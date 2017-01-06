Bloomberg seems to indicate there isn't much left for any employee to do.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2016-07-08/theranos-...
Just because something has good intentions behind it doesn't make it more or less illegal. It might help at your sentencing when you tell the judge you were thinking about your employees families and not just lining your own pockets but it doesn't making it less of a crime. Just like stealing a loaf of bread is still stealing even if you're destitute.
How is this not "heads I win, tails you lose"?
The investor exchanged $ for % of the company. At the time of the $ for % trade, the founder probably had every intention of succeeding beyond everyone's wildest dreams. The seller's intent was never fraudulent, and buyer's remorse isn't fraud.
More to the point, keeping the company in-tact for as long as possible in hope of an aqui-hire is a justifiable end-game for a company in failure mode. If the VC wanted control over the failure mode end-game, they should've written that into the "$ for %" contract.
PG even has an essay encouraging founders to adopt this mindset: http://www.paulgraham.com/die.html "Startups rarely die in mid keystroke. So keep typing!"
If the founder legitimately believes that the company will go under and there's no chance of an aqui-hire or similar out, then maybe possibly it's fraud. But calling it fraud when a business fails and a founder makes a judgement call to "not stop typing"? Seems like "I get your money if you win, and sue you if you lose".
Because the investor will not have 100% recovery rate.
Says who? At which point in time is it "obvious" that there's "no intention, let alone hope, of actually turning it into a successful business"?
If you and I judge that point in time to be different, does that constitute fraud on the part of the person who's being less conservative? What if that person the investor? Presumably the founder also owns part of the company...
Futhermore, even "unsuccessful" ventures can have a greater than 100% recovery rate from a given point in time. An aqui-hire that loses investor money isn't a "successful" businesses, but it can end up losing a lot less cash than a company that folds a month or two before the deal is cut.
What if you force my hand and we fold but leaked confidential documents from BigCorp. indicate that if we had waited three weeks my company would've been aqui-hired for 1500% of the value of the liquidated assets? Does that make you guilty of fraud? And if not, then why is it fraud when you turn the tables?
Basically, it's really difficult for me to imagine any scenario in which the facts and intentions of all actors are clear enough to trigger koolba's scenario. And even then, it's still possible for a failed business to make it over the 100% recovery rate at the point in time when the investor things the plug should be pulled.
Or, much more likely, they only own a part of it. Maybe even a minority of it.
> including firing the CEO
Maybe the can. And if they can, and they think that's the best course of action, then they should definitely do that. It's a must cleaner solution that waiting and then crying "fraud" over a difference of opinion on the future of the company.
Hahahahaha! Oh boy, that piece of Ayn Rand junk propaganda never gets old.
Yeah, they took on so much "risk" compared to everyone else. I wonder what are they going to do when the investment fails. Are they gonna be able to get health insurance? Not default on mortgage payments? Justify holes in the resume timeline to potential employers? Put food on the table for the kids, and a roof above their heads? Send their kids to college? These are tough to do when you're "risking" so much.
Poor things, they live so close to the edge, it breaks my heart.
The people there, day after day, they gave their time. That's something we all only have a limited amount of, and that's something you'll never get back.
It is in many ways personally more rewarding, but taking a job in a startup versus a well-established business is taking a risk, accepting subpar conditions today for a shot at a big prize later on.
The employees were/are highly paid and not assuming any real risk.
Edit: I wouldn't necessarily say each individual employee takes on more risk than the VC. But I would definitely say that, on the whole, they do. A startup that "almost makes it" can be a life & opportunity cost sucking endeavor for employees, VCs don't have to worry about that as much because they have their fingers in a lot of pies.
But net worth has everything to do with risk. A person worth $1 million putting up all $1 million is risking everything he has. A person worth $1 billion probably won't even notice if he loses $1 million. There's almost no risk to him if he loses that money.
GGP is either incapable of comprehending the broader scope for whatever reason, or is deliberately limiting the scope to "win."
Monetary risk is all about the percentage of net worth at stake.
If I put $100 dollars on a startup I'm not taking a huge risk. And for VCs, their investment is often what $100 dollars are to me.
Imagine the young, newly-minted PhD looking to strike out in industry and kick-start their career with some real cool engineering. They saddle up with Theranos and sink several years of productive life into a technology that will never work--and that people at the top knew would never work. They'll move on, but at what cost? This is their life and career, not just a bit of cash.
Compare that to a VC losing their investment? That is insulting and wrong on every mark.
What about employees who moved across the country, or who worked for two years of their lives here and lost the opportunity costs of working elsewhere, and now have nothing more than a failed company on their resume?
So, it fails, as startups often do, and you find another job. During your time there you pocked over 200k + benefits. What a rough life. What did you lose exactly?
You think that the startup employee, who's placed a bet on their own personal value, doesn't deserve sympathy, but the VC, who gets to hedge their bets, does?
If some unfortunate VC tied 100% of their assets in this, which was tied to 100% of some direct persons money, then that'd suck for sure. Not likely though.
No, they don't. They are putting more money in the game, but way less skin -- since with "skin" we usually refer to actual personal consequences (it doesn't get any more personal that our own literal skin).
And aren't VCs well compensated as well? In many cases taking the bulk of reward despite not doing any of the work?
But that takes a tiny skeleton crew, so maybe there's that.
Or, perhaps you're right and they're going to see if they can wait out the 2 year ban. Most likely they will change the name of the company to hide the bad reputation and then re-release the hardware testing platforms.
2 - they will sell the lab devices and so won't do any testing themselves
I can only imagine being one of the researchers or engineers there really believing you would be able to change the world and getting crushing news like this. It would really suck.
Hardware is hard. Let's go shopping. :)
However, that doesn't have to be the end.
You can narrow the usage to something like "Use for routine visits to collect data quickly but not for diagnostic reasons". Being able to do a very fast test without drawing much blood for every time you visit the doctor would be useful information over time. There's also a "Hey, that number is a bit high. Let's pull a real amount of blood and see what's going on." I suspect that if you correlate the information over multiple tests it gets much more accurate very quickly.
In addition, I suspect that the engineers would have eventually worked out how to correlate things correctly and figured out how much blood was required for what level of certainty.
Finally, most people in the biotech sector understand that it's a "pump and dump" scam. You invest, wait for the company to get some good news, and sell to the next layer. Biotech often takes long timescales and different investors toss money in at different points.
However, what doomed the company was Elizabeth Holmes lying. I could make other comments, but, really, Theranos would still be fine if she had told the truth. People know that biotech always runs into problems. Always.
Your CEO is one of the people who must not lie (your CFO is the other). Your sales people can lie. Your marketing people can lie. Oddly, even your CTO can get away with some things, but normally the CTO is a shining beacon of truth compared to most people in a company. If your CEO always tells the truth, the CEO can say: "We've hit some snags, but the engineers think they can work around them" and people will believe because they want to believe.
But once your CEO is known as a liar, you are doomed.
However, I expect that Elizabeth Holmes will be back far too soon and will wreak havoc on an even larger scale. She is just Carly Fiorina writ 35 years later. She will fail upward because she is a not-unattractive blonde female with lots of rich family connections.
A larger scale than raising $10b for vaporware? No way. She's the biggest business fraud story of the decade, and in the top 5 for the 21st century thus far. I can't imagine she'll ever raise another penny of VC, for Theranos or anything else. Nor will she have a future in politics - Fiorina may have been controversial and destroyed jobs but she did so in a way that conservatives could frame as being a "pro-business" success. Even if most politicians are fraudsters of one kind or another (and ironically Holmes's skill at fraud, deception, secrecy and doublespeak might predict her being a skilled politician), there's no path to politics for someone whose life story is already so publicly toxic.
I used to think this and then look who we elected. In reality, you just have to keep making up lies on top of lies and somehow things seem to work out for you. Just never admit fault and reflect all your bad qualities on your critics and there is a good chance that at least you will muddle the waters.
If I had to pivot a miniature lab that fails because of small sample size; I'd think of just making it invivo.
I also can't believe anyone is willing to give them the time of day with a new product.
But at some point it became clear that it didn't work and either it was an 'emperor's new clothes' situation and they bought their own hype, hubris that they would come through before they were caught, or they were just desperately putting on a facade hoping that they would get it fixed before it all fell apart.
At this point I'm starting to wonder if we'll ever find out exactly which of those situations applied.
I'm assuming they didn't set out to defraud people or cause problems, they ended up in over their heads.
I can take this further afield and show you lie after recorded lie of hers, but it's not much use. I suspect they and many politicians are pathological liars, some just have more tact.
EDIT: due to downvotes I'll respond to you here
Uh, Trump's a liar, obviously. You can start with his false memories about of 9/11 and continue onward. He's an obvious pathological liar to me, but to so is Clinton. The only way people see otherwise is due to bias.
The fact that criticism of an obviously horrible candidate leads people to assume you support another horrible politician is to me a sign of how bad politics are these days (I guess they have always been this way, we're just aware of the happenings as they happen).
I don't think you can measure levels of dishonesty. When it is known, there is true and false and nothing in between. Making excuses for the lies of politicians is a sure race to the bottom.
I'm sure you can show me Clinton's lies, but I have to wonder if you can do the same with Trump. And I have to wonder if you even think Trump is more honest than Clinton.
They're both bad, but they're not directly comparable.
It also makes one wonder if someone is willing to lie about something so small and easily debunked, what else have they lied about?
[1] https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/wonk/wp/2017/01/06/trump...
In a fit of irony, multiple partners left the smoking ruins of AA to found a firm called, of all things, Accuracy.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Windscale_fire
https://news.ycombinator.com/newswelcome.html
https://news.ycombinator.com/newsguidelines.html
Bloomberg seems to indicate there isn't much left for any employee to do.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2016-07-08/theranos-...