This undermines our democratic institutions far more than any possible Russian attempts to manipulate events to get Trump elected.
Trump has been democratically elected, the people have spoken and the elections can hardly be invalidated.
But if he stays, he's at high risk of being considered by the institutions of his own country and by international political actors the puppet of a rival country.
Nothing good can come out of this.
I am almost certain it is worse to sow distrust in the institution of the presidency than any minor campaign influence Russia might had had. The campaign to delegitimize the presidency seems to be coming from our own media sensationalizing these reports.
Was the head of the FBI taking orders from Putin?
Face the truth: this is CLASSIFIED. Couldn't they just shut up?
