The Architecture of Evil (2012)
(
thenewatlantis.com
)
12 points
by
ttepasse
on Jan 6, 2017
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
favorite
|
4 comments
carsongross
on Jan 7, 2017
Among the many victims of WW2, architecture must be counted as one of the most devastating.
h4nkoslo
on Jan 6, 2017
I'll start caring about condemning Albert Speer the first time I see a "long form" exploring the moral culpability of, say, Valerian Kuybyshev.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Valerian_Kuybyshev
Spooky23
on Jan 6, 2017
Historical condemnation is a mercurial thing.
zhemao
on Jan 7, 2017
The article is not really a condemnation. It's more of a cautionary tale.
