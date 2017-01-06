Hacker News
Theranos reportedly laying off 41% of its workforce
23 points
by
xyzzy4
25 minutes ago
TheAdamist
9 minutes ago
The only surprising thing about this news is that its only 41%, i figured it would be closer to 100%
misotaur
20 minutes ago
sctb
5 minutes ago
Please comment civilly and substantively here or not at all.
https://news.ycombinator.com/newswelcome.html
https://news.ycombinator.com/newsguidelines.html
