|Ask HN: Success stories sourcing experienced female engineers?
7 points by wilbo on Jan 7, 2017 | hide | past | web | favorite | 7 comments
|Has anyone had any success stories or tips for effectively sourcing experienced female engineers / web developers?
Context: I'm hiring for my startup and think it's important to have a diverse and inclusive culture from the beginning. It makes business sense [1], and makes recruiting in the future easier. I've posted a job [2] and 100% of my applicants have been male. I've tried my best to follow best practices [3],[4] (I know I could have done better, instead of focusing on neutral weigh more heavily towards female-friendly), but still had a 100% male applicant pool.
I'm going to post a job to WomenWhoCode specifically to try to increase the diversity of my candidate pool, however, it costs $100 to post and I've had a great pipeline of highly qualified, motivated, and interested candidates from free job boards (Indeed, AngelList, HN's Who's Hiring). I'm really looking for other methods to quickly get in front of more candidates. I'm going to be networking face to face at local Meetup groups, but the next events aren't for several weeks--I will be well into my interviewing process by then.
Here are some things you can try:
1. Don't focus on experienced candidates. Really. Your pool will increase a LOT when you start looking at new grads as well as bootcamp grads (see HackBright). Consider interns as well - it's a legitimate way to impress and retain young talent. Experience is nice, but if you can figure out how to grow your engineers, the sky's the limit.
2. I'm hardly an expert here, but neither the job posting nor the leadership principles strike me as particularly women-friendly. The former seems pretty neutral (and rather dry), the latter has language like "disagree and commit" and "vocally self critical" that may project a culture of conflict. Conflict is not bad, mind you (some conflict, anyways) and I know you're coming from the right place, but that's the kind of language you might want to think about. I haven't used it, but https://textio.com/ might be something to consider. Compare to this job posting: https://www.etsy.com/careers/job/d6f56ba8-f2f5-45fd-b7ae-949... (Etsy is one of the few companies that have figured this out, BTW, IMO).
3. Explain concretely what the opportunities for growth and learning are.
4. Volunteer as a mentor at HackBright Academy (or something similar, since you're not SF-based).
5. Speaking of Etsy, read this: http://firstround.com/review/How-Etsy-Grew-their-Number-of-F...
Honestly, #1 will give you the best results. But as far as I can tell this is still a very early hire, so might be hard for you to make that decision. Do your best and set yourself up for future success, even if your next hire is not a woman. These things take time. Gender is also not the only way to increase diversity ;)