
navalsaini
on Jan 7, 2017
I created a poll 'Standard chess or chess on half the board'
http://www.polltab.com/HkAtt0pHl
(thats the only question I could think up....) :-)
poldol
on Jan 7, 2017
Didn't know there was a half chess game! It's also surprisingly addictive.
bananamansion
on Jan 7, 2017
can integrate into own site?/popup?
poldol
on Jan 7, 2017
Currently that is not supported, but I am planning to add it soon.
