I had the pleasure of being an IRIX admin and adept product design software user. A 200 Mhz R10K came with a big, fast cache and the FPU was quick. These machines would perform on that software on par with a PC running 3 to 4x the clock speed.
As the review says, you paid hard, but you also got in very early too.
IRIX itself, the desktop, is lean and mean. A joy to use.
I can say my best computing experience by a good margin.
Thanks for the seriously good times SGI.
