Ask HN: What's the best path to learn JavaScript as a beginner?

Hello Hacker News. I come from the world of Java and I never took JS seriously. I had previously used it to create websites using jQuery, etc but times have changed. JavaScript is popping up everywhere, so I decided to learn it last year. Unfortunately, I was extremely unsuccessful, since I finished learning ES5 and immediately decided to jump into frameworks such as React and Angular. Both confused the crap out of me, and then I saw VueJS (supposedly framework of the year) and that was a little easier for me. But I still have a feeling that I'm going at learning JS the wrong way. For instance, TypeScript, Babel, and Webpack are very alien to me, even though they seem to be indispensable tools for writing safe, cross-browser apps. What order do you recommend for learning the various aspects of JavaScript, and as an extension, front end development? Thanks for your time.