|Ask HN: What's the best path to learn JavaScript as a beginner?
|Hello Hacker News. I come from the world of Java and I never took JS seriously. I had previously used it to create websites using jQuery, etc but times have changed. JavaScript is popping up everywhere, so I decided to learn it last year. Unfortunately, I was extremely unsuccessful, since I finished learning ES5 and immediately decided to jump into frameworks such as React and Angular. Both confused the crap out of me, and then I saw VueJS (supposedly framework of the year) and that was a little easier for me.
But I still have a feeling that I'm going at learning JS the wrong way. For instance, TypeScript, Babel, and Webpack are very alien to me, even though they seem to be indispensable tools for writing safe, cross-browser apps.
What order do you recommend for learning the various aspects of JavaScript, and as an extension, front end development?
Thanks for your time.
1. DO not start with ANY framework. None. Forget about react, vuejs or whatever the flavor of the month is. Just don't pay attention to it.
1. Start with plain ES5. One good resource:
http://eloquentjavascript.net
2. Once you have a good grasp of ES5, then learn ES6. Again, for ES6, don't worry about Babel or shit like that. Just learn the syntax and new things about ES6 and directly test in Chrome
3. Learn how to compile ES6 into ES5 (Babel etc)
4. Learn Typescript (the daddy of all). Typescript will convert to ES5 or ES6 both. So make sure your concepts of ES5/ES6/ES(n) are clear before you do typescript so that it is not all magic for you.
5. Then, start learning about the bundlers and compilers like webpack and Babel etc. For bundlers, webpack is hot right now. Babel is good for ES6 to ES5 conversion but then again, typescript could take care of that.
6. Finally, time for frameworks. Start with one. React is good. Vuejs is good. They are all good at something. By the time you are at this step and you did all the steps before it, you will know what you are doing.
My 2 cents. This could change depending on which month/year are we talking about :)