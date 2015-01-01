Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Clojure for the Brave and True (2015) (braveclojure.com)
51 points by severine 1 hour ago





This is by far the best book around for learning Clojure from scratch (IMO).

If you always wanted to learn Clojure but never had the time, 2017 is the right year, and Clojure for the Brave and True is your companion. Buy it, or just read it for free on the website.

(Disclaimer: I'm not in any way associated to the book or the author, I'm just super thankful for all the times this book has helped me to learn new things and solve issues :)

This was a good book. It would have been better if he had a more critical perspective of the language. As much as I love Rich Hickey and Clojure, the language does have pitfalls and rough edges, and this book was a little too starry-eyed to tackle them head-on like Crockford's book on JavaScript.

Really appreciate the access to the book online http://www.braveclojure.com/clojure-for-the-brave-and-true/ more likely to buy products that you can see. This years challenge, learn two new languages. Clojure might be one of them.

The reason? Lisp based and in spite of the fact it uses cough, Java (JVM), it runs on JavaScript. A better language to run/work with JavaScript. That is a good enough reason to learn and use.

I don't know what's wrong with me but I gave Clojure 3 tries in the past and every time I try to actually build something (aside from 4clojure and solving hackerrank problems with it) I get lost in the tooling and just give up then fallback to familiar frameworks\languages.

It just doesn't click with me and the whole leinengen\ring\compojure just seems weird and backhanded.

It's not just you. I also find it very difficult to make anything useful with Clojure outside of practice problems.

I've found boot http://boot-clj.com/ to be a better than leiningen for tooling. There's no magic, just simple scripting.

This is a fantastic book-- but it's hardly news. It was released in 2015.

"hardly news"

still ^interesting^ though. news is such a low bar these days, I'll settle for interesting over news.

That's what I thought... Now I see there was an interesting discussion (https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=10426106) when it went free online and so actual news.

