Show HN: FakeBullshit.news – A fake fake news website (fakebullshit.news)
18 points by scyclow 93 days ago | hide | past | web | 7 comments | favorite



I appreciate that you left a JS error that revealed, "We are hiring! Please go to ... for details"

Will be sure to send my FakeBullCV :-)

EDIT: grammar (but why bother, right?)


Just an fyi, the closing tag of the Google Analytics script isn't correctly closed (bottom of the page).


That was an intentional joke, but thanks for the heads up!


Well now I feel like an idiot :)


Curious if the poorly written prose was generated by AI or a person. Funny stuff though!


Thanks! I'm using a shitty markov chain generator with real fake and real real news for training data, and using that for most of the articles. For the comments, I either wrote them or took them from real fake news websites.


Cool, it smelled like MC :)




