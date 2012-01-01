Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
The Architecture of Evil (2012)
(
thenewatlantis.com
)
12 points
by
ttepasse
109 days ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
4 comments
|
favorite
carsongross
109 days ago
Among the many victims of WW2, architecture must be counted as one of the most devastating.
h4nkoslo
109 days ago
I'll start caring about condemning Albert Speer the first time I see a "long form" exploring the moral culpability of, say, Valerian Kuybyshev.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Valerian_Kuybyshev
Spooky23
109 days ago
Historical condemnation is a mercurial thing.
zhemao
109 days ago
The article is not really a condemnation. It's more of a cautionary tale.
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search: