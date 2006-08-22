Ask HN: What are your favorite thin websites (text only or limited images)?

http://mediagazer.com/river
http://scripting.com/2014/06/02/whatIsARiverOfNewsAggregator...
http://buzzmachine.com/2006/08/22/the-river-of-news/
http://nick.typepad.com/blog/2005/05/river_of_news_1.html
I've mostly seen it used in the context of news readers.
hckrnews.com is a river for news.ycombinator.com, but it doesnt use the term. they just describe it as "a chronologic list of items" vs the most popular/upvoted.
Browsing journals "by locale" is the best armchair tourism on the internet.
[0] https://twitter.com/LINGsCARS
[1] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vtib4WZW_4M
The Ob-La-Di Ob-La-Da one ain't half bad, though: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w2whZLX8nDw
EDIT: is there an established subgenre for "Chinese knockoff surf rock"? Because if there is, I want a hell of a lot more of it.
And in similar style from a similar era, Ian's Shoelace Site: https://www.fieggen.com/shoelace/ (the Ian Knot will change your life, though I use the double-Ian Knot to never re-tie laces again).
http://www.kenrockwell.com/tech/reviews.htm
http://lucumr.pocoo.org/ and http://http2.info/ are simple yet feel carefully crafted.
Ahhh! It's stuck in my brain!
http://idlewords.com/talks/
0: https://hugotunius.se
I recently rebuilt my blog and used similar ideas; minimal CSS, no JavaScript, static site generator. It's actually interesting to see that some (front-end) developers tend to have very minimalistic sites.
It's got many of the classic text files and zines from my BBS days. Tons of nostalgia.
> The only website that loads on the Berlin underground railway
https://www.gwern.net/
https://metafilter.com (comments and best-of)
https://www.aldaily.com/
Shows (mostly punk/rock) in the bay area. Straightforward. Up to date. Gets the job done.
- https://braille.wunderground.com/
- http://www.smh.com.au/text/ and any other news source that still bothers to make RSS-like versions
- https://www.rfc-editor.org/rfc-index-100a.html
When I was looking into advertising there, it was $2,000. Guess he's doing well. I don't envy him though. Being a full time blogger has to be one of the most soul-killing jobs. All that keeping up on the most boring and annoying bits of latest information, and repackaging it, all the while trying to not look biased. I just couldn't do it even if I wanted to.
Plus, I don't see him as trying not to look biased. If anything, he completely disregards attempts to -- he frequently states that something is his opinion, that seems to be the appeal of the blog. That it's completely biased and all one man's opinion is what makes him so polarising.
http://daringfireball.net/2006/04/initiative
http://bryanmgreen.com/
As neither a professional designer or developer, I wanted a site that was very clean and easy to build (and adaptive) but shared critical information. The end result has made me quite happy.
(And by the way, there's a typo in your font-family.)
plato.stanford.edu, which is a philosophy encyclopedia by Stanford university.
https://yeezysupply.com/
shows absolutely no content except for a handful footer links without 3rd party JS.
Just meant to show that minimalist design doesn't have to mean that it's technically clean or minimalist in any way.
Straight out of the late 90s hand-written html, but by one of the greatest guitar luthiers alive, Frank Ford.
Want to see exactly how one would restore a pre-war Martin Guitar? You can see it. Truly amazing.
Has it really been 10 years?
