Ask HN: Starting an Agency and Finding Projects
1 point by nikolay on Jan 7, 2017
For a variety of reasons not communicated to us, last month our small, agile team got dissolved and the project moved abroad.

As the synergy that we have developed over the 2-3 takes a lot of time to build and that such team is more than the sum of its individual talents, we decided to start a small agency, but we have no experience finding projects.

Can you please share your experience in finding contract work? Big thanks in advance!




(This is not what you asked, but I hope it helps.)

I'm not sure if you can post in the "Ask HN: Freelancer? Seeking freelancer? (January 2017)" https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13301833 (131 points, 4 days ago, 180 comments). Ask the mods if this is ok hn@ycombinator.com


Thank you!




