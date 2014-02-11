Sometimes companies are chill about non-core stuff having their name on it and will let an individual who created a cute game during a hackathon show it off. "Is this video streaming related? No? Okay, just make sure it's not offensive and there's no way anyone could take it too seriously."
Dong Nguyen, the creater of Flappy Bird thinks different about this topic - this is also the reason why he took the game down for the app stores:
'"Flappy Bird was designed to play in a few minutes when you are relaxed," the developer said "But it happened to become an addictive product. I think it has become a problem. To solve that problem, it’s best to take down Flappy Bird. It’s gone forever."'
At least it is not on Google Play anymore:
it is also not on Apple's app store anymore. What happened is "As Nguyen had promised, August 2014 saw a revised version of Flappy Bird, called Flappy Birds Family, released exclusively through the Amazon Appstore for the Amazon Fire TV platform."
One other issue is since you can't seem to jump during a power up if an obstacle comes right as the powerup ends you'll lose with no way to avoid.
As others have said. Pablo & Marco Polo. Piper Chapman from Orange is the New Black and Mike Wheeler from Stranger Things. (Won't make sense if you haven't seen the shows)
Marco Polo - from Marco Polo series
The female - from Organge is new Apple
Pablo - from some drug related tv series. (is he the math teacher who makes crack ?)
Pablo is from the show Narcos, which is based on the real-life story of the drug lord Pablo Escobar.
(though seriously, I'm guessing this was not built by their core eng group -- ??)
It's like someone at Netflix did an "intro to games programming" tutorial and decided to put the result live.
Super well done!
This is like the lensless glasses of pixel art.