Assessing Russian Activities and Intentions in Recent US Elections [pdf] (dni.gov)
72 points by uptown 1 hour ago





The report seems to present lots of conclusions to controversial issues (like the hacking) but it provides zero evidence for these conclusions.

The little that's backed up by evidence in there is Russia's public propaganda efforts, like Russia Today, which aren't really anything new (though certainly interesting).

What's controversial is the hacking and I haven't seen anything that attributes the hacks to Russia beyond reasonable doubt. If the evidence was taken to a US court and put before a judge and jury, I don't believe a prosecutor could get a conviction.

I understand that the US wouldn't want to give up its intelligence sources but I also don't think that the people of the US should let the government make foreign policy decisions based on hidden evidence. That's how Iraq happened.

Isn't that how most foreign policy works? The WoMD fiasco was a problem for sure, but the solution to that is to elect officials we can trust. When the White House says the CIA has come to them with evidence that must be acted on, the White House can't turn to the populous and ask if there is enough evidence to act. They need to have the autonomy to act as they see fit.

Where does the report mention hacking? I did a ctfl F but was not able to find anything.

Page 2:

> In July 2015, Russian intelligence gained access to Democratic National Committee (DNC) networks and maintained that access until at least June 2016.

Gleen Greenwald from the Intercept has published some decent pieces on the lofty "evidence" for Russian hacking, his latest being:

https://theintercept.com/2017/01/04/washpost-is-richly-rewar...

Glenn Greenwald has already stated his opinion on this report: https://twitter.com/ggreenwald/status/817479125707399168

You can always tell those who have little to contribute when they fall back on the "there is no evidence" line. It's a declassified report. The sources and methods that the US intelligence community uses is never going to be made public nor does anyone reasonably expect it to be.

So instead of complaining about evidence. Assume that the Obama administration is not trying to make their last big story before leaving a lie and refute the motives etc.

And GG's position in this seems to be "It's against the current administration so I'm in favour of it"

Remains to be seen if he'll be so critical of the future POTUS

I can't imagine how any informed person would assume that GG is a fan of Trump. (which is what you're implying, of course)

I don't think he is, but "the enemy of my enemy is my friend" happens

I have a lot of respect for GG and have been reading him for years. But he's by no means an expert on these sorts of issues at all and I don't see why his opinion on who hacked the DNC is especially relevant.

Not sure why people keep listening to this guy. He spouts hyperbolic nonsense.

To equate organisations like the New York Times and the Washington Post with the Fake News scandals like Pizza Gate is beyond the pale. And sure they make mistakes as all people do but they aren't intentionally doing so which is why Greenwald constantly assumes.

And not sure why you posted this now because nothing in that article refutes the claims that Russia was involved in the US election.

Dear lord a dozen countries could use this style of "evidence" to support the notion that the BBC(British Broadcasting) is deeply involved in nefarious election influencing. I believe in freedom of speech including Russia's ability to talk and influence. All the evidence not directly related to hacking is just completely inappropriate. This "proof" doesn't help their case against Russia. They should be focusing a narrow remit on the like's of Gucifier and Wikileaks. What a mess.

As a kid growing up through the 1978-79 Iranian revolution, I can tell you BBC played a crucial role. We use to gather an listen to Farsi BBC broadcast in short-wave radio. That experience has made me to be distrustful of any major media outlet.

Absolutely; UK Govt still funds the BBC directly. I do believe it's substantially independent and certainly not direct Govt propaganda, but there's no denying that it pushes a very UK-centric view.

Hacking, internet based propaganda, and disinformation are all elements of asymmetric warfare, and Russia has used all these, in a spectrum from hacking infrastructure in Ukraine, to spreading disinformation and supporting a racist, fascist right in Europe and the US.

This does not diminish the case against Russia. They have helped turn a political fringe into a force in the US, France, UK, Poland and elsewhere. Unless you truly believe open society and liberalism is wrong, Russia is throwing a wrench in the works, and deserves to be punished for doing so.

Hacking, internet based propaganda, and disinformation are all elements of asymmetric warfare, and the USA has used all these.

What's your point?

Is there a point to your relativism? I can hold that Russia is partly to blame, and should be punished for enabling a minority of Americans to elect a highly damaging president, AND I can hold that the US is heavy-handed in, for example, managing "democracy" in Turkey and that leads to problems.

And the USA should be punished for it's mischievousness?

You left that out both times.

It feels like a lot of US folk are still in the blame-somebody-else stage of grieving.

Is it Russia's fault the US electoral college system allows a minority to elect the president?


Unfortunately there isn't any new evidence here.

First, there's no doubt that RT is Russian propaganda. That's not news, and I'm unsure why it's in this kind of report. Paid russian internet trolls is an old accusation too. I think it's probably true but I don't see any concrete evidence in this report.

The real question here centers on the emails: did some Russian intelligence agency leak the DNC emails to wikileaks? The report asserts that this occurred, but again offers no concrete evidence. Instead it focuses on establishing motive.

We do have concrete evidence (published by crowdstrike) that Russian intel hacked the DNC. But we don't have concrete evidence linking the leaked emails to that hack.

I'm trying to remain objective here. I don't think it's unlikely that Russian intelligence was the source of the emails. I just don't see anything new here to conclusively prove that assertion.

Maybe I'm being too picky about what constitutes concrete evidence.

At some point you need to trust the government to make the right decisions. Or to at least not lie about these things. If Facebook was hacked and lost data, would we expect Facebook to release a detailed report showing the evidence of hacking? I understand the desire to see evidence, but we have to trust our elected officials to make the right decisions and our intelligence agencies be honest about what they've discovered. If we demand consensus by the American anytime an issue like this comes up, nothing will ever happen.

Given how much evidence could be classified the problem here is a lot of it is going to rely on how much you trust the National Security Complex, and given that the political party affected is the one whose base is more suspicious of the Nat Sec that isn't necessarily an easy case. I'm inclined to trust them in this case since it goes along with other evidence that we've seen, it makes sense with how Putin does things, and I don't see why they would have a reason to pick a fight with Trump right now by making something up.

So the extent of it is, Putin told Russia Today to bias their news in favour of Trump? I don't care for Trump (or US politics, for that matter), but this has gone so far into the realm of pettiness I cannot even believe what I am reading.

reply


That's not at all what the report says, of course.

After watching HyperNormalization 2016, what the Russians probably sook to accomplish has already been, a large fraction of the population is already doubtful of the system as we have it.

Reminds me of this[0]

[0] https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13316027

A lot of this report is about RT - Russia Today - the English language TV channel run by the Russian government.

How is this different than "Voice of America" or the BBC for that matter; those media give a lot of space to political opposition in places like China or Russia.

Sure RT have an opinion and a bias wrt. US politics; but it is not like the people watching would be in any doubt that this channel was sponsered by Russia and had "an Russian perspective" on things.

reply


A lot of this report is about RT - Russia Today.

No, it's not; if you read the Key Judgements section, the part about the "state-run propaganda machine" is the last and least of the four major areas of influence it cites.

RT or BBC publishing videos is one thing, but saturating youtube comments and state sponsored "viral" twitter content is quite another. To me the difference is in gaming the secondary signals of legitimacy.

reply


Much less is about RT if you have the reading comprehension skills to distinguish the report from its Annex.

those media give a lot of space to political opposition in places like China or Russia.

Political opposition is suppressed or effectively banned in those countries so its activities are newsworthy. RT does not report on the Russian opposition much or engage in direct criticism of the regime. It's qualitatively different from the BBC and even the VOA.

Ironically, the U.S. will now fund a "counter-propaganda" agency to do more of this, too (I imagine with a more domestic focus).

http://www.counterpunch.org/2016/12/29/obamas-christmas-gift...

http://www.portman.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/press-release...

Well of course. Nobody likes asymmetrical warfare.

Well.... did they say anything untrue?

Our media stations are propaganda outlets as well. I get my 'news' from many different propaganda sources because I've found that it is very easy to tell when they are outright lying so I can just ignore that, but typically they say something that is close to the truth. The thing is that there is so much truth out there so each propaganda outlet will tell some portion of the truth that fits their narrative the best. If you grab all these different portions of the truth you can begin to piece it all together and have the biggest piece of the truth possible.

If you listen to interviews with any politicians or intelligence officials it's pretty obvious that they are dancing around the truth and never answering any questions. This is a partisan hit job.

And I can't tell if the DNC is supposed to be a private or government entity. If you complain that they cheated and screwed over Bernie, people respond with "well it's a private organization, they can do what they want". But now it's a matter of "election rigging" and "national security" that they've supposedly been hacked.

And if the information released was true, who cares if it was a hack? If the information is true, which it appears to be, then it was a service to our country that it was released.

Where I sit with the entire thing is that this is a stark lesson in why security is important, and how effective phishing scams are.

However, once that information is out there, and verifiable through means like DKIM, we should absolutely scrutinize its content, and every voter should follow reports closely.

This report was commissioned with bipartisan support from congress. So, is it a "bipartisan hit job"?

reply


reply


If Americans can agree on anything, let it be that foreign parties must stay out of our elections. Of course Russia said untrue things. They ran active disinformation campaigns in addition to the email leaks (read the "Key Judgements" section...). Didn't help that voters were ready to eat it up during a domestic battle between warring media corporations. The chaos and confusion stirred by this election will take years if not decades to settle.

> If Americans can agree on anything, let it be that foreign parties must stay out of our elections.

I'm not agreeing to that in any way, and the US doesn't feel the same way about any other election in the world.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/worldviews/wp/2016/10/13...

You can be against both.


Your comment isn't a contradiction to what the parent comment said. They said stay out of United States elections, not the elections of other nations.

reply


This seems not just wrong, but dangerously wrong. There is a huge difference between a propaganda outlet and an imperfectly comprehensive or objective news source.

reply


reply


In that an "objective news source" is a complete fiction, yes. Propaganda outlets exist.

> Moscow’s influence campaign followed a Russian messaging strategy that blends covert intelligence operations—such as cyber activity—with overt efforts by Russian Government agencies, state-funded media, third-party intermediaries, and paid social media users or “trolls.”

I think social media have been undermined for some time, although previously it was aggressive advertisers who were the culprits. "Astroturfing" is an old word by now. During the US election, this was simply taken to another level, and in a way that had a measurable impact on people's beliefs.

Also, it's a well known fact Clinton paid "trolls" to change opinions online.

Isn't that "influencing the election" as well? The U.S. needs so many new laws and changes to make its elections more fair (including media regulations during electoral campaigns), I wouldn't even know where to start.

reply


>Also, it's a well known fact Clinton paid "trolls" to change opinions online.

>“Barrier Breakers accounts are always identified as Correct the Record,” spokesperson Elizabeth Shappell said.

reply


reply


>Hardly proof that CTR did not systematically downvote pro-trump and promote pro-hillary content and comments.

Surely the onus is on people to show that CTR did so.


Can you cite something to show that it is well known? I do not know this.

reply


Look up Clinton and Correct The Record or CTR. There's a lot of noise out there but you can find references where several million dollars was paid for an internet misinformation campaign.

> http://www.campaignlegalcenter.org/news/press-releases/fec-m...

"Correct the Record: The Clinton-supporting super PAC, Correct the Record, asserts it can coordinate directly with the Clinton campaign as long as it doesn’t run paid advertising. Clinton’s attorneys are relying on a narrow 2006 FEC regulation that declared that content posted online for free, such as blogs written by unpaid volunteers, is off limits from regulation. But Correct the Record is not a volunteer blogging operation. It is a $6 million professional opposition research, surrogate training and messaging operation staffed with paid professional employees and operating out of a high-rise Washington, D.C. office building."

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Correct_the_Record

http://www.factcheck.org/2016/01/correct-the-record/

http://web.archive.org/web/20160421163946/http://correctreco...

http://www.latimes.com/politics/la-na-clinton-digital-trolli...

reply


No, I think it's good. Wikipedia, no, of course. :)

But factcheck.org, for sure.

Thanks! It's still a stretch to say that "Clinton paid trolls" since PACs (hybrid-PACs?) offer a layer of indirection.

I think a legitimate public service was served by the release of Podesta and DNC emails. We wouldn't have known about DNC's stacking the decks against Sanders otherwise. I wonder why all the liberal outrage hardly address this point.

reply


Yeah I can't help but think that were the Republicans "hacked" (sigh) instead of (or maybe in addition to) the Democrats, then the word we'd be hearing is "whistle blower". I look at the Podesta dump as being of value as that of what a whistle blower provides: insight that an institution is operating in a manner wholly at odds with its publicly stated purpose. It has struck me how the outrage has been focused so much on the source and not the substance.

because only one party had their inner communications released

I bet Trump supporters are happy nothing bad about Trump was leaked and no foreign news networks ran ant hit pieces on Trump. He probably would have lost if that had happen.

/s

Besides for the illegal action of actually doing the hack, I don't see how this is any different than all the news stories attacking Trump.

Yes, that's the common criticism - that "only one party was hit by leaks".

But to that I say - so what? Would Democrats have been just as outraged if it was the Republicans having their info leaked, like say Trump's tax returns?

I remember the Democrats were pretty damn gleeful about Romney's "47 percent" comment, which was recorded without his permission and then leaked to the press. Why didn't Democrats cry that "HEY! We should see Obama's secret recordings, too! It's not fair that only Romney's recordings are being leaked."

Nobody did that, and nobody would've done that if it had happened to Trump, because in reality the reaction is extremely partisan, and has nothing or very little to do with the principle of "influencing the election".

Also, the Democrats have been pissed off about Trump not releasing his tax returns because they thought that by hiding that he was essentially manipulating the public.

I completely agree with that, but now let's turn back to Clinton and admit that Clinton hiding the fact that her team, the DNC, and the media colluded to help her win, was also a manipulation of the public. Something the public should have learned about.

Which party gets the most leaks has little to do with anything, and I also see very few people blame the DNC for having such poor security in the first place.

And I don't follow much right-wing media, perhaps they did cover this a lot, but as far as "mainstream media" goes, I remember they were trying very hard not to cover what was in the emails, and instead kept trying to make the conversation about "Russians hacking the DNC and helping Trump".

So I'm not even sure if the emails influenced the election that much. And most of Sanders' supporters who were engaged in the primary were already aware of the collusion between the DNC and Clinton long before any of the leaks, because it was obvious. Why do you think there were so many protests at the DNC (which were also not covered that well in the media) that embarrassed Democrats?

Would you think the same if Trump were to be financially ruined and brought down by creditor suits if the confidential terms of his loans were revealed, and his creditors found out he was in violation of loan terms, or getting lower interest rates than his loan terms would otherwise call for. That's one way I can see intelligence services jamming up Trump.

reply


reply


Because they're not liberals - they are sociopaths. Glenn Greenwald and Amy Goodman and Julian Assange and the Real News Network are real liberals and they are outraged by the DNC and calling out this new McCarthyism for what it is.

"ProKremlin bloggers had prepared a Twitter campaign, #DemocracyRIP, on election night in anticipation of Secretary Clinton’s victory,judging from their social media activity."

reply


thats proof right there they didn't think their methods were going to work, so maybe they didn't intend to "hack" the election in the first place ?

So if I make backup plans, I don't think there's any chance of my primary plan working? Don't be absurd.

page 21. It was definitely eye opening to see the quantitative graphs showing how much Russian funded RT media's youtube views stacked up vs the major new media. RT's subscriber base was similar and it's social media footprint was much smaller but it's views were so much higher.

Were they gaming Youtube? Did the major news media decide not to engage and invest in their youtube content? Red Herring?

reply


There's quite a few Russian accounts on Youtube with suspicious views counts. Like the guy who cuts things in half with his glowing knife. Lots of Russian spam and click-bait content too. Type in something about Ukraine, Russia or NATO and scroll through all the Russian 'WW3 Illuminati' garbage that comes up.

Good time to go and flag/report the RT YouTube channel.

https://www.youtube.com/user/RussiaToday/about

It is easy to choose some videos that are clear propaganda when going through the flagging process.

You'll have to define what "clear propaganda" means first.

Does "political propaganda" videos violate YouTube's policy?

No. Here's Hillary's official YouTube channel[1].

[1] https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLRYsOHrkk5qcIhtq033bLQ

@1337biz

CSPAN is mostly the equivalent of public records. RT is not a valid comparison to CSPAN.

Quick, let's shut down CSPAN!

reply


reply


I really feel like it's harder to know what to believe and who to trust than I remember it ever being.

Are there any good resources about how to vet truth in whitewash propaganda situations?

"We assess Moscow will apply lessons learned from its Putin-ordered campaign aimed at the US presidential election to future influence efforts worldwide, including against US allies and their election processes."

A synonym of 'propaganda' is 'information'.

reply


reply


Dear lord, either Hacker News has a surprisingly large Trump-supporting crowd or it's part of the Russian social media campaign.

Keep sowing that uncertainty and doubt on a report that is backed by classified information. Do you want them to reveal the names and locations of all our spies and detail our sigint methods? The end of the report says what "High Confidence" means.

So we're to believe the government without any evidence? That's the classic case of argument from authority.

reply


reply


Just because "argument from authority" was put on some internet list of biases doesn't mean it can not, at times, serve as a useful heuristic.

There's also a difference between "argument from authority" and "argument from a position of known knowledge". Example: radio ad says "Buy milk! We need milk". Will you give it the same credence as your spouse saying the same thing?

I didn't want to say this or bring this up, but I've noticed from a while that when you click on some of the accounts, you'll note a number of them are less than two years old, and have no description. Some are even less than half a year old, yet have >1000 points, and no shares, just that from comment upvotes.

I have a throwaway as the anonymous accounts on HN seem to be called that I use for example, not for trolling of course because I care about this community, but I hardly ever use it and it has probably less than 50 points due to that. How can a 150 day account accrue 10 points per day?

I think it's really hard right now to know exactly what information to trust.

reply


1. https://www.fbi.gov/news/pressrel/press-releases/update-on-s...

reply


reply


reply


Right, the other 90% of the world saw how ridiculous the election was with all its focus on email scandals and fake news, then can read Trump's Tweets and see how even further disconnected from reality the US government is about to be.

reply


reply


I doubt that the average CIA, FBI, and NSA worker is a democrat so I'm less skeptical then I would be if they released a report on say Edward Snowden.

reply


reply


[deleted]

>Russia conducted an "influence campaign" at least from the time that the race was only between Clinton and Trump, yet we only find out about it after the upset?

Other than the time the US government pointed the finger at Russia a month before the election?[1] It came up numerous times in the debates. Newsweek had an article about Russia's motives a few days before the election[2].

This is not something that is brand new, why are you acting like it is?

[1] https://www.dhs.gov/news/2016/10/07/joint-statement-departme...

[2] http://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-vladimir-putin-russia-h...

reply


I'll delete this silly rant.

Or they thought she was guaranteed to win and wanted to have this mattered handled much quietly once the election was over.

reply


tl;dr : More of 'trust us folks' because KGB, Soviet Union, Emails , Putin , Youtube page views.

Do you doubt that the conclusions are different in the Classified versions of the document?

reply


1. https://www.fbi.gov/news/pressrel/press-releases/update-on-s... - the FBI now has enough information to conclude that the North Korean government is responsible for these actions.

reply


This report is from US Government agencies.

So by definition "full supporting information, including specific intelligence on key elements of the influence campaign" doesn't support the conclusions.[1]

1. Weapons of Mass Destruction

That was the Bush administration that messed with the evidence there and wildly overstated their case. If you think that Obama is doing something similar here then present some evidence.

