Last week the internet for the whole office was going down. Weirdly I could remote in, but the DNS was not working. I first thought our DNS server crapped out but it was working fine. After some investigation, the firewall was not responding. After rebooting the firewall, it would work fine for a while, but go down shortly after.
Long story short: the DVRs my boss got (unbranded) come with telnet access on some nonstandard port. A botnet got access to it and was making thousands of dns and telnet queries, overloading the firewall.
2. Don't expose entire hosts to the internet. Punch only necessary holes in the firewall. That way the device at least needs to phone home in order to cause a problem like this.
3. Do you have a similar policy with other hosts are your network? I.e., do you figure "well that's inside the firewall so we don't need to worry about encryption/timely application of security updates/resetting default passwords/etc."? If you're not 100% sure (or if the answer is "no"), you now have a lot of cleanup work to do.
Turns out this was a false assumption. We're all learning this the hard way.
All internet enabled devices need to ship with a unique, resettable default password. Many ISP provides modems/routers do this now and it's great.
If I'm a one man contractor building a house, certain categories of mistakes I'm on the hook for for the rest of my life.
I don't think it would be unprecedented for IoT device makers to be on the hook forever for certain categories of security flaws. It is not like security flaws grow spontaneously like rust a car. They are all in there from the beginning, whether they are known or not. Most of the IOT security flaws that I have heard about could have been easily prevented with security conscious design and development practices. If we want to have secure IOT devices, then we need to hold people accountable for making insecure ones.
They absolutely can. Its well know that cryptography algorithms "decay" over time as computer power increases. There was a time where encrypting with DES was secure, DES is no longer secure due to increase in computing power. In 50 years I doubt we'll be using many of today's algorithms. Its exactly like a car slowly rusting over time.
That's even assuming support is possible. I may have a stroke so I no longer have the ability to support my product.
I get that D-Link sucks, and their security practices right out of the box were "bad", but what is "bad"? In the eyes of the FTC and US law, what constitutes "good" and "bad" practice? How do I ensure that I am holding myself to those practices when a product ships? What is my responsibility for vulnerabilities found after the product shipped?
Let's say for example I ship a widget with an IP address and something like Heartbleed shows up 4 years later and my device is vulnerable. Am I on the hook for patching all the systems in the field? What are my obligations here?
The questions you're asking are good ones, and they're ones that we as a society need to start answering. 20 years ago, the idea of always-connected devices littering our homes would've seemed like sci-fi magic, but now it's actually coming commonplace.
But this isn't the first time we've had this sort of thing happen. Like, how did electronics gadgets become safe enough that we never think twice about the fire hazard of plugging in a mystery wall wart?
Or any kind of product. What we've come up with is, generally speaking, companies have to try to uphold a standard, they can be held liable, and can be put out of business for making unsafe products.
Why it should be any different just because it's a "now with Internet!" product, I don't really know.
In other words, a better safety analogy might be the prompt when you do "rm -rf".
I'm not opposed to introducing standards here; I am just saying that it's adofferent problem.
Human society is continually striving to build a better idiot. Manufacturers often aren't held liable or for the first instances of idiocy, but eventually they are.
For example, it was easy for engineers to believe that no one would be dumb enough to stick their hand in a running lawnmower. And for a time if you stuck your hand in a running lawnmower you would not be able to win a lawsuit over it.
But once you know about the new flavor of idiocy, it is your civic responsibility to mitigate it with safety features if possible. If you don't agree, the civil suit you lose will convince you.
If you build products that are vulnerable in well known ways, you are neglecting your civic repsonsbility as a manufacturer.
There you go. This is how you deal with the trajedy of the commons, punish the overgrazers. Industries that neglect civic responsibility get regulated. Particularly bad actors get punished.
This complaint seems to have nothing to do with patching. Did you check out any of the actual text? Their complaints are about disregarding security norms from 2007 (backdoors, injection flaws), using hard-coded passwords, and posting their private signing key publicly.
I'm not so sure that's true anymore. Lots of kid's toys are internet-connected these days...
> the FTC says the company failed to protect its routers and cameras from widely known and reasonably foreseeable risks.
It sounds like they shipped the devices with known security flaws. This is not at all related to not updating your software when new security flaws are found.
> Please don't insinuate that someone hasn't read an article. "Did you even read the article? It mentions that" can be shortened to "The article mentions that."
I agree here. Your first sentence can be entirely removed and your point will still stand. Except now the receiver won't have to be in a defensive position about their reading comprehension.
I'm not sure this is strictly true. Stanards change over time and old toys might not meet the new standards. Sometimes product recalls occur, other times the change is so broad and insignificant an advisory may be issued or no advisory is necessary.
Point being it isn't always so clear-cut.
With software and hardware it is possible for new vulnerabilities to be discovered as new attack methods are developed.
Also, forever could be too strong. No one is going to complain about vulnerabilities in token-ring network protocols.
No one wants to insure your product is secure, even if they've fully audited it themselves - it's too easy to miss something and make a mistake, especially so in the C-centric world. Software security is a minefield much more so than standard building codes, child safety laws or meeting the best of standards insurance companies may request of those things.
The only alternative here is that we go all-in. Everyone who develops software is individually responsible for it, we all pay insurance for our ability to develop software. Because just about any piece of software can be a huge security liability.
Sounds like a scary world to me, one in which I would have never gotten involved in software development.
Lead and asbestos.
And it appears that the FTC is forming the basis of liability in software, which nearly every company doing software doesn't warranty.
No (or at least, not to my knowledge), instead people just had to buy new things. Standards change. New security vulnerabilities are discovered. Liability doesn't stand in these cases.
If you can't possibly find every security vulnerability in your product, you shouldn't be held liable for the inability to do so. You have to disclaim that, as I'm sure D-Link does.
My knowledge of this is really fuzzy now (I had to learn about it for a college ethics course) but I believe that for asbestos manufacturers knew about the health hazards for years and covered it up.
Some things only exist because of the environment.
If I went back in time to 2001 and tried to get people to take CSRF attacks seriously, they would lose me when I started talking about opening multiple tabs.
For me personally, this kind of product liability is like giving me a big bag of money, because of my profession. But this is a huge can of worms opening up and we don't even know it's going to lead to better security.
Ford isn't on the hook for the Model T, but it does do recalls for decades-old Saturns.
Well, yeah, in any case, even a defunct subsidiary (of GM, not Ford) is getting recalls decades later.
High-tech has different standards than the rest of the world.
Should contractors that built houses in the 60s be held liable for using things like asbestos and lead paint?
Should car manufactures from the 70s be held liable for using non-tempered glass and other unsafe features? What about CO2 emission standards?
The topic of product safety cannot be divorced from the historic timeframe in which it is considered.
http://real-estate-law.freeadvice.com/real-estate-law/constr...
You're not on the hook as a contractor for a house if it's vulnerable to missile attacks.
Blitz went out of business because it could no longer afford liability insurance. Blitz made those ubiquitous red plastic gas containers you see on every landscaping trailer. They were constantly being sued because their gas can could explode if you poured gasoline directly from it onto a fire. They even put warnings and disclaimers directly on the cans against pouring gasoline on a fire.
This is a very one-sided read of the situation.
The typical Blitz can lawsuit went something like this:
A 3-year old toddler knocked over a blitz can in a basement[1]. Vapours from the can reached the water-heater, which then flashed-back into the can, causing the can to explode, severely burning the child. This would not have happened had the can's nozzle been built with an industry-standard 10 cent flame arrestor, which federal regulators STRONGLY advise all gas can manufacturers to include, but which Blitz had for years refused to take the simple precaution of adding to their product.
It's the "ignoring simple, industry-standard safety precautions" that will get your ass nailed to the wall by a liability judge. Engineers who had worked for the company testified at trial that they were ordered to destroy documentation showing that Blitz was aware of the problem, had done internal testing, and had designed flame-arrestors for their nozzles, and that management killed the project after a change-of-ownership.
[1] http://www.recordonline.com/article/20030919/News/309199995
edit: D-Link has been famously shitty for a long time. At least among everyone I know who runs a 'serious' network, D-Link is seen as the exact polar opposite of a proper carrier grade switch or router... D-Link is to home routers as the Trabant is to automobiles.
Some would say they took it to an entirely new level. Check out this disclosure from October of 2011:
https://www.kb.cert.org/vuls/id/924307
Summary: after receiving a burst of traffic it disabled WPA/2 and failed wide open. Apparently it was possible to trigger this fault with auth attempts so an attacker didn't even need to wait for someone on the WiFi to send a lot of data before it failed open. I don't even know how something fails like this. Brain hurts.
That's foreseeable, as in, before the sale.
This doesn't seem to be a complaint about future support, but security at the time it was sold.
But I agree with you here because at the time of sale, this feature was widely agreed upon to be a bad practice and was also a known feature. So it's not like someone discovered a clever 0-day DLink didn't know about. DLink knew what it was doing, knew that best practices said not to do the thing it was doing, and did that thing anyways.
This could expand to a question of "what is the expected lifetime of a product"... is it when the replacement is released (dont like the security bugs? get camera 2.0!)?, is it when the new camera becomes standard (there are 1000000 camera 2.0s out there, and 100 camera 1.0... maybe you should get on board)? Or is it when the failure rate of the product is above a threshold (Your camera 1.0 is even still working? most of them had their CPUs burn out by now, dont expect an update, in fact you should be grateful/amazed its still running)
Aging hardware is one thing ("modern security practices use a new cryptography algorithm that literally wont run on this device") but aging software is another ("we just dont want to update the software, buy our new product")
Instead, everyone is doing weird crap, everything is complex. I hate it as a user.
https://dlink-report.shodan.io/
There are basically ~500,000 D-Link devices directly connected to the Internet and exposing a service that a person on the outside can connect to. Most of the devices I saw back then, and still do now, are their standalone webcams.
Honest timetraveler mistake.
Perhaps FCC could start addressing these issues as part of certification requirements. However there are many challenges. How will FCC enforce SecureBoot and secure firmware upgrades and longterm product support? What will be the penalties. How will they deal with unbranded (or foreign) brands.
The software industry must come to the same level of responsibility and quality expectations of other industries.
A big warning on the package would be enough to turn away average users - thus forcing companies to comply - but wouldn't interfere with hacking activities.
Also, let's say, theoretically, that I discover a software bug on the ftc.gov website that allows me to get the ftc.gov servers to execute a DoS attack against some target. Should I be able to sue ftc.gov for not securing their site well enough, or does this policy only apply to physical devices?
If FTC.gov was vulnerable to Heartbleed in March of 2014 and you suffered damages related to someone exploiting that, in practice FTC.gov holds no responsibility for that. They were following best practices, and no one knew there was a vulnerability. If they're vulnerable today and you suffer damages due to that being exploited, then you could make a case against them. They should have known better by now.
As for consumers bearing the cost, that's working as intended. Good security costs a little money. How many people do you hear complaining that consumers are bearing the cost of seatbelts and airbags installed in cars? We're willing to pay the few extra dollars because we all know how dangerous it is to not have those things. We could make cars a lot cheaper if they didn't have crumple zones, air bags, seat belts, roll cages, or steel frames. But that's not the world we want to live in.
If a breaker in your kitchen trips do you throw out every single appliance? If your water bill is high do you replace every single sink and toilet?
> and buys new ones from different vendors... which are also insecure
Maybe after getting burned by purchasing insecure unsupported devices they find out what vendors support their products and don't ship devices with unfixable backdoors before buying new ones?
> And ISP bills go up to cover the massive security scanning infrastructure needed?
A bunch of $30 cameras can scan and infect the entire internet, what makes you think the infrastructure needed to find these devices is massive?
ISPs already have everything they need to find out which of their customers are compromised, they just don't give a shit.
What we are in for right now is burdensome, expensive and vague regulation that amounts to security theater.
I see no mention of it in the article.
1. “hard-coded” login credentials integrated into D-Link camera software -- such as the username “guest” and the password “guest” -- that could allow unauthorized access to the cameras’ live feed;
2. a software flaw known as “command injection” that could enable remote attackers to take control of consumers’ routers by sending them unauthorized commands over the Internet;
3. the mishandling of a private key code used to sign into D-Link software, such that it was openly available on a public website for six months; and
4. leaving users’ login credentials for D-Link’s mobile app unsecured in clear, readable text on their mobile devices, even though there is free software available to secure the information.
There are pretty common-sense mitigation techniques for all of these.
For 1,
* Don't ship with default credentials (change credentials per-device and slap a sticker on the device with user/pass)
* Force credentials to be changed on first login.
* To avoid attacks targeting specific devices via crafted search engine queries, add a robots.txt and/or use HTTP authentication.
For 2, sanitize user input
For 3, don't publish private keys on your public-facing website
For 4, encrypt stored credentials (or don't store credentials at all)
None of these are particularly difficult to implement. In fact, they're all pre-Freshman-level, obviously boneheaded security mistakes. That we've known about and how to prevent since at least the 90's...
This precedent creates unlimited liability for so much software and hardware that gets created.
It is the abiilty to warranty against this type of stuff that has let OSS take off. I expect this to have a chilling effect.
In my opinion we should be against this the way we were against software patents and CISPA.
Just because as devs we are mad when our bosses make stupid security decisions, doesn't mean this is the way to handle it.
I believe this is a very different situation than product liability we are used to. In these cases damage is the result of malicious attack by criminal actors.
An elected congress gives agencies regulatory authority and provides over-sight. If Congress chooses, it can dismantle the FTC or pass a law stating that DLink cannot be held liable.
Congress enables regulators to do things you don't like, because it's impossible for Congress to micro-manage the entire Federal bureaucracy and military. Congress is well within its Constitutional rights to empower third parties to enact enforce certain classes of regulations.
I understand why you find that frustrating, but it's dishonest to characterize that situation as an "unelected government". The government is elected, and regulatory agencies must answer to those elected governments.
> This precedent creates unlimited liability for so much software and hardware that gets created.
You know what? Tough luck.
Most people who build things professionally and sell those things are held liable for their work. Take a look at what DLink actually did, and tell me that their engineers/management was behaving in a responsible and reasonable manner.
Maybe it's a good thing that the gov't is forcing software and hardware companies to start taking ownership of their craft. The market is certainly failing to price in security.
> It is the ability to warranty against this type of stuff that has let OSS take off. I expect this to have a chilling effect.
On the other hand, I highly doubt this case or any resulting precedent (if any) will have a noticeable chilling effect in OSS.
I guess time will tell which of us was correct...
> damage is the result of malicious attack by criminal actors
And yet, those attacks were completely foreseeable since at least the early 00's... I could've told you the day that DLink released these webcams exactly what would happen. I'm sure plenty of DLink's engineers tried to tell their own management...
> Just because as devs we are mad when our bosses make stupid security decisions, doesn't mean this is the way to handle it.
Perhaps this is the best jumping off point for a productive conversation -- what's your proposed solution?
Assuming attacker has root while the customer is logging in. But what if the attacker only has access to the file system (e.g. in the case of a stolen phone, or a broken jail/sandbox)? In that case, requiring a password/PIN to unlock the stored credentials does provide some protection to the user.
Storing passwords in the clear is always a terrible idea. If you must store credentials, at the very least they should be encrypted when at rest, and the system should require a sufficiently strong password/pattern/PIN to unlock the key chain. That way the attacker has to intercept and/or brute force, rather than merely gain access to, the device.
Ultimately, the answer is very simple: if you can't store credentials securely, then don't store them at all!
So you may be correct that DLink should not have stored those credentials at all. But just because there's no secure way to implement a convenience feature doesn't mean it's reasonable to go ahead and store passwords in the clear.
Has such a case ever occurred? I can't think of one. Of course, if you have filesystem access you can replace the application on disk, patch it to steal the password easily.
> Ultimately, the answer is very simple: if you can't store credentials securely, then don't store them at all!
Many users want it anyways, and it's secure enough that unless you have remote attacks or the security level of Windows desktops with people downloading executables and running them constantly, it's unlikely to be an issue.
It's a trade-off, of course, but I don't think that means it's an unreasonable one to make.
Of course, you should probably go ahead and tell this to browser vendors. Script kiddies are running around selling accounts because of how they store passwords - encrypted, but in a total half measure way. Personally, I don't think it's reasonable to hold D-Link liable for a trade-off that even the biggest companies in tech make all the time. And one which is much more costly in those cases too!
There's just no secure way to do this on today's computers, we must rely on the security of the platform here. If storing passwords in this way is a problem, it's a platform security issue or a user issue, not an application issue.
TPMs have the potential to solve this, but at some scary costs which may adversely impact security in other ways, like preventing reverse engineering.
No, that doesn't make it OK to store credentials or other sensitive data in the clear.
> Has such a case ever occurred? I can't think of one.
Stolen encrypted drive/stolen drive with encrypted passwords on it? It's happened to me, personally (a usb key with my .password_store on it).
> Personally, I don't think it's reasonable to hold D-Link liable for a trade-off that even the biggest companies in tech make all the time.
First, I'm not aware of any tech giants who store passwords in the clear.
Second, just because the heavy weights do it doesn't make it reasonable.
> Of course, if you have filesystem access you can replace the application on disk, patch it to steal the password easily.
There are a lot of plausible scenarios in which an attacker gets RO/RW access to a portion of a file system but doesn't have the root or the capability to MITM/replace a binary.
> There's just no secure way to do this on today's computers
I think FTC's issue is this: "look, there's this really really simple thing that you could have done. Obviously it's not perfect, but doing this would have cost you basically nothing and would have at least made attacks a little bit harder. And even though it's basically free to implement and a very common practice, you didn't even bother."
Now, perhaps DLink had this discussion internally and decided that they agree with you. In that case, I'm sure those internal discussions will come out during the lawsuit, and a lay jury will have the difficult task of assessing some variant of the argument we're having here.
(Also, regardless of this one issue, shipping with default credentials w/o requiring a password change, and publishing a private key on a public website, are pretty egregious breaches of known best practice at time of sale. All while describing the device as "secure"...)
One old example: fetchmail
One new example: kodi/xbmc
