Ask HN: Success stories sourcing experienced female engineers?

Has anyone had any success stories or tips for effectively sourcing experienced female engineers / web developers? Context: I'm hiring for my startup and think it's important to have a diverse and inclusive culture from the beginning. It makes business sense [1], and makes recruiting in the future easier. I've posted a job [2] and 100% of my applicants have been male. I've tried my best to follow best practices [3],[4] (I know I could have done better, instead of focusing on neutral weigh more heavily towards female-friendly), but still had a 100% male applicant pool. I'm going to post a job to WomenWhoCode specifically to try to increase the diversity of my candidate pool, however, it costs $100 to post and I've had a great pipeline of highly qualified, motivated, and interested candidates from free job boards (Indeed, AngelList, HN's Who's Hiring). I'm really looking for other methods to quickly get in front of more candidates. I'm going to be networking face to face at local Meetup groups, but the next events aren't for several weeks--I will be well into my interviewing process by then. [1] http://search.proquest.com/openview/12fb82be078069ee2e8ca6147a8d1ce4/1 (many other research papers exist, this is just one) [2] https://angel.co/latchel/jobs/198374-2nd-software-engineer-senior [3] https://www.ncwit.org/sites/default/files/resources/ncwittips_writingbetterjobads_03172015update.pdf [4] https://www.ncwit.org/sites/default/files/resources/ncwitchecklist_reducingunconsciousbiasjobdescriptions.pdf