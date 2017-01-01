Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
ThinkPad X1 Yoga (2017) (AKA ThinkPad X1 Carbon Touch Convertible) (lenovo.com)
I am super excited about this:

- USB-C (w/Thunderbolt) (hello great docking solution)

- 14" WQHD OLED (2560 x 1440) Touch 300 nits

- Convertible, keys retract when converted in tablet mode

- Up to 16GB ram

- Up to 1 TB SSD PCIe TLC OPAL2

- I7-7650U Intel® Core™ i7 vPro™ processor

- Touch fingerprint reader (like a Pixel or Nexus, not swipe)

- Dockable, rechargeable pen/stylus (great if you give technical presentations

- MicroSD

- WWAN + MicroSIM (great for a no-extra monthly charge, free data only SIM on Project Fi)

- Trackpoint touchstick for those who love it (myself)

- Still has a full size HDMI port

- Starts at 3lbs

- Black or Silver (not aluminum)

- Thunderbolt 3 USB dock available

Cons:

- Ships with Windows only, no option to ship without an OS

- No factory GNU Linux options available (Ubuntu etc.)

- Webcam doesn't jump out at being great, will probably still use my Logitech c920

Only video I can find so far. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PO38KmaPIuY

Another from TrustedReviews via CES 2017 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kKcuh0WDy0o

Another video from a Lenovo ambassador via CES 2017 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=As1TcYVkqNo

- Charge stylus pen for 15 seconds, 80% charge

- 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity

More from CES - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3w0Tw3PtHrg

Here is the official video from Lenovo.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S-0cyiHdLDs

