Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The Architecture of Evil (2012) (thenewatlantis.com)
12 points by ttepasse 109 days ago | hide | past | web | 4 comments | favorite



Among the many victims of WW2, architecture must be counted as one of the most devastating.


I'll start caring about condemning Albert Speer the first time I see a "long form" exploring the moral culpability of, say, Valerian Kuybyshev.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Valerian_Kuybyshev


Historical condemnation is a mercurial thing.


The article is not really a condemnation. It's more of a cautionary tale.




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: