Paul Romer: The Trouble with Macroeconomics [pdf]
(
paulromer.net
)
2 points
by
tobltobs
93 days ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
nanis
93 days ago
Related humor from my personal web site: "Why are macro guys so grumpy?"
https://www.unur.com/sinan/outbox/100506-why-are-macro-guys-...
Being an economist might be a prerequisite for finding the "humor" humorous.
