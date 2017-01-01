- USB-C (w/Thunderbolt) (hello great docking solution)
- 14" WQHD OLED (2560 x 1440) Touch 300 nits
- Convertible, keys retract when converted in tablet mode
- Up to 16GB ram
- Up to 1 TB SSD PCIe TLC OPAL2
- I7-7650U Intel® Core™ i7 vPro™ processor
- Touch fingerprint reader (like a Pixel or Nexus, not swipe)
- Dockable, rechargeable pen/stylus (great if you give technical presentations
- MicroSD
- WWAN + MicroSIM (great for a no-extra monthly charge, free data only SIM on Project Fi)
- Trackpoint touchstick for those who love it (myself)
- Still has a full size HDMI port
- Starts at 3lbs
- Black or Silver (not aluminum)
- Thunderbolt 3 USB dock available
Cons:
- Ships with Windows only, no option to ship without an OS
- No factory GNU Linux options available (Ubuntu etc.)
- Webcam doesn't jump out at being great, will probably still use my Logitech c920
- 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S-0cyiHdLDs
