Secure Headers for PHP (aidanwoods.com)
57 points by aidantwoods 105 days ago | hide | past | web | 18 comments | favorite



Though I am not familiar with this particular project and can't comment on its quality, a C-S-P directive engine is always welcome.

In my opinion [1][2][3], it's fairly clear that C-S-P isn't a fire-and-forget header (unlike some other Security Headers) and that its generation needs to take into account rules that can be set up ahead of time and the context of the resource in question. The OWASP wiki page itself recommends this, but as far as I know, no web framework implements this.

If you know otherwise, let me know. This may be the first.

[1] https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=12584356#12584733 [2] https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=12408328#12408680 [3] https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13055470#13057260


If you generate them on-demand based on the resources included in the page how can you ensure that XSS attacks on the page aren't going to result in hostile sources being included in the CSP headers? I'm curious as to what the rules would look like that define a fluid list of sources that can be expanded based on page content but not vulnerable to inline XSS attacks.


Generally with these things, avoiding user input is one of the best ways at making sure they can't inject things into the header value.

I'd recommend manually writing the list of sources for the page type. There isn't really a safe way to just scan the page for (safe) resources unfortunately (how could you tell which resources were meant to be there?)

Point of the (CSP) part of this class is to let you break down your CSP into distinct components and then combine them together.

E.g. You need to embed a tweet – that twitter embed code will require you to add script, style, and image sources to your CSP. You could file them all quite nicely in the CSP array format, and call that variable `$twitterCSP`.

If twitter changes things in the future RE the required sources, you now know what to amend. If you decide you no longer want tweets on your page, you can get rid of unnecessary sources by deleting just `$twitterCSP` from your code – instead of leaving in sources you don't need, or having to trudge through the entire CSP string trying to figure out which sources you added to make twitter work.

Goal is source management, not auto generating the list.


Do CSP headers change dynamically between page loads very often? I can't think of a situation where that would happen. Consequently rebuilding them with PHP seems unnecessary. Writing them using a build tool (eg gulp), and saving them to a static includable file (or even a server config include) would get you the same benefits without adding load to the page on every request.

Take said, this is still far better than not having a CSP or having a static one, so it's an admirable project regardless.


CSP headers are more often than not: static (bar nonces). Having them be dynamic is really just a bonus to the management aspect you gain here. (You can make sure every page truly only has access to load the sources it needs though).

As far as using the class to do it goes, there are other benefits other than just CSP management: auto cookie upgrades and error messages about poor configuration to name a few.


you can allow inline script and style tags with nonce, which you would set per request.

This makes it much easier to integrate some stuff.


Could you not simplify your large CSP header by using wildcards and moving some of your dependencies to a central place (e.g. host Font Awesome yourself)?


It can be simplified, but it would reduce its usefulness to include wild cards.

By specifying paths more explicitly, I whitelist less of the domain (and consequently reduce the chances that I'll whitelist something this is user controllable in the domain). I'll usually try to allow down to specific files in CSP if I can.

Hosting font awesome myself costs me money, pointing to cloudflare is free

Edit: check out my site vs. a few others using Google's CSP evaluator – you'll probably find a lot with known CSP bypasses due to their whitelisting.


Unfortunate that it isn't published on Packagist, or installable via Composer.


Hey. Just to let you know that the project is now installable from Packagist!

https://packagist.org/packages/aidantwoods/secureheaders


Should have both those completed pretty soon :)

Someones already raised the issue, and I'm working on it!

https://github.com/aidantwoods/SecureHeaders/issues/3


I think that in LAMP environments (common shared hostings) it's in general more convenient to set it in .htacess but... OK if you need it for some reason in php, you can have it.


I kinda find this hard to believe: https://w3techs.com/technologies/overview/programming_langua...

I wouldn't be surprised if PHP is first, but Ruby, Python, and Javascript BOTH under 1.0%? Seems highly doubtful.

That leads me to believe that this report must be generated off of websites that actually self report language. I know PHP does by default in most distros with an X-Powered-By header, but it's not clear to me what if any other languages do that by default.


If you're setting your headers with PHP you've already lost. Headers should be handled at the webserver level (e.g. Apache/Nginx), not in your server-side code.


IMHO, I don't think a broad statement about where headers should be handled can really be made. For the one liners, sure. You can set up HSTS once and forget about it.

For something like CSP, it becomes very difficult to maintain a list of sources very quickly. Also, for parts of CSP like nonces too – from a usability perspective, it's a lot easier to pass a nonce around in the application layer, as opposed to generating it at the Apache/Nginx level, and then trying to insert it into the HTML as the page goes out.

Goal here is to make things like CSP easier to use. Integrating security headers into a language devs are already familiar with achieves that.

Disclaimer: I wrote the post and the PHP class.


Yes of course, for all of those times when your webserver should decide the Content-Type header instead of the application serving the content. /s

Seriously, though, for headers like CSP, where the value is dependent on application logic (in this case, which domains the served document will need to access), it entirely makes sense to set the header in your application. The same applies to caching headers. Your application is the one that knows what the ETag of the document is, not your webserver.


CORS headers. Not enough logic in static configs - needs app-logic (but just a bit)


Lot easier to test application-side




