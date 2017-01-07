|
|Ask HN: Starting an Agency and Finding Projects
|
1 point by nikolay on Jan 7, 2017 | hide | past | web | favorite | 2 comments
|For a variety of reasons not communicated to us, last month our small, agile team got dissolved and the project moved abroad.
As the synergy that we have developed over the 2-3 takes a lot of time to build and that such team is more than the sum of its individual talents, we decided to start a small agency, but we have no experience finding projects.
Can you please share your experience in finding contract work? Big thanks in advance!
I'm not sure if you can post in the "Ask HN: Freelancer? Seeking freelancer? (January 2017)" https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13301833 (131 points, 4 days ago, 180 comments). Ask the mods if this is ok hn@ycombinator.com