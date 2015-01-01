If you always wanted to learn Clojure but never had the time, 2017 is the right year, and Clojure for the Brave and True is your companion. Buy it, or just read it for free on the website.
(Disclaimer: I'm not in any way associated to the book or the author, I'm just super thankful for all the times this book has helped me to learn new things and solve issues :)
The reason? Lisp based and in spite of the fact it uses cough, Java (JVM), it runs on JavaScript. A better language to run/work with JavaScript. That is a good enough reason to learn and use.
It just doesn't click with me and the whole leinengen\ring\compojure just seems weird and backhanded.
still ^interesting^ though. news is such a low bar these days, I'll settle for interesting over news.
