Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
We Have Pushed Physics Too Far
(
nautil.us
)
7 points
by
dnetesn
93 days ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
4 comments
|
favorite
aetherson
93 days ago
When I scroll down on that site, it fills my browser's "back" button with dozens of meaningless copies of itself.
tzs
93 days ago
It doesn't even seem to be necessary to scroll. Just sitting on the page seems to do it. Each time I check history there are more copies. I'm pretty sure I've been to that site before without that happening, so for now I'm going to assume it is just a bug in their JavaScript.
jameskegel
93 days ago
I see Nautil.us is joining the tribe of sensationalist titles. When did this become the norm?
melling
93 days ago
when they needed to get viewership instead of subscriptions. People don't want to pay for news, magaziness, etc.
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search: