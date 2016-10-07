The little that's backed up by evidence in there is Russia's public propaganda efforts, like Russia Today, which aren't really anything new (though certainly interesting).
What's controversial is the hacking and I haven't seen anything that attributes the hacks to Russia beyond reasonable doubt. If the evidence was taken to a US court and put before a judge and jury, I don't believe a prosecutor could get a conviction.
I understand that the US wouldn't want to give up its intelligence sources but I also don't think that the people of the US should let the government make foreign policy decisions based on hidden evidence. That's how Iraq happened.
> In July 2015, Russian
intelligence gained access to Democratic National
Committee (DNC) networks and maintained that
access until at least June 2016.
https://theintercept.com/2017/01/04/washpost-is-richly-rewar...
So instead of complaining about evidence. Assume that the Obama administration is not trying to make their last big story before leaving a lie and refute the motives etc.
Remains to be seen if he'll be so critical of the future POTUS
To equate organisations like the New York Times and the Washington Post with the Fake News scandals like Pizza Gate is beyond the pale. And sure they make mistakes as all people do but they aren't intentionally doing so which is why Greenwald constantly assumes.
And not sure why you posted this now because nothing in that article refutes the claims that Russia was involved in the US election.
This does not diminish the case against Russia. They have helped turn a political fringe into a force in the US, France, UK, Poland and elsewhere. Unless you truly believe open society and liberalism is wrong, Russia is throwing a wrench in the works, and deserves to be punished for doing so.
What's your point?
You left that out both times.
It feels like a lot of US folk are still in the blame-somebody-else stage of grieving.
Is it Russia's fault the US electoral college system allows a minority to elect the president?
First, there's no doubt that RT is Russian propaganda. That's not news, and I'm unsure why it's in this kind of report. Paid russian internet trolls is an old accusation too. I think it's probably true but I don't see any concrete evidence in this report.
The real question here centers on the emails: did some Russian intelligence agency leak the DNC emails to wikileaks? The report asserts that this occurred, but again offers no concrete evidence. Instead it focuses on establishing motive.
We do have concrete evidence (published by crowdstrike) that Russian intel hacked the DNC. But we don't have concrete evidence linking the leaked emails to that hack.
I'm trying to remain objective here. I don't think it's unlikely that Russian intelligence was the source of the emails. I just don't see anything new here to conclusively prove that assertion.
Maybe I'm being too picky about what constitutes concrete evidence.
Reminds me of this[0]
[0] https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13316027
How is this different than "Voice of America" or the BBC for that matter; those media give a lot of space to political opposition in places like China or Russia.
Sure RT have an opinion and a bias wrt. US politics; but it is not like the people watching would be in any doubt that this channel was sponsered by Russia and had "an Russian perspective" on things.
No, it's not; if you read the Key Judgements section, the part about the "state-run propaganda machine" is the last and least of the four major areas of influence it cites.
Political opposition is suppressed or effectively banned in those countries so its activities are newsworthy. RT does not report on the Russian opposition much or engage in direct criticism of the regime. It's qualitatively different from the BBC and even the VOA.
http://www.counterpunch.org/2016/12/29/obamas-christmas-gift...
http://www.portman.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/press-release...
Our media stations are propaganda outlets as well. I get my 'news' from many different propaganda sources because I've found that it is very easy to tell when they are outright lying so I can just ignore that, but typically they say something that is close to the truth. The thing is that there is so much truth out there so each propaganda outlet will tell some portion of the truth that fits their narrative the best. If you grab all these different portions of the truth you can begin to piece it all together and have the biggest piece of the truth possible.
And I can't tell if the DNC is supposed to be a private or government entity. If you complain that they cheated and screwed over Bernie, people respond with "well it's a private organization, they can do what they want". But now it's a matter of "election rigging" and "national security" that they've supposedly been hacked.
And if the information released was true, who cares if it was a hack? If the information is true, which it appears to be, then it was a service to our country that it was released.
However, once that information is out there, and verifiable through means like DKIM, we should absolutely scrutinize its content, and every voter should follow reports closely.
I'm not agreeing to that in any way, and the US doesn't feel the same way about any other election in the world.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/worldviews/wp/2016/10/13...
I think social media have been undermined for some time, although previously it was aggressive advertisers who were the culprits. "Astroturfing" is an old word by now. During the US election, this was simply taken to another level, and in a way that had a measurable impact on people's beliefs.
Isn't that "influencing the election" as well? The U.S. needs so many new laws and changes to make its elections more fair (including media regulations during electoral campaigns), I wouldn't even know where to start.
>“Barrier Breakers accounts are always identified as Correct the Record,” spokesperson Elizabeth Shappell said.
https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=12536277
It is claimed by many that CTR stated their mission was to pay for anonymous comments online. This impression has spread far and wide. There is no such claim or statement by the PAC -- that is clearly false.
> http://www.campaignlegalcenter.org/news/press-releases/fec-m...
"Correct the Record: The Clinton-supporting super PAC, Correct the Record, asserts it can coordinate directly with the Clinton campaign as long as it doesn’t run paid advertising. Clinton’s attorneys are relying on a narrow 2006 FEC regulation that declared that content posted online for free, such as blogs written by unpaid volunteers, is off limits from regulation. But Correct the Record is not a volunteer blogging operation. It is a $6 million professional opposition research, surrogate training and messaging operation staffed with paid professional employees and operating out of a high-rise Washington, D.C. office building."
http://www.factcheck.org/2016/01/correct-the-record/
http://web.archive.org/web/20160421163946/http://correctreco...
http://www.latimes.com/politics/la-na-clinton-digital-trolli...
edit: Insufficiently neutral sources?
But factcheck.org, for sure.
Besides for the illegal action of actually doing the hack, I don't see how this is any different than all the news stories attacking Trump.
But to that I say - so what? Would Democrats have been just as outraged if it was the Republicans having their info leaked, like say Trump's tax returns?
I remember the Democrats were pretty damn gleeful about Romney's "47 percent" comment, which was recorded without his permission and then leaked to the press. Why didn't Democrats cry that "HEY! We should see Obama's secret recordings, too! It's not fair that only Romney's recordings are being leaked."
Nobody did that, and nobody would've done that if it had happened to Trump, because in reality the reaction is extremely partisan, and has nothing or very little to do with the principle of "influencing the election".
Also, the Democrats have been pissed off about Trump not releasing his tax returns because they thought that by hiding that he was essentially manipulating the public.
I completely agree with that, but now let's turn back to Clinton and admit that Clinton hiding the fact that her team, the DNC, and the media colluded to help her win, was also a manipulation of the public. Something the public should have learned about.
Which party gets the most leaks has little to do with anything, and I also see very few people blame the DNC for having such poor security in the first place.
And I don't follow much right-wing media, perhaps they did cover this a lot, but as far as "mainstream media" goes, I remember they were trying very hard not to cover what was in the emails, and instead kept trying to make the conversation about "Russians hacking the DNC and helping Trump".
So I'm not even sure if the emails influenced the election that much. And most of Sanders' supporters who were engaged in the primary were already aware of the collusion between the DNC and Clinton long before any of the leaks, because it was obvious. Why do you think there were so many protests at the DNC (which were also not covered that well in the media) that embarrassed Democrats?
Were they gaming Youtube?
Did the major news media decide not to engage and invest in their youtube content?
Red Herring?
https://www.youtube.com/user/RussiaToday/about
It is easy to choose some videos that are clear propaganda when going through the flagging process.
[1] https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLRYsOHrkk5qcIhtq033bLQ
CSPAN is mostly the equivalent of public records. RT is not a valid comparison to CSPAN.
Are there any good resources about how to vet truth in whitewash propaganda situations?
Keep sowing that uncertainty and doubt on a report that is backed by classified information. Do you want them to reveal the names and locations of all our spies and detail our sigint methods? The end of the report says what "High Confidence" means.
There's also a difference between "argument from authority" and "argument from a position of known knowledge". Example: radio ad says "Buy milk! We need milk". Will you give it the same credence as your spouse saying the same thing?
I have a throwaway as the anonymous accounts on HN seem to be called that I use for example, not for trolling of course because I care about this community, but I hardly ever use it and it has probably less than 50 points due to that. How can a 150 day account accrue 10 points per day?
1. https://www.fbi.gov/news/pressrel/press-releases/update-on-s...
Other than the time the US government pointed the finger at Russia a month before the election?[1] It came up numerous times in the debates. Newsweek had an article about Russia's motives a few days before the election[2].
This is not something that is brand new, why are you acting like it is?
[1] https://www.dhs.gov/news/2016/10/07/joint-statement-departme...
[2] http://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-vladimir-putin-russia-h...
tl;dr : More of 'trust us folks' because KGB, Soviet Union, Emails , Putin , Youtube page views.
1. https://www.fbi.gov/news/pressrel/press-releases/update-on-s... - the FBI now has enough information to conclude that the North Korean government is responsible for these actions.
This report is from US Government agencies.
So by definition "full supporting information, including specific intelligence on key elements of the influence campaign" doesn't support the conclusions.[1]
1. Weapons of Mass Destruction
