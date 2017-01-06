Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Zuckerberg shares Facebook’s secrets with employees, and almost none of it leaks (recode.net)
27 points by haaen on Jan 6, 2017 | hide | past | web | favorite | 2 comments



I wish I could cultivate the means to develop this relationship with even my friends.


Which means someone else is getting fired.

First rule of Fight Club: You do not talk about Fight Club.




Applications are open for YC Summer 2018

Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | Legal | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: