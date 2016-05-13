As someone who is especially concerned about the performance of my tooling these days due to what seems to be a generally infinite willingness to accept web apps that are slower than desktop apps from decades ago, and which seem to continually demand more resources year over year, I really appreciate that such a distinguishing eye has been given to Alacritty's speed and resource usage. Some contemporary alternatives like Electron-based terminals are academically interesting, but are programs I'd never want to use due to the huge step backwards in these areas.
One question: do you have any plans to use Alacritty to try and advance the state of terminal emulators more generally? e.g. Displaying images, richer interfaces that don't depend on ASCII bar characters, graphs, properly tabulated results, etc. This is a direction that I wish we were going, but it's not clear to me how to get there without many sacrifices.
reply
[1]: https://github.com/withoutboats/notty
Your last paragraph suggests what you really want is a notebook style interface (in the style of mathematica) rather than a terminal.
Hah, yeah I'm aware, but the potential of Rust is huge.
We talk a lot about open source these days, but meanwhile the tools that we all use are sitting on huge substrates that the vast majority of us aren't contributing to and probably never will due to the complexity hurdle that needs to be overcome.
This includes our web browsers, our terminals, our editors/IDEs, our operating systems, our security software (OpenSSL, NaCL, OpenSSH), and if you're a developer, things like our databases. Although I can ostensibly write C and C++, I still don't contribute to these projects because oftentimes a whole new set of local conventions around build tools and utility libraries needs to be learned for every project, and there's a high bar of experience required before contribution is possible without the risk of introducing a memory leak or security problem.
Rust has the potential to change all of this, and that's really, really big.
> Your last paragraph suggests what you really want is a notebook style interface (in the style of mathematica) rather than a terminal.
I definitely appreciate Mathematica and its sort of rich prompt is probably closer to what a terminal should look like rather than what we have today. But most of what I'm doing all day is text editing and using companion tools like Git, which isn't a good fit for it. I'd much rather that those Mathematica utilities come to my terminal rather than me having to go to Mathematica.
I could rewind a few years, replace [rust] with other platforms like [node] or [erlang] and the same statements apply.
I'm not disagreeing with you, I'm just pointing out that it seems to be the stage an a natural progression of platforms.
I believe that's what the parent meant. And I like this idea – a lot.
Terminal emulators have such a minimal user interface as it is it's a bit boggling that I have to make the case for the following "bloat" that other terminal emulators have.
I need scrollback because I do occasionally pick up my mouse and grab things that have scrolled off the screen. Tmux doesn't help with this but maybe there is some magic that I don't know these days.
I need tabs. At any given time many of those tabs might have instances of tmux somewhere in their multiply nested depths, generally on remote hosts.
I'm not going to start tmux on every local prompt just so I can use Alacritty and thus intentionally starting a tmux in tmux funshow.
I use "Monitor for Silence" "Monitor for Activity" pretty consistently.
It's free software so I glad the author is making something and hopefully enjoying the process. I can't really use this or consider it until he reconsiders. Maybe he'll get some collaborators that will argue him around on this.
Cool project otherwise.
> Features like GUI-based configuration, tabs and scrollback are unnecessary. The latter features are better provided by a terminal multiplexer like tmux.
This seems kind of like saying "everyone should use their computer the same way I do". I don't use tmux; maybe I should learn to use it. However, I seem to be getting along fine without it, and no scroll back is a deal-breaker for me.
That said, this is still a cool project and I wish them success.
I would strongly argue that this thinking is putting the cart before the horse.
I don't use tmux, nor do I want to (though occasionally I have to use screen as a hack to keep programs running on remote servers, and I hate every second of it). Solutions like tmux arguably exist because terminals have poor UIs, and the terminal protocol is too weak to form the foundation for the kind of interactivity and statefulness provided by modern graphical UIs. If terminals were as powerful as, say, web browsers (not that I'm suggesting that anyone conflate them), the world would be a different, happier place.
I think Hyper [1] is going down the wrong path, but I strongly believe a new "terminal-oriented UI model/protocol" could be invented that would scratch every possible itch — good for text, mouse support, custom UI widgets, seamless remote connections, multiple screen regions — without sacrificing functionality at all.
[1] https://hyper.is
There's been a lot more pushback on the scrolling decision than I had anticipated. It's not something I want in my terminal, but it seems that a simple feature like this is essential for others. Perhaps I should reconsider.
I worry that a "simple" feature like this may be overly complex internally. Performance with large amounts of output is also a concern. At least if we were to add support, it could be designed as a build feature and be removed completely if it were undesired.
# Enable mouse support including scrolling
set -g mouse on
# Versions prior to 2.1 may want this too:
set -g mouse-utf8 on
history-limit 5000 # 5000 lines of history per pane. Adjust as needed.
Also, scrolling is somewhat unreliable, although I still haven't figured out why.
In any case, I use tmux in some of my terminal tabs, and very frequently I have to hit ⌘R to disable terminal mouse support just so I can select & copy something without tmux interfering (I could also hold down the Fn key, except I use an external Das Keyboard, and the Das Keyboard folks still haven't figured out that their Fn key should actually behave like Apple's Fn key and let the system know when it's pressed by itself, as opposed to what it does now which is simply modifying the keypress events for other keys without sending any independent event for the Fn key).
For what it's worth, I use tmux just like the author of this project: a single urxvt terminal with tmux running inside (no scrollbars, tabs, menubars, etc) and it works for me.
The ESC thing is fixable by configuration, at least, but I really doubt I can make tmux behave like my native terminal.
Anything with more features I probably wouldn't use, either.
Ok, I'll... um not do that. Hope you publish a build soon though!
edit: more seriously, the nightly compiler situation on rust is going to become a problem as it gets more developer use. I really hope they're able to stabilize it.
edit 2: I'm really sorry if I derailed the conversation in a not useful way, @jwilm
I downloaded the nightly within a minute, and I compiled a release within 125 seconds. Immediately after I changed back to stable. It took two cli commands to swap between. NPM couldn't get all my packages for my React crud app that quickly.
One thing that Rust really seems to be doing right is tooling whether it be Cargo's package and compilation management or Rustup's toolchain management, and their 2017 roadmap is pretty much entirely about tooling: https://github.com/rust-lang/rfcs/blob/master/text/1774-road...
Using nightly rust to build a project in development to check it out is like using a beta release of a library to build a project to check it out. In both cases, you expect that it will likely be using stable dependencies in the future, and you can still take a look now.
In general, _some_ feature like this is desired; nobody has put in the required work yet.
> I really hope they're able to stabilize it
In general, "nightly" is never going to be stabilized. Remember, it's how Rust development works. Some people will always want to be on the cutting edge. I elaborated here: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13277438
Also, nightly-only is less of a deal here, since this is mostly an application, not a library. End-users won't need to worry about having Rust at all.
In this specific example, I saw that building the project required mucking with my rust version/setup and decided that the cost of that was too high for me to proceed. Totally possible that I mis-evaluated the cost, but that was what happened in my head.
I don't at all mean to tell you what is best, I do think highly of your project and wish you all the success.
In any case, the nightly split is Rust deciding that it is good to allow people to use experimental features (i.e. working out if they're good/bug free) while also resisting infecting code that doesn't want to risk breakage---such projects use a stable compiler meaning even their dependencies won't be able to accidentally rely on something unstable---and thus hopefully avoiding defacto stabilisation of low quality features.
[0]: https://blog.rust-lang.org/2016/05/13/rustup.html
I don't think this is nearly as bad as the grandparent suggested though. The language is young, I'd prefer experimental features remain in the experimental branch rather than get bad design stuck in the language.
I think if you're doing dev, it's completely reasonable to expect the dev to install a newer toolchain. Cargo makes all of the actually painful parts of contributing to a project pretty trivial.
On another front, Rust is working hard to get people off of nightly. This project, for example, uses 3 unstable features. Clippy can already work on stable, Custom Derive will be stable in less than a month, and inclusive ranges is a pretty minor feature.
I would expect this project to begin working on stable for Rust 1.15, but I'm not affiliated with it directly, that's just my guess.
This doesn't match my experience at all - I frequently switch between projects that require python2 or python3, and I manage that using virtualenvs, which is a different problem than setup.py solves, just as rustup is separate from Cargo.toml
I have a lot of python experience and only a little bit of rust, but in my opinion the years-long python 2/3 split has been a lot more painful than the rust nightly/stable split... the fact that Rust produces binaries that work in any case vs. the user needing the right Python interpreter installed is a big part of this.
Agreed it would be nice if you could compile it with your package manager's provided version of rust.
Sibling comments mentioned rustup; with it this is the entirety of the mucking required [as described by alacritty's readme, and confirmed by compiling it myself]:
rustup override set $(cat rustc-version)
Yes, it is absolutely a barrier to contribution. That's part of the trade off a maintainer makes when choosing to use unstable features. It also means getting into distro packagers won't work; as they're all packaging stable only.
Most users are on stable, and with 1.15, the next release, the most used nightly feature is being stabilized. We're working on it!
I forget the precise details, but I believe this was required for using newtype wrappers as a `Range` for indexing. Specifically, the grid can be indexed as a range like
grid[Line..Line]
Personally, the lack of scrollback and tabs is a dealbreaker for me. I know that I'm supposed to use tmux for that, but I can never remember how tmux scrollback and tab switching work without thinking about them. Plus I rely heavily on mouse selection of multi-screen text in the scrollback buffer. So I'm unlikely to be part of your target audience. (However, I could live without GUI config and menus, because I configure my terminals once every few years at most.)
Also, a silly question: Do you support color emoji in the Terminal? I've never quite managed to get it working on Linux.
Completely understandable. This decision was expected to be polarizing.
> Do you support color emoji in the Terminal? I've never quite managed to get it working on Linux.
Not yet. Fallback fonts, wide chars, and a number of other font rendering items are part of the 1.0 milestone.
This will be available also on Windows?
One feature that I really miss in rxvt is an easy/fast way to change the color scheme, or at least reverse colors (like with xterm, which if correctly configured it's just ~3 times slower than urxvt). This is something really important when your screen receives direct sunlight.
Um... that's kind of a deal breaker to me. Really no scrollback at all?
As far as I can tell, using Tmux's scrollback instead has no downsides of note, but some _very_ significant upsides. For example, (1) shared buffer between terminal windows, and (2) copy/paste modes that are usable with Vim shortcuts.
I'm not saying this is necessarily a bad thing (haven't tried it), I'm just saying this is the way to get my scrollback... uh... back.
Might as well ship the terminal with tmux as a hard dependency and launch a tmux child process by default.
Yeah, but it's not as bad as it sounds once you "move down a layer" and treat Tmux like your terminal manager rather than your terminal. When I need to a new shell, I don't open a new terminal window; instead I open a new Tmux "window" (the spiritual equivalent to a tab) and do the work there. I keep the same two terminal windows open with nested Tmux sessions for months at a time. By extension, opening new Tmux sessions is also an extremely rare event because the ones I already have are persistent.
> Might as well ship the terminal with tmux as a hard dependency and launch a tmux child process by default.
I think it's still nice to leave some room for customization here. Screen is still a pretty good Tmux alternative for example (in fact, five years ago you would have said that Tmux was a screen alternative rather than vice versa), and some people might prefer to use that instead.
This definitely is a polarizing design decision, but one I support.
(edit) from the project's github page in fact
The simplicity goal means that it doesn't have many features like tabs or scroll back as in other terminals. Instead, it is expected that users of Alacritty make use of a terminal multiplexer such as tmux.
This approach also means you can't do anything interesting like what Terminal.app does with detecting prompts, marking them, and letting you jump back to them (or clear history back to them).
This approach could be excused if the terminal actually natively integrated with tmux, thus providing its own gui splits/tabs that represent tmux's panes/windows, but it doesn't sound like it does that.
Also, some terminal emulators (iTerm2 on Mac) let you disable mouse grabbing by holding a special key while clicking, maybe Alacritty could implement something like this?
That said, I really wanted to build this exact same project at some point, so maybe seems like a feature that could be added in a fork :)
[0] http://st.suckless.org/
http://st.suckless.org/patches/scrollback
For example, here's my mouse-related tmux config:
set -g mouse on
# enter copy-mode by scrolling, but don't select the pane
# The usage of #{mouse_any_flag} just forwards mouse events when in a fullscreen app that wants them
bind -n WheelUpPane if -F -t = "#{mouse_any_flag}" "send-keys -M -t =" "if -F -t = '#{alternate_on}' 'send-keys -t = Up' \"if -F -t = '#{pane_in_mode}' '' 'copy-mode -e -t ='; send-keys -M -t =\""
bind -n WheelDownPane if -F -t = "#{alternate_on}" "send-keys -t = Down" "send-keys -M -t ="
# Start copy-mode with PageUp
# For PageDown, if we're not in copy-mode, discard it
bind -n PageUp if -F "#{alternate_on}" "send-keys PageUp" "copy-mode -eu"
bind -n PageDown if -F "#{alternate_on}" "send-keys PageDown" "if -F '#{pane_in_mode}' 'send-keys PageDown'"
I don't remember major perf issues using vim within screen, I'm afraid to use Alacritty and then never be able to come back to my past setup :)
Just a few weeks ago I accidentally ran a command on a remote machine that generated so much spew in the few seconds it ran before I hit control-c that it took 5 minutes to scroll through before I could do anything else.
But yes, you probably want to avoid that much text spew even if your terminal is super fast.
Can report find / works very quick on macOS (so quick, it is unreadable), and Fish works as well. Just the Rust install assumed I was using Bash.
Possible bug: on macOS when I minimize Alacritty, and I put it on focus again, it tries to select text. Strangely, not always.
[0] https://github.com/jwilm/alacritty/issues/28
This initial release should be considered to be pre-alpha
software--it will have issues. Once Alacritty reaches an
alpha level of readiness, precompiled binaries will be
provided for supported operating systems.
(Yes, I know tmux and screen exist, I just prefer GUI splitscreen)
withoutboats and I are hopefully going to collaborate and add notty protocol support to Alacritty. This should make text splits as performant as GUI splits.
The notty screen splitting protocol should support a "GUI" interface shared by a single process, solving this problem.
can it handle zalgo?
Not trying to be discouraging just something to keep in mind if that's a direction you want to go. Pretty excited to see a GPU + Rust based stuff making it out into the wild.
With a modern discrete GPU card wouldn't the texture atlas just end up in it's VRAM as cards these days commonly have >1GB of VRAM?
(Sorry if this is a stupid question, still trying to grok opengl)
Most font renderers I know do a tiered LRU cache of 3-4 texture "pages" which hurts your drawcall batching but tends to be a nice tradeoff in texture usage.
It's pretty large.
It's not so much that this is 'fast' (because even gnome-terminal which is not what I'd call crazy fast is 'fast enough' most days), but that it's much more responsive as a result. By locking the terminal refresh to your screen refresh rate and only rendering 'current' data this removes a lot of headaches you can run into with other terminal emulators (like the aforementioned cat of a 1GB text file).
I'll be giving Alacritty a try shortly - if it does what it says on the tin, it's exactly what I've been looking for.
On the mac side I had other performance issues with Terminal.app (particularly when using all of widescreen + tmux - lots of flicker during move/refresh operations). iTerm2 did well for me though, iirc.
In a multi-pane tmux window with vim, performance issues start to become noticeable. Many people I've talked to have experienced a situation where a bunch of output is being written to the screen, they panic to hit C-c, and then all you can do is wait for it to finish. This just isn't an issue with Alacritty.
Alacritty is about having tools that don't get in your way and don't distract you from what you're trying to accomplish.
However, a terminal emulator + X11 and so on can eat a bit of a CPU with noisy processes, eg. the output of mpv eats maybe 5-10 %, because it updates every(?) frame, so maximum work for the whole display stack. Getting the terminal emulator out of sight can get a bit more battery life in these cases.
(Somewhat related: If you have infinite scrollback it turns out that /tmp is actually very finite and can be filled by the wrong command with a couple dozen MB/s.)
Which one do you use ?
Does this emulator solve my problem?
I've found syncing makes a huge difference to IO perf in Windows, e.g. `_getc_nolock` is much faster than `getc`. (Assuming of course that you can get away with it.)
These have little effect, also omitting std::endl has little effect. The effect is somewhat mitigated by buffering, so that if the time between subsequent st::couts is large, you won't see the runtime overhead.
Browsing the sources it looks like you're re-implementing a non-trivial part of it.
EDIT: Ah, after a little sleuthing, the recent post from OneSignal on why they chose rust for one of their services makes sense :).
I'm building a 3D game in Rust and would like to be able to drop this in.
1. https://github.com/tomaka/vulkano
thread 'pty reader' panicked at 'index out of bounds: the len is 24 but the index is 24', /buildslave/rust-buildbot/slave/nightly-dist-rustc-linux/build/src/libcollections/vec.rs:1371
thread 'pty reader' panicked at 'cursor fell off grid', src/term/mod.rs:634
The lack of scrollback/tabs/etc doesn't bother me at all - I use tmux for this exactly as suggested.
Thank you for this!
From a simplicity point of view table-driven parsing is pretty neat. However, it does mean you'll be getting a lot of branch misprediction in your single branch, since it's harder for the CPU to predict where it will branch to. You could probably go faster with some handcoding in the parser.
TermKit is another terminal app from 2011 designed to modernize the command line experience.
Sadly, I don't think it's being worked on anymore.
Nice work. Hopefully this can fill a particular void for folks that want no-frills fast terminal emulation.
1. Stability. I crashed Alacritty thirty seconds after opening it; possibly related to issue #12.
2. Emulation correctness. In Terminal.app, the cursor often gets out of sync when I "turn the corner" (i.e., backspace across a line boundary).
3. Font rendering. Text in some terminals just looks ugly.
4. Features. Alacritty doesn't seem to show the number of rows and columns when I resize. Scrollback!
This looks like a really interesting project, but it seems really strange to make performance such a high priority. I tried the find /usr test, and it seemed equally fast in Terminal.app and Alacritty.
So I guess we all need a faster term emulator :)
Also, if you start tmux as "tmux -CC" iTerm will open the tmux session in a new window, with GUI tabs for tmux tabs and GUI splits for tmux splits.
> If you see this page, the nginx web server is successfully installed and working. Further configuration is required.
On jwilm.io -- Just wanted to let you know
As someone who is especially concerned about the performance of my tooling these days due to what seems to be a generally infinite willingness to accept web apps that are slower than desktop apps from decades ago, and which seem to continually demand more resources year over year, I really appreciate that such a distinguishing eye has been given to Alacritty's speed and resource usage. Some contemporary alternatives like Electron-based terminals are academically interesting, but are programs I'd never want to use due to the huge step backwards in these areas.
One question: do you have any plans to use Alacritty to try and advance the state of terminal emulators more generally? e.g. Displaying images, richer interfaces that don't depend on ASCII bar characters, graphs, properly tabulated results, etc. This is a direction that I wish we were going, but it's not clear to me how to get there without many sacrifices.
reply