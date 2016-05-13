Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Show HN: Alacritty, a GPU-accelerated terminal emulator written in Rust (jwilm.io)
347 points by jwilm 3 hours ago | hide | past | web | 154 comments | favorite





I just want to say that this project is amazing. At the risk of sounding hyperbolic, I think Rust is the most exciting thing that's happening in computing today. This sort of project that plausibly replaces software traditionally written only in C/C++ with something that has performance parity, but is in a language where contributions are relatively accessible and safe, is the most exciting thing even within the bounds of an intriguing ecosystem.

As someone who is especially concerned about the performance of my tooling these days due to what seems to be a generally infinite willingness to accept web apps that are slower than desktop apps from decades ago, and which seem to continually demand more resources year over year, I really appreciate that such a distinguishing eye has been given to Alacritty's speed and resource usage. Some contemporary alternatives like Electron-based terminals are academically interesting, but are programs I'd never want to use due to the huge step backwards in these areas.

One question: do you have any plans to use Alacritty to try and advance the state of terminal emulators more generally? e.g. Displaying images, richer interfaces that don't depend on ASCII bar characters, graphs, properly tabulated results, etc. This is a direction that I wish we were going, but it's not clear to me how to get there without many sacrifices.

reply


Another Rust terminal emulator project, notty[1], aims to do this. Downthread the author mentions that the projects are looking at collaborating.

[1]: https://github.com/withoutboats/notty

reply


notty author here. notty is basically way down a yakstack for me - I wanted better CLI/TUI tools, so I wanted to write a framework for writing CLI/TUI tools, but some of the features I wanted aren't supported by terminals, so I started writing a new terminal. But I don't know anything about graphics programming & this is really far away from what I actually wanted to be doing - so when jwilm showed me alacritty & mentioned implementing notty with it I was pretty stoked.

reply


That's really cool and their README gives some great background. Thanks!

reply


It's too bad notty is licenced under the AGPL. That basically guarantees 0 usage at any sort of bigco.

reply


You do seem overly excited. :)

Your last paragraph suggests what you really want is a notebook style interface (in the style of mathematica) rather than a terminal.

reply


> You do seem overly excited. :)

Hah, yeah I'm aware, but the potential of Rust is huge.

We talk a lot about open source these days, but meanwhile the tools that we all use are sitting on huge substrates that the vast majority of us aren't contributing to and probably never will due to the complexity hurdle that needs to be overcome.

This includes our web browsers, our terminals, our editors/IDEs, our operating systems, our security software (OpenSSL, NaCL, OpenSSH), and if you're a developer, things like our databases. Although I can ostensibly write C and C++, I still don't contribute to these projects because oftentimes a whole new set of local conventions around build tools and utility libraries needs to be learned for every project, and there's a high bar of experience required before contribution is possible without the risk of introducing a memory leak or security problem.

Rust has the potential to change all of this, and that's really, really big.

> Your last paragraph suggests what you really want is a notebook style interface (in the style of mathematica) rather than a terminal.

I definitely appreciate Mathematica and its sort of rich prompt is probably closer to what a terminal should look like rather than what we have today. But most of what I'm doing all day is text editing and using companion tools like Git, which isn't a good fit for it. I'd much rather that those Mathematica utilities come to my terminal rather than me having to go to Mathematica.

reply


Isnt most of your points just the relative newness of rust?

I could rewind a few years, replace [rust] with other platforms like [node] or [erlang] and the same statements apply.

I'm not disagreeing with you, I'm just pointing out that it seems to be the stage an a natural progression of platforms.

reply


The difference there is that Rust is directly targeting the ecosystem where this C and C++ stuff is being written; Node or Erlang never were.

reply


> I'd much rather that those Mathematica utilities come to my terminal rather than me having to go to Mathematica.

I believe that's what the parent meant. And I like this idea – a lot.

reply


Jupyter with a sh kernel perhaps?

reply


It is an amazing project! One thing to note is that the terminal emulator itself isn't GPU-accelerated (there's no parallel computations that run on the GPU), the UI graphics are only rendered by the GPU (much like in the Chrome browser).

reply


Comparing it with Mozilla's Servo project (specifically WebRender) would be more accurate.

reply


I really disagree with the authors definition of minimal.

Terminal emulators have such a minimal user interface as it is it's a bit boggling that I have to make the case for the following "bloat" that other terminal emulators have.

I need scrollback because I do occasionally pick up my mouse and grab things that have scrolled off the screen. Tmux doesn't help with this but maybe there is some magic that I don't know these days.

I need tabs. At any given time many of those tabs might have instances of tmux somewhere in their multiply nested depths, generally on remote hosts.

I'm not going to start tmux on every local prompt just so I can use Alacritty and thus intentionally starting a tmux in tmux funshow.

I use "Monitor for Silence" "Monitor for Activity" pretty consistently.

It's free software so I glad the author is making something and hopefully enjoying the process. I can't really use this or consider it until he reconsiders. Maybe he'll get some collaborators that will argue him around on this.

Cool project otherwise.

reply


Yeah, that was my reaction.

> Features like GUI-based configuration, tabs and scrollback are unnecessary. The latter features are better provided by a terminal multiplexer like tmux.

This seems kind of like saying "everyone should use their computer the same way I do". I don't use tmux; maybe I should learn to use it. However, I seem to be getting along fine without it, and no scroll back is a deal-breaker for me.

That said, this is still a cool project and I wish them success.

reply


> Features like ... are better provided by a terminal multiplexer

I would strongly argue that this thinking is putting the cart before the horse.

I don't use tmux, nor do I want to (though occasionally I have to use screen as a hack to keep programs running on remote servers, and I hate every second of it). Solutions like tmux arguably exist because terminals have poor UIs, and the terminal protocol is too weak to form the foundation for the kind of interactivity and statefulness provided by modern graphical UIs. If terminals were as powerful as, say, web browsers (not that I'm suggesting that anyone conflate them), the world would be a different, happier place.

I think Hyper [1] is going down the wrong path, but I strongly believe a new "terminal-oriented UI model/protocol" could be invented that would scratch every possible itch — good for text, mouse support, custom UI widgets, seamless remote connections, multiple screen regions — without sacrificing functionality at all.

[1] https://hyper.is

reply


Thank you for the thoughtful comment.

There's been a lot more pushback on the scrolling decision than I had anticipated. It's not something I want in my terminal, but it seems that a simple feature like this is essential for others. Perhaps I should reconsider.

I worry that a "simple" feature like this may be overly complex internally. Performance with large amounts of output is also a concern. At least if we were to add support, it could be designed as a build feature and be removed completely if it were undesired.

reply


Have you heard of nohup?

reply


tmux does provide full scrollback with mousewheel support too.

  # Enable mouse support including scrolling
  set -g mouse on 
  # Versions prior to 2.1 may want this too:
  set -g mouse-utf8 on
  history-limit 5000 # 5000 lines of history per pane.  Adjust as needed.

reply


It's not as good as native scrollback though. For example, by default, as soon as you select something in tmux, the selection goes away, and you have to hit a tmux-specific keybinding to paste it back into the terminal. That's never what I want! If I'm selecting something it's probably because I'm going to copy it to my system keyboard. I think you can disable this part, except of course what you're left with at that point is a tmux selection, which is NOT a terminal selection, meaning you still can't copy it to your system clipboard.

Also, scrolling is somewhat unreliable, although I still haven't figured out why.

In any case, I use tmux in some of my terminal tabs, and very frequently I have to hit ⌘R to disable terminal mouse support just so I can select & copy something without tmux interfering (I could also hold down the Fn key, except I use an external Das Keyboard, and the Das Keyboard folks still haven't figured out that their Fn key should actually behave like Apple's Fn key and let the system know when it's pressed by itself, as opposed to what it does now which is simply modifying the keypress events for other keys without sending any independent event for the Fn key).

reply


Just get used to the keybindings. I find it much faster to search up and yank in tmux than scrolling and dragging to copy stuff.

reply


tmux has copy-mode (^B : copy-mode <enter>) which lets you scroll through history and copy out snippets without using the mouse. There are also some tips out there for nested tmux sessions.

For what it's worth, I use tmux just like the author of this project: a single urxvt terminal with tmux running inside (no scrollbars, tabs, menubars, etc) and it works for me.

reply


I never managed to actually like tmux. It breaks too much of what I'm used to, like mouse wheel scrolling, Ctrl-arrows, ESC in Vim and a lot of other small things.

The ESC thing is fixable by configuration, at least, but I really doubt I can make tmux behave like my native terminal.

reply


Yup, I'd consider MacOS Terminal to be minimal. Anything less than that I just wouldn't use.

Anything with more features I probably wouldn't use, either.

reply


> Make sure you have the right Rust compiler installed. Alacritty is currently pinned to a certain Rust nightly

Ok, I'll... um not do that. Hope you publish a build soon though!

edit: more seriously, the nightly compiler situation on rust is going to become a problem as it gets more developer use. I really hope they're able to stabilize it.

edit 2: I'm really sorry if I derailed the conversation in a not useful way, @jwilm

reply


Rustup automates this process so much that it costs you nothing to compile from a specific nightly release without compromising your existing configuration.

I downloaded the nightly within a minute, and I compiled a release within 125 seconds. Immediately after I changed back to stable. It took two cli commands to swap between. NPM couldn't get all my packages for my React crud app that quickly.

One thing that Rust really seems to be doing right is tooling whether it be Cargo's package and compilation management or Rustup's toolchain management, and their 2017 roadmap is pretty much entirely about tooling: https://github.com/rust-lang/rfcs/blob/master/text/1774-road...

reply


You don't even need to swap back and forth. The README for Alacritty tells you to use `rustup override` to set the compiler, and rustup remembers overrides on a per-directory basis, meaning that invoking rust from anywhere outside the Alacritty working tree will still use your globally-configured default compiler.

reply


Using nightly for a single build and going back to stable for regular work is not hard. It's a command or two to build and switch, and a command to switch back.

Using nightly rust to build a project in development to check it out is like using a beta release of a library to build a project to check it out. In both cases, you expect that it will likely be using stable dependencies in the future, and you can still take a look now.

reply


It seems like the Cargo.toml file for binaries should be able to specify this, and cause the crate to be built with the nightly if it is installed. This way you only have to enter cargo build --release.

reply


Cargo isn't in charge of selecting what rustc you use; that's the job of Rustup.

In general, _some_ feature like this is desired; nobody has put in the required work yet.

reply


Looking at the code, it looks like this basically only relies on two things: inclusive ranges, and clippy. But you don't have to use clippy this way; it's just one way of doing it. So it's really one feature. EDIT: Oh oops, and custom derive, which is stable in a month.

> I really hope they're able to stabilize it

In general, "nightly" is never going to be stabilized. Remember, it's how Rust development works. Some people will always want to be on the cutting edge. I elaborated here: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13277438

Also, nightly-only is less of a deal here, since this is mostly an application, not a library. End-users won't need to worry about having Rust at all.

reply


My feeling is that having a lot of people running on different rust versions is likely to raise the bar to contribute to the project; for example if I go to hack on a python project the odds that I have to change my interpreter setup are basically zero.

In this specific example, I saw that building the project required mucking with my rust version/setup and decided that the cost of that was too high for me to proceed. Totally possible that I mis-evaluated the cost, but that was what happened in my head.

I don't at all mean to tell you what is best, I do think highly of your project and wish you all the success.

reply


It is a little unfortunate, but Rust isn't blind to the problem. The community is converging on everyone using rustup (e.g. as of a few weeks ago, the install page recommends it https://www.rust-lang.org/en-US/install.html ) because it makes managing things like cross compilation[0] and upgrading stable compilers much easier. It also makes working with pinned compiler versions smoother: run `rustup override set nightly-2017-01-05` (or whatever date is recommended) in the project's directory, and that single command will both install that compiler and ensure it is used for the project (and only that project) when one invokes cargo or rustc. (I think it's great that Alacritty even helps people with the process, as I guess you noticed: https://github.com/jwilm/alacritty#prerequisites )

In any case, the nightly split is Rust deciding that it is good to allow people to use experimental features (i.e. working out if they're good/bug free) while also resisting infecting code that doesn't want to risk breakage---such projects use a stable compiler meaning even their dependencies won't be able to accidentally rely on something unstable---and thus hopefully avoiding defacto stabilisation of low quality features.

[0]: https://blog.rust-lang.org/2016/05/13/rustup.html

reply


While it's nice that they want to converge on rustup, I greatly prefer using my distro-provided compiler in almost all cases. Right now that is rustc 1.14, which means that that alacritty is currently beyond my compilation capability.

I don't think this is nearly as bad as the grandparent suggested though. The language is young, I'd prefer experimental features remain in the experimental branch rather than get bad design stuck in the language.

I think if you're doing dev, it's completely reasonable to expect the dev to install a newer toolchain. Cargo makes all of the actually painful parts of contributing to a project pretty trivial.

reply


Don't worry. The Rust community is sensitive to the desire to only install Rust with a package manager. There was even talk (a few days ago) of making an LTS version of the Rust compiler for use in more conservative distros that don't want to update it every 6 weeks.

On another front, Rust is working hard to get people off of nightly. This project, for example, uses 3 unstable features. Clippy can already work on stable, Custom Derive will be stable in less than a month, and inclusive ranges is a pretty minor feature.

I would expect this project to begin working on stable for Rust 1.15, but I'm not affiliated with it directly, that's just my guess.


> for example if I go to hack on a python project the odds that I have to change my interpreter setup are basically zero.

This doesn't match my experience at all - I frequently switch between projects that require python2 or python3, and I manage that using virtualenvs, which is a different problem than setup.py solves, just as rustup is separate from Cargo.toml

I have a lot of python experience and only a little bit of rust, but in my opinion the years-long python 2/3 split has been a lot more painful than the rust nightly/stable split... the fact that Rust produces binaries that work in any case vs. the user needing the right Python interpreter installed is a big part of this.

reply


> In this specific example, I saw that building the project required mucking with my rust version/setup and decided that the cost of that was too high for me to proceed.

Agreed it would be nice if you could compile it with your package manager's provided version of rust.

Sibling comments mentioned rustup; with it this is the entirety of the mucking required [as described by alacritty's readme, and confirmed by compiling it myself]:

    rustup override set $(cat rustc-version)
The override is local to the project of the directory you set it in. This will also download that version of rust if necessary.

reply


Rustup makes it painless, though. I have a ton of versions of Rust installed. I use different versions for different projects. Some versions I just tested to find where the performance regression was, so I could just remove them, but they don't bother me.

reply


To be clear, this is not my project.

Yes, it is absolutely a barrier to contribution. That's part of the trade off a maintainer makes when choosing to use unstable features. It also means getting into distro packagers won't work; as they're all packaging stable only.

Most users are on stable, and with 1.15, the next release, the most used nightly feature is being stabilized. We're working on it!

reply


Just for completeness, there is one other major unstable feature that Alacritty requires. #![feature(step_trait)].

I forget the precise details, but I believe this was required for using newtype wrappers as a `Range` for indexing. Specifically, the grid can be indexed as a range like

    grid[Line..Line]

reply


I'm the author of Alacritty, and I'm here to answer any questions!

reply


I just wanted to say that this looks like a fantastic and very cool project! Congratulations on the speed.

Personally, the lack of scrollback and tabs is a dealbreaker for me. I know that I'm supposed to use tmux for that, but I can never remember how tmux scrollback and tab switching work without thinking about them. Plus I rely heavily on mouse selection of multi-screen text in the scrollback buffer. So I'm unlikely to be part of your target audience. (However, I could live without GUI config and menus, because I configure my terminals once every few years at most.)

Also, a silly question: Do you support color emoji in the Terminal? I've never quite managed to get it working on Linux.

reply


> Personally, the lack of scrollback and tabs is a dealbreaker for me

Completely understandable. This decision was expected to be polarizing.

> Do you support color emoji in the Terminal? I've never quite managed to get it working on Linux.

Not yet. Fallback fonts, wide chars, and a number of other font rendering items are part of the 1.0 milestone.

reply


> Not yet. Fallback fonts, wide chars, and a number of other font rendering items are part of the 1.0 milestone.

This will be available also on Windows?

reply


Hey, nice project :) I do have a question: you mentioned that urxvt is difficult to configure (because of .Xresources format?), but then you also say that "GUI-based configuration is unnecessary", so how exactly is Alacritty easier than urxvt?

One feature that I really miss in rxvt is an easy/fast way to change the color scheme, or at least reverse colors (like with xterm, which if correctly configured it's just ~3 times slower than urxvt). This is something really important when your screen receives direct sunlight.

reply


> and scrollback are unnecessary

Um... that's kind of a deal breaker to me. Really no scrollback at all?

reply


Just to present an alternate opinion here: I haven't used my terminal's scrollback on purpose in 5+ years now, and it's fine. To me, Alacritty's trade off is perfectly acceptable, and even desirable.

As far as I can tell, using Tmux's scrollback instead has no downsides of note, but some _very_ significant upsides. For example, (1) shared buffer between terminal windows, and (2) copy/paste modes that are usable with Vim shortcuts.

reply


Hm. So, for that to work, I'd basically have to forever hardcode the terminal to launch tmux every single time. Basically, this new terminal + tmux = the old terminal behavior.

I'm not saying this is necessarily a bad thing (haven't tried it), I'm just saying this is the way to get my scrollback... uh... back.

Might as well ship the terminal with tmux as a hard dependency and launch a tmux child process by default.

reply


> Hm. So, for that to work, I'd basically have to forever hardcode the terminal to launch tmux every single time.

Yeah, but it's not as bad as it sounds once you "move down a layer" and treat Tmux like your terminal manager rather than your terminal. When I need to a new shell, I don't open a new terminal window; instead I open a new Tmux "window" (the spiritual equivalent to a tab) and do the work there. I keep the same two terminal windows open with nested Tmux sessions for months at a time. By extension, opening new Tmux sessions is also an extremely rare event because the ones I already have are persistent.

> Might as well ship the terminal with tmux as a hard dependency and launch a tmux child process by default.

I think it's still nice to leave some room for customization here. Screen is still a pretty good Tmux alternative for example (in fact, five years ago you would have said that Tmux was a screen alternative rather than vice versa), and some people might prefer to use that instead.

reply


I actually didn't even notice Alacritty didn't have scrollback until now because I habitually open tmux when launching a terminal.

This definitely is a polarizing design decision, but one I support.

reply


the use case seems to be using tmux inside the terminal emulator, with tmux you'd use its own scrollback buffer

(edit) from the project's github page in fact

The simplicity goal means that it doesn't have many features like tabs or scroll back as in other terminals. Instead, it is expected that users of Alacritty make use of a terminal multiplexer such as tmux.

reply


The problem with this is using tmux screws with using mouse for selection (since tmux takes over the mouse and does its own selection thing, which usually doesn't do what I want).

This approach also means you can't do anything interesting like what Terminal.app does with detecting prompts, marking them, and letting you jump back to them (or clear history back to them).

This approach could be excused if the terminal actually natively integrated with tmux, thus providing its own gui splits/tabs that represent tmux's panes/windows, but it doesn't sound like it does that.

reply


I just disable tmux's mouse usage by putting "bind m set -g mouse off" into my tmux.conf: tmux is useful enough just with key shortcuts, and I generally dislike terminal programs that use the mouse anyways.

Also, some terminal emulators (iTerm2 on Mac) let you disable mouse grabbing by holding a special key while clicking, maybe Alacritty could implement something like this?

reply


Terminal.app disables mouse mode if you hold the Fn key down (plus it has a ⌘R shortcut to toggle mouse mode on/off).

reply


`mode-mouse off` helps tmux forget about mice.

reply


Interesting - maybe this (or someone else) could skip the middle-man and just be a cross-platform tmux gui, instead of a terminal emulator.

reply


Not really. After all, the applications inside tmux are ordinary terminal programs that need terminal emulation.

reply


That makes so much sense that I now feel really silly about my suggestion :) Thanks for setting me straight!

reply


It's also a deal breaker for me. I use a tiling WM instead of tmux.

That said, I really wanted to build this exact same project at some point, so maybe seems like a feature that could be added in a fork :)

reply


Aw damn this is the deal breaker right here. As someone using a tiling window manager, this is pretty useless to me.

reply


I guess the idea of no scrollback is taken from st [0].

[0] http://st.suckless.org/

reply


There's a patch for that.

http://st.suckless.org/patches/scrollback

reply


They suggest passing that duty off to tmux. Kinda makes sense I guess... though I'd love to have it.

reply


Does tmux interpret mouse scroll events, or is it only keyboard-based?

reply


It does, but it's not completely reliable for me. Also, you have to configure it to make it actually work.

For example, here's my mouse-related tmux config:

  set -g mouse on
  # enter copy-mode by scrolling, but don't select the pane
  # The usage of #{mouse_any_flag} just forwards mouse events when in a fullscreen app that wants them
  bind -n WheelUpPane if -F -t = "#{mouse_any_flag}" "send-keys -M -t =" "if -F -t = '#{alternate_on}' 'send-keys -t = Up' \"if -F -t = '#{pane_in_mode}' '' 'copy-mode -e -t ='; send-keys -M -t =\""
  bind -n WheelDownPane if -F -t = "#{alternate_on}" "send-keys -t = Down" "send-keys -M -t ="
  
  # Start copy-mode with PageUp
  # For PageDown, if we're not in copy-mode, discard it
  bind -n PageUp if -F "#{alternate_on}" "send-keys PageUp" "copy-mode -eu"
  bind -n PageDown if -F "#{alternate_on}" "send-keys PageDown" "if -F '#{pane_in_mode}' 'send-keys PageDown'"

reply


I know that screen can be configured to do that. I would be surprised if tmux cannot.

reply


This looks like an awesome project! You mention tmux, what about GNU Screen? does it work as well?

I don't remember major perf issues using vim within screen, I'm afraid to use Alacritty and then never be able to come back to my past setup :)

reply


cool project, but my question is why? rxvt is plenty fast for general purposes. if your bottleneck is the terminal emulator then you're doing something wrong. can you really read at ~10mbps?

reply


No, of course you can't read all of the text at 10Mbps. The problem is that when you start some task which has a lot of spew, just having all of that text scrolling past can slow everything down to the point where the task actually takes longer! Even a few percentage points of slowdown can add up to minutes just sitting there twiddling your thumb.

Just a few weeks ago I accidentally ran a command on a remote machine that generated so much spew in the few seconds it ran before I hit control-c that it took 5 minutes to scroll through before I could do anything else.

But yes, you probably want to avoid that much text spew even if your terminal is super fast.

reply


My current Bash prompt contains a unicode character. I guess this is unsupported?

Can report find / works very quick on macOS (so quick, it is unreadable), and Fish works as well. Just the Rust install assumed I was using Bash.

Possible bug: on macOS when I minimize Alacritty, and I put it on focus again, it tries to select text. Strangely, not always.

reply


Very cool project, I'm trying it out, but this is an unrelated question: what is that Vim colorscheme in your screenshot? Do you have a link?

reply


since it's GL-rendered at 60+fps, will I see a much more smooth scrolling effect ? Does scrolling introduce lines discretely or continuously ?

reply


Might be a bit early, but will the Windows support be good for Bash on Ubuntu on Windows? Right now I use xming and run xterm inside it, but that is not a perfect solution, especially for things like vim. It works for now, but I am definitely looking for a good alternative.

reply


Per [0], it looks as though only Bash on Ubuntu on Windows is being targeted, and not CMD or Powershell.

[0] https://github.com/jwilm/alacritty/issues/28

reply


Not really a question, but a request. Given you have a Travis CI setup, could you make binary snapshots available?

reply


This is planned once Alacritty reaches an alpha release. Today's release is considered pre-alpha and is source-only.

reply


Incidentally, this is _very easy_ to do with Rust: https://github.com/japaric/trust

reply


from the readme [1]

    This initial release should be considered to be pre-alpha 
    software--it will have issues. Once Alacritty reaches an 
    alpha level of readiness, precompiled binaries will be 
    provided for supported operating systems.
[1] https://github.com/jwilm/alacritty

reply


Is split-screen like terminator/iTerm part of the plans?

(Yes, I know tmux and screen exist, I just prefer GUI splitscreen)

reply


Nope. The idea is that perf should be good enough that it's not necessary.

withoutboats and I are hopefully going to collaborate and add notty protocol support to Alacritty. This should make text splits as performant as GUI splits.

reply


My issue with tmux splits is not that it's not fast, it's that GUI stuff like scrolling / selection / etc don't integrate as smoothly.

reply


I (withoutboats) agree. The real problem in terminals is that this goes both ways - if you let tmux or just vim/emacs split the window, you get no GUI integration - but you use the GUI to split the terminal window, you now have two disconnected shell sections, so none of the CLI integration works.

The notty screen splitting protocol should support a "GUI" interface shared by a single process, solving this problem.

reply


Very cool, how are you handling glyphs? Do you have an LRU font cache or something simpler?

reply


Glyphs are rasterized once and stored in a texture atlas. When rendering a glyph, the fragment shader pulls from that texture. Once loaded, the glyph stays loaded for the duration of the program.

reply


Don't combining characters, ligatures or scripts that fuse characters lead to a combinatorical explosion?

can it handle zalgo?

reply


Got it, just a heads-ups that texture atlas tends to hammer your GPU texture upload if you want to support UTF or non-latin(esp glyph-based) character sets.

Not trying to be discouraging just something to keep in mind if that's a direction you want to go. Pretty excited to see a GPU + Rust based stuff making it out into the wild.

reply


Question:

With a modern discrete GPU card wouldn't the texture atlas just end up in it's VRAM as cards these days commonly have >1GB of VRAM?

(Sorry if this is a stupid question, still trying to grok opengl)

reply


Sure, but you're either going to have to generate the whole font up-front(can be many thousand characters) or you need to re-upload as you use/generate new characters which can thrash unless you're very careful about the regions you lock(and you have a driver that behaves appropriately).

Most font renderers I know do a tiered LRU cache of 3-4 texture "pages" which hurts your drawcall batching but tends to be a nice tradeoff in texture usage.

reply


Any idea how much memory it takes to store the full atlas for a font with full Unicode/emoji support? Also does it work for colored emoji?

reply


~95k UTF characters x font sizes x font styles(bold, italic, etc) x outline size.

It's pretty large.

reply


Cool project, but I have literally never thought a terminal was excessively low-performing enough to prevent work from getting done. What applications benefit from a terminal that's even an order of magnitude faster than the alternative?

reply


Have you even had Control-C take forever to kill that `cat` you accidentally ran against a 1GB log file? I have. Most terminal emulators are 'dumb' and try to render the whole backbuffer sequentially even if what you are seeing is no longer the tail of the output stream.

It's not so much that this is 'fast' (because even gnome-terminal which is not what I'd call crazy fast is 'fast enough' most days), but that it's much more responsive as a result. By locking the terminal refresh to your screen refresh rate and only rendering 'current' data this removes a lot of headaches you can run into with other terminal emulators (like the aforementioned cat of a 1GB text file).

reply


I've done that (we all did), but "can't reproduce". So this seems to depend a lot on the emulator, eg. I'm using Konsole, which is superb, and don't see that problem there.

reply


Konsole is the only emulator I've used (other than actual tty) that doesn't have this problem. It's actually been frustrating, becasue there is plenty about it that I don't like.

I'll be giving Alacritty a try shortly - if it does what it says on the tin, it's exactly what I've been looking for.

reply


Terminal.app seems to handle this case just fine as well.

reply


Thanks, though I've been on linux for the last couple of years.

On the mac side I had other performance issues with Terminal.app (particularly when using all of widescreen + tmux - lots of flicker during move/refresh operations). iTerm2 did well for me though, iirc.

reply


Curious: What don't you like about Konsole?

reply


Terminal performance is fine at smaller sizes and with less going on.

In a multi-pane tmux window with vim, performance issues start to become noticeable. Many people I've talked to have experienced a situation where a bunch of output is being written to the screen, they panic to hit C-c, and then all you can do is wait for it to finish. This just isn't an issue with Alacritty.

Alacritty is about having tools that don't get in your way and don't distract you from what you're trying to accomplish.

reply


That's a lot more to do with Vim that your terminal emulator. It chokes on some files pretty reliably.

reply


It's more of a user comfort / perception thing. Using a slow terminal is basically like playing a game with really inconsistent frame rates. It's a distraction and can cause you to make mistakes from mistimed inputs. In both cases what you're really looking for is consistency more than raw speed.

reply


I've literally never seen this problem.

However, a terminal emulator + X11 and so on can eat a bit of a CPU with noisy processes, eg. the output of mpv eats maybe 5-10 %, because it updates every(?) frame, so maximum work for the whole display stack. Getting the terminal emulator out of sight can get a bit more battery life in these cases.

(Somewhat related: If you have infinite scrollback it turns out that /tmp is actually very finite and can be filled by the wrong command with a couple dozen MB/s.)

reply


Sounds like an option to slow down output rendering to e.g. one 1 frame/s might be an interesting feature for a terminal emulator. Still enough to keep an eye on a long-running process, but less overhead?

reply


Smart batching of similar output could be useful as well. Perhaps the ability to configure a similarity threshold.

reply


> I have literally never thought a terminal was excessively low-performing enough to prevent work from getting done.

Which one do you use ?

reply


Terminal speed is the primary reason I (and some others) use 'terminology', which is a relatively quick terminal emulator out of the enlightenment project.

reply


Noisy build processes?

reply


On Windows "std::cout" can take upwards of 3ms. I noticed this when writing high speed camera software that was supposed to hit my callback every 2ms. Instead it was limited by my print statement!

Does this emulator solve my problem?

reply


3ms sounds pretty dire, if you weren't writing very much. Out of curiosity, was this with or without `std::ios::sync_with_stdio(false);` ?

I've found syncing makes a huge difference to IO perf in Windows, e.g. `_getc_nolock` is much faster than `getc`. (Assuming of course that you can get away with it.)

reply


That's what I thought, but then I measured.

These have little effect, also omitting std::endl has little effect. The effect is somewhat mitigated by buffering, so that if the time between subsequent st::couts is large, you won't see the runtime overhead.

reply


Why is it starting terminal to run alacritty?

reply


Any interest in adding tabs and native UI toolkit support?

reply


Any reason your not using conrod?

Browsing the sources it looks like you're re-implementing a non-trivial part of it.

reply


I really like this. It combines my love of tmux and vim with my interest in rust, system software, terminals, and my eternal quest for the fastest, simplest, most cross platform terminal development environment. Great job - looking forward to running nightly builds of this.

EDIT: Ah, after a little sleuthing, the recent post from OneSignal on why they chose rust for one of their services makes sense :).

reply


This reads like it should go in a grad school statement of purpose :)

reply


Very impressive. I am manipulating huge amount of text data on a regular basis directly in the terminal, smoother exhaust experiment is a huge win. I wish I can give you some money right now to support the development.

reply


I'd like to host this terminal in a 3D environment. Any plans to enable this? Perhaps with a signed distance field texture.

I'm building a 3D game in Rust and would like to be able to drop this in.

reply


Oh, just as interesting, plugging this into VR system! Make it way easier to multitask and work on lots of systems (at the risk of looking incredibly goofy).

reply


Sadly VR is useless for reading :( I wish it wasn't so. You're much better off with a high resolution screen with the ability to zoom in and out between landmarks. Maybe a head tracker to make navigation more intuitive.

reply


Hopefully that changes with the next bump in pixel density. Aggressive supersampling already is getting close to readable.

reply


I wouldn't hold my breath. Maybe for causal reading but not for day in day out 8 hours a day. It's also solving the wrong problem when it comes to immersion. I fly FPV which is a fuzzy intermittent analog 640x480 screen and it's incredibly immersive. People are fully immersed into their tiny mobile phone screens for a large portion of their day. AR peaked with Pokemon Go and we didn't even need Google Glass, Magic Leap or HoloLens. We already have the hardware for full immersion and it's sitting right in front of you (or in your hand).

reply


https://www.reddit.com/r/HMDprogramming/ is all about stuff like that. Not much traffic there, though...

reply


A pity you can't use Vulkan on MacOS. Otherwise you could have used vulkano[1] instead of OpenGL.

1. https://github.com/tomaka/vulkano

reply


Nice, but:

    thread 'pty reader' panicked at 'index out of bounds: the len is 24 but the index is 24', /buildslave/rust-buildbot/slave/nightly-dist-rustc-linux/build/src/libcollections/vec.rs:1371
or

    thread 'pty reader' panicked at 'cursor fell off grid', src/term/mod.rs:634

reply


Wow, I am definitely the target for this. I often have tmux panes watching fast-scrolling log files while trying to continue to work in another pane. I've been trying to tweak tmux to perform better, but it really is the rendering speed that's holding it back.

The lack of scrollback/tabs/etc doesn't bother me at all - I use tmux for this exactly as suggested.

Thank you for this!

reply


> Both the utf8parse and vte crates that were written for Alacritty use table-driven parsers. The cool thing about these is that they have very little branching; utf8parse only has one branch in the entire library!

From a simplicity point of view table-driven parsing is pretty neat. However, it does mean you'll be getting a lot of branch misprediction in your single branch, since it's harder for the CPU to predict where it will branch to. You could probably go faster with some handcoding in the parser.

reply


Rust has macros so any sort of tables can be rolled out into more efficient code, like if you wrote switch-case in C. It should be possible to rewrite vt_state_table! once later, when it becomes a problem.

reply


Less repeating that it is fast and more benchmarks instead!

reply


Very interesting use of vsync.. using it to cap redraw time and allow more time for processing...

reply


https://github.com/unconed/TermKit or https://acko.net/blog/on-termkit/

TermKit is another terminal app from 2011 designed to modernize the command line experience.

Sadly, I don't think it's being worked on anymore.

reply


Awesome! This is exactly what I've been hoping for. The state of terminal emulators on macOS is particularly bad, at least when it comes to speed. Both the built-in term and iTerm have a lot of features, but really start to lag on big screens with a lot of text. I used to run urvxt under XQuartz for this reason, but there's scaling problems with retina screens these days.

Nice work. Hopefully this can fill a particular void for folks that want no-frills fast terminal emulation.

reply


I can't remember the last time I thought that my terminal was too slow, except maybe when I tried that Electron-based program a while back (Hyper, I think it was). My priorities are more like the following:

1. Stability. I crashed Alacritty thirty seconds after opening it; possibly related to issue #12.

2. Emulation correctness. In Terminal.app, the cursor often gets out of sync when I "turn the corner" (i.e., backspace across a line boundary).

3. Font rendering. Text in some terminals just looks ugly.

4. Features. Alacritty doesn't seem to show the number of rows and columns when I resize. Scrollback!

This looks like a really interesting project, but it seems really strange to make performance such a high priority. I tried the find /usr test, and it seemed equally fast in Terminal.app and Alacritty.

reply


Hm, if we're doing GPU rendering for speed, I'd suggest uploading vector glyph data to the GPU and rasterising on the GPU in the pixel shader, rather than using FreeType. See here: http://wdobbie.com/post/gpu-text-rendering-with-vector-textu... . The WebGL Demo is really impressive - it lets you zoom in and out on a multi-page PDF at speeds I haven't seen anywhere else.

reply


Cool project for learning and exploration and congrats on making a fast term. I'm not sure that this solves a problem that I have personally.

reply


I love iTerm3, but the speed compared to Terminal.app sometimes makes me jealous.

So I guess we all need a faster term emulator :)

reply


Out of curiosity, why do you love iTerm? It's always struck me as kind of ugly (especially its preferences). And AFAIK, the only real feature it has that Terminal.app doesn't (besides the native tmux integration, because I still don't really see the point) is support for apps customizing the 256-color palette on the fly (e.g. the initc capability), and wile I really would like to see Terminal.app gain support for that seeing as how the xterm-256color terminfo it uses declares that it works, lack of support for that isn't a good enough reason to switch away.

reply


The coolest feature of recent versions of iTerm is the "Selection respects soft boundaries" feature: with it on, iTerm will detect vim/tmux splits and constrain the selection to just one side of that split. For my workflow, at least, it makes a huge difference.

Also, if you start tmux as "tmux -CC" iTerm will open the tmux session in a new window, with GUI tabs for tmux tabs and GUI splits for tmux splits.

reply


That selection thing sounds kind of interesting, though tbh I almost never use vertical splits in the Terminal. The only place I do is in MacVim.

reply


iTerm has https://github.com/ravenac95/sudolikeaboss. Integration of your 1Password passwords with your terminal, which makes life amazing. Typing and copy/pasting passwords(not to mention copy/paste is not exactly secure) is a major time-suck. I'd love generic support for this feature in something like Alacritty.

reply


Interesting, but I don't think I've ever felt the pain of not having that. It's pretty damn easy for me to use the global 1Password hotkey to bring up 1Password Mini, type a few characters to identify the login I want, hit → to expand the login, ↓ to select the password, and ↩ to then copy that password, which I can now paste into the terminal. It's not that hard.

reply


Pretty awesome, but I'm not sure if I want my GPU fans spinning if all I'm doing is looking at a terminal :P

reply


The amount of time spent doing GPU work is rather small. Battery life tends to be better on my Macbook with Alacritty than with other terminals. This seems to suggest that power consumption is actually less than with CPU based renderers (and that your GPU fans shouldn't be spinning).

reply


> Welcome to nginx!

> If you see this page, the nginx web server is successfully installed and working. Further configuration is required.

On jwilm.io -- Just wanted to let you know

reply


Should probably redirect that to the blog; thanks for the notice!

reply


It really is the fastest one I ever used. Font rendering is great.

reply


Thanks for making this and posting it. This is a thing I've been looking for (simple accelerated terminal that performs well) for a very long time.

reply


Does this support crossfire?

reply


In terms of speed, Alacritty to Hyper is like Sublime to Atom?

reply


Vim to Atom

reply


More like butterfly to Atom

reply


This could definitely be tagged as a Show HN (https://news.ycombinator.com/showhn.html).

reply


Thanks, we've updated the title.

reply


Very cool.

reply


Thanks!

reply


Awww hell yeah.

reply




