SpaceX receives FAA approval for return to flight [pdf] (faa.gov)
This is a great video that explains the current thinking behind the cause of the explosion:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mBcoTqhAM_g

Ah Scott Manley, my favorite KSPer. That guy has a talent for explaining things.

My favorite videos of his are not the ones where he shows off new video games, but the ones where he delves into space history and engineering and astrophysics. He's taught me so much!

What is a KSPer?

https://kerbalspaceprogram.com/en/

bpicolo has provided the proper link, though the quick answer is "someone who plays the game Kerbal Space Program".

The less serious answer is "somebody who routinely experiences the joy of rapid unscheduled disassembly in their virtual creations".

Great news! Anyone know when we can expect the next launch? I heard they're going to test the falcon heavy this year.

The /r/SpaceX subreddit has a good launch manifest here: https://www.reddit.com/r/SpaceX/wiki/launches/manifest

I can not wait for Q2 2017: Falcon Heavy "demo flight"!

I can! Wait, I mean... I have... been waiting... since... late 2015?

From twitter: @IridiumComm: Iridium is excited to share we're planned to launch on Monday, Jan 9 at 10:22am PST weather permitting. http://bit.ly/2iZ7mCE #IridiumNEXT

So 3 days from now.

Elon said they're shooting for next week, rumor is that it'll be Monday. (Edit: I forgot that it was confirmed by Iridium, the customer, so it's beyond a rumor at this point.)

Falcon Heavy is said to be scheduled for a launch in about six months. However, it's been six months away for several years now.

They teased a photo of a FH interstage. I think it's going to be this year:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BOkwrgQAmI8/

It's definitely looking more likely now. At some point the "six months" has to be correct.

"Brazil is the country of the future, and it always will be."

How wrong is it to think of "carbon composite" as "charcoal"?

Because with that conceptualization, it seems like an inherent risk to store liquid oxygen in a charcoal container on a rocket ship.

Charcoal has a surface area of a few acres per teaspoon (which makes sense when you look at a micrograph, since all the woody cell walls are preserved https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kF10i39VQ4w), whereas carbon fiber composites are impregnated with resin. Obviously all it takes is one oxygen/carbon interface to cause an explosion, as we saw.

Similar to explosives, the more thoroughly mixed it is the more energetic the reaction. Pouring LOX over charcoal and soaking charcoal in LOX are very different (the first ignites vigorously, the latter explodes like a stick of dynamite). http://www.popsci.com/diy/article/2009-09/most-dangerous-way...

On a similar note, all kinds of materials that you wouldn't expect become very flammable with high surface area and/or pure oxygen environments. See e.g. the thermal lance, which is a very powerful cutting tool that works by running oxygen over iron (rust at high speed!). Or the very serious risk of explosions in flour mills due to high amounts of dust suspended in the air.

Very.

This is the first thing that pops up when you google 'carbon composite':

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Carbon_fiber_reinforced_polyme...

I had a vision of a massive porous mass of carbon (a la water filters and the like) storing all that lox, but it seems not to be the case.

About as wrong as thinking of it as being made of diamond.

It's mildly interesting that this is only for 7 Iridium-NEXT launches. An eight was recently added, but it will also have a pair of German GRACE-FO satellites attached to it, so it probably makes sense that the FAA would want to approve that one separately.

reply


The next few months are going to be back to back launches.

Let's hope Spacex can keep the pace.

reply


I hope they have the whole thing super-practiced and can do one per week like a big production line.

Big planes, which are of similar complexity, have production lines rolling off one per day, so it's doable with the right processes.

