If you try this out and feel like it's not what you're looking for, I'd suggest trying out mpv [0] directly.
It integrates youtube-dl [1], so you can easily watch YouTube, as well as from the other hundreds of sources they support, very easily. For example:
mpv "https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dQw4w9WgXcQ"
And a bit tangential to the whole thing, I found mpv's C API [2] to be very approachable and well documented.
[0] https://mpv.io/
[1] https://rg3.github.io/youtube-dl/
[2] https://github.com/mpv-player/mpv/blob/master/libmpv/client....
I've been wanting "mpv with a modern UI for years now for mac" for years now.
brew install mpv
The killer feature here is the modern native UI.
Edit: tried it out with some streaming media. Buffering seems to be more intelligent that VLC (saner default). It is really pretty UI too. Great start for a project.
Is there anything in particular that you'd have them change?
I'm no UI/UX expect, but here's my impression of deficiencies (as a fairly heavy VLC user)
- Media player default window is super busy. I rarely use any of those options.
- Audio/subtitle sync is tricky. There are keybindings but I can never remember them.
- Open dialog is really complex for what you are usually wanting to do
- Preferences is just crazy. It used to be tough to configure caching, but that seems to be fixed now (cool!)
The VLC UI is a lot better than it used to be in fairness, but it still has a ways to go before I'd consider it to be modern and clean.
I like the idea of a cleaner interface, but if the choice turns out to be between a cleaner interface and the number of options in the software, I'll stick with the version with the ugly UI until it stops working.
And that's really what I'm afraid of. Most things that get labeled "modern and clean" are programs that I think of as "insufficient and featureless", and they're the ones that I abandon. I don't want to abandon VLC; it's been my good friend for 10 or 11 years, at this point.
In my experience, VLC on MacOS feels rather unpolished compared to the Windows/Linux variants (maybe because they're using Qt and MacOS presumably isn't) but I've generally always have had a smoother experience with VLC on Windows and Linux as opposed to Mac from everything from playing local files to streaming over the network.
It's theoretically possible in VLC, but failing after half an hour of trying to get the settings to work led to the movie being shown without any subtitles. This was for a group discussion, with mixed English & Chinese native speakers. It's publicly embarrassing for everyone, and I'm planning to write my own app to just show subtitles so this might work next time.
You have a typo on your homepage, though. "A more stable release should be able in one month." should probably be "A more stable release should be available in one month."
Pinning playlist in front to drag and drop additional files is also required.
Support to take screen shot without quality loss.
Any plan to support mp3/flac files?
Thanks for this great app, looking forward for stable release.
Only complaint - it doesn't prevent the screensaver. That does seem like it should be a given.
Note that there's a difference between saying "my application is pure Swift" and "everything is pure Swift". If you're trying to make an argument about safety (as happens when people talk about writing things in Rust), then having the libraries written in that language is important. If you're just trying to say "this is a modern codebase using the latest tooling and APIs", then all that matters is the code you wrote, and not the pre-existing libraries that you link to.
From the dictionary:
Pure - not mixed or adulterated with any other substance or material.
The most recent macOS update brought a picture-in-picture feature, where you could keep videos playing on top of everything else in one side of the screen. With mpv you can get a close approximation by using the "--ontop" flag. Although admittedly it's not quite as nice as the new built-in feature.
