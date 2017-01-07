Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Show HN: Polltab – Create a Poll, because polls are fun (polltab.com)
12 points by poldol on Jan 7, 2017 | hide | past | web | favorite | 5 comments



Let me know if you guys have any questions, or have feedback. Thanks!


I created a poll 'Standard chess or chess on half the board'

http://www.polltab.com/HkAtt0pHl

(thats the only question I could think up....) :-)


Didn't know there was a half chess game! It's also surprisingly addictive.


can integrate into own site?/popup?


Currently that is not supported, but I am planning to add it soon.




