Show HN: Universal mobile client for devs. Join Private Beta
(
github.com
)
12 points
by
genbit
109 days ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
2 comments
|
favorite
genbit
108 days ago
Short demo what kind of client you can create with Archy.ai:
https://video.twimg.com/dm_gif/817220933689585664/JSz2qxRPlt...
genbit
109 days ago
I feel that closed beta is not in favor at HN. But I'm trying to get some early users to test product and API before can open it to public. I believe in HN community )
