I have both a Google Home and an Amazon Echo; the Echo shows some real strengths from its early lead -- a lot more connected and a lot of baked in bespoke interactions. The Home has Google's existing work on knowledge graphs built in and is surprisingly good at knowledge based queries (today I asked both 'what is a normal heart rate'; Google answered with some 'According to Mayo Clinic...' answer and the Echo said 'I dont know how to respond').
The thing CES this past week showed me is that the battle lines are being drawn. Amazon has a lot more partnerships rolling out; the only one I saw for Google was with the Shield, which is mainly because it's running Android TV.
I don't know which will win out. If I had my druthers, both would be available on 3rd party hardware -- I want to know that they are listening when I explicitly want them to listen, and I don't trust their own proprietary hardware to do so.
reply
https://www.twitch.tv/seebotschat
Part amusing, part interesting in how the Google system is trying to pick up on cues in the speech.
At one point earlier today they were alternating the lyrics to Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" for some reason.
And while Alexa has a lead in terms of Skills, the integration is so shallow that there is no lock in and I expect most vendor-backed skills to come to GH when the platform is opened up.
The fact that 5m people already have an Echo sure is something, but plenty more people have Cortana through Windows 10.
I think that acquisition caught up google quite a bit on the SDK side.
I think you're confusing the Nexus with Pixel.The Pixel is targeted to consumers that buy flagship phones and do not tolerate being beta testers. The Nexus was more of a compromised reference phone to showcase the best of Android.
I have no doubt that if Google wants it can get into the various partnerships, app addons, etc that Amazon's lead has given them, but if Amazon can't catch up to Google Home in terms of being able to understand and answer me without my having to get frustrated and just pull out my phone and search it myself, they're already ahead and as a user interested in these types of devices you already have me reading and considering switching. You're not the first person to point out that Home has better conversational understanding of voice commands in my searching post-reading your comment.
What made you believe Google can do this easily? When comparing Amazon and Google in their tracking record working with partners, I think Amazon always did a better job.
1. Amazon has the majority of their sales through 3rd party sellers. I can find source if you demand it, will be lazy ATM.
2. FBA is a huge success.
3. AWS's partnership seems a level ahead of GCP.
4. Amazon had a better relationship with international market, like in China, India, etc. And played a much more impactful roles in their presented market.
On the contrary:
I really cannot find much success story for Google's partnership. They once acquired MOTO, then ditched it. They routinely release seemingly fancy and existing techs, and quickly abandon them in their newly shifted priority...
> Amazon can't catch up to Google Home in terms of being able to understand and answer me without my having to get frustrated
If you consider Amazon started with seemingly 0 prowess in AI (they actually have good data mining and ML stuff for their A9 branch, but that is so 0 compared to Google), and claimed such a lead in such a short time in terms of market recognition, then their speed actually is not an issue at all. Remember that Google's core strength perfectly matches the smart home applications, and Amazon's previous work in this area is pretty much blank. Such extraordinary improvement already proves Amazon caught up pretty fast.
You still have the key issue though. Amazon extends their business through Alexa directly. On the contrary, how Google directly extends their business through Home? Note how long does Youtube wait for successful monetization. If the same happens to Home, then during this time period, Amazon already achieved what they wanted.
When put into context, and correlated with past, the Amazon vs Google race in smart home, IHMO, favors Amazon.
Risky move, IMO. If it fails, it has the potential to take the entire android ecosystem away from Google.
I couldn't help but laugh at this. Google is the Android ecosystem.
I sure as hell don't want ANOTHER messaging app when Hangouts is already dying off. And I was not impressed with the Pixel's price.
what a joke.
Whats to prevent someone from connecting this to their smart door locks? Then if that person has a big party, and someone with bad intentions shows up, they can simply say "Alexa, at 3:30am tomorrow, turn off the alarm system, and unlock the doors". Or "Alexa, turn off the dialysis machine".
Sure Amazon might make it more secure in the future, but probably only after enough of these unintended consequences stack up.
I also understand that the average HN reader is probably not rushing out to introduce a single point of failure into their home security system. My point is that Alexa is essentially saying "don't worry about how it happens, just dream big about what awesome stuff might happen".
August (the premiere door lock people) are very careful who they partner with, and wouldn't partner with anyone making an integration like this (they won't partner with my current employer for this very security reason).
2nd & 3rd tier vendors might not be so choosy.
https://www.reddit.com/r/technology/comments/532gmg/my_neigh...
I've attached my comment to yours because the story mentions the lock was made by August.
Apple should really require a code along with the unlock command. It's also why Amazon asked some skill makers to remove unlock functionality recently.
Could someone walk by my window and say "Alexa, set the thermostat to 90 degrees?" Sure. That would assume the attacker knows I have a smart thermostat, also they have to know the name of the thermostat in my app.
Also, my heat would have to be on for it to really matter, and at the end of the day all it is really doing is increasing my utility bill.
"“A huge part of an assistant is search,” he said. “Google is a search company. Amazon is not.”
You can't pigeonhole conglomerates like that. Google is an email company, Amazon is a cloud hosting provider, Microsoft is a tablet PC maker, Samsung is a heavy equipment company. No wait, Google is a browser vendor, Amazon is a bookstore, Microsoft is the maker of an office suite, and Samsung makes hardware for the iPhone.
Or maybe they're all tech companies and specialize in multiple aspects of that industry.
Amazon's tech is all an effort to extend their reach in their primary business: selling products (both physical and digital) to customers. Google's tech, on the other hand, is all in an effort to extend the reach of their ad and marketing services.
[1] https://a9.com/
[2] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/A9.com
What appealed to me about it was that the examples given were simple and practical.
As a global store front and supply chain, Amazon has a serious advantage in that area... manufacturers are more inclined to cooperate and integrate with the Alexa ecosystem. Amazon's end-game is obviously "sell more stuff" - obvious benefits for the manufacturers. I can't see a clear vision behind Google's plan.
However, so far every device is a walled garden, a locked-in ecosystem - bleh, huge turnoff.
Is there prior work in developing an an open assistant/querying protocol for these kinds of devices? Some standard way for devices to get data after the device has handled wakewords and speech-to-text? It's a fascinating domain, but I don't have enough knowledge to bootstrap myself yet.
It very well could have ended saying "Google isn't an e-commerce company."
As far as I am concerned Amazon is a search company with two day shipping.
I have both a Google Home and an Amazon Echo; the Echo shows some real strengths from its early lead -- a lot more connected and a lot of baked in bespoke interactions. The Home has Google's existing work on knowledge graphs built in and is surprisingly good at knowledge based queries (today I asked both 'what is a normal heart rate'; Google answered with some 'According to Mayo Clinic...' answer and the Echo said 'I dont know how to respond').
The thing CES this past week showed me is that the battle lines are being drawn. Amazon has a lot more partnerships rolling out; the only one I saw for Google was with the Shield, which is mainly because it's running Android TV.
I don't know which will win out. If I had my druthers, both would be available on 3rd party hardware -- I want to know that they are listening when I explicitly want them to listen, and I don't trust their own proprietary hardware to do so.
reply