Show HN: FakeBullshit.news – A fake fake news website
(
fakebullshit.news
)
18 points
by
scyclow
93 days ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
7 comments
|
favorite
SmkyMt
93 days ago
I appreciate that you left a JS error that revealed, "We are hiring! Please go to ... for details"
Will be sure to send my FakeBullCV :-)
EDIT: grammar (but why bother, right?)
wlkr
93 days ago
Just an fyi, the closing tag of the Google Analytics script isn't correctly closed (bottom of the page).
scyclow
93 days ago
That was an intentional joke, but thanks for the heads up!
wlkr
93 days ago
Well now I feel like an idiot :)
aduffy
92 days ago
Curious if the poorly written prose was generated by AI or a person. Funny stuff though!
scyclow
92 days ago
Thanks! I'm using a shitty markov chain generator with real fake and real real news for training data, and using that for most of the articles. For the comments, I either wrote them or took them from real fake news websites.
aduffy
92 days ago
Cool, it smelled like MC :)
