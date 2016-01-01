Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
I use spacemacs for most things now. It has the extensibility of Emacs with an actual vim emulator worth a damn for power vim users coupled with a well thought out and integrated visual leader system. Magit is phenomenal and changes how you view source control. Org mode is great too.

I'm forced to use VSCode. I'm in a really slow machine and Visual Studio is really slow. I switched from 2015 to 2017, and things speedup little bit, but I keep VS2017 open only for scafolding, publishing, etc.

I'm really in a great learning experience using C#/Asp.Net MVC 5 on VSCode. You need learn command lines of how to build, start IISExpress, etc.

My next steps are learn how to use Nuget and EF migrations via Powershell (out of Visual Studio), and maybe use/create scaffolding with yeoman. I dont think will be hard... I type commands inside of VS IDE. I just need a bit more of time :)

IDEA for Java / Scala / Kotlin.

Emacs for everything else: JS, Python, Haskell,.. all the way to bash scripts.

I have high hopes for JetBrains, and possibly MS, making their IDE "engines" available for integration with third-party editors, similar to the way Rust [1], Haskell [2][3] and JS [5] "IDEs" try to follow (and apparently MS specifies for some of its tools [4]).

With that, you could use your best-loved editor (and people love a variety of them) with whatever language support engine(s), possibly even remotely.

To some extent, the venerable Plan9 ACME shown the way to that. The Xi editor seems to follow this design.

[1]: https://forge.rust-lang.org/ides.html

[2]: https://commercialhaskell.github.io/intero/

[3]: https://github.com/haskell/haskell-ide-engine

[4]: https://github.com/Microsoft/language-server-protocol/blob/m...

[5]: http://ternjs.net/

I moved to emacs from vi in the early 90s and stayed there, a little because of habit and a little because of convenience.

It works with every language. It has integrations with compilers and debuggers, but I've not been using them since I stopped using C. However I'm using the integration with Ruby's rspec to run tests on single methods from within the editor.

Emacs can complete text in several ways and I'm using the most vanilla one (pabbrev-mode [1]) which is still incredibly useful. It has syntax coloring. I also used to write my own macros in elisp but I'm not doing that anymore.

I'm using the customer mandated Java IDE when I work with Java. I didn't investigate if there is a modern emacs equivalent of Netbeans/IntelliJ/Eclipse but it would be impossible to develop in Java with plain Emacs. There must be something broken in Java if we need an IDE to work with it. I could be using PyCharm in a project for a customer (they offered to give me a license) but there is no need for that. All I need is pabbrev.

I'm using vim to edit files on servers or quick edits of configuration files with sudo.

[1] https://www.emacswiki.org/emacs/PredictiveAbbreviation

I'm not a programmer, please forgive me, but I love using Sublime as a writing tool for legislation and public policy in my work. The color coding system popular in programming, has been invaluable in drafting legislation...

I'm curious about your use case, care to elaborate a bit more?

That color coding system you mention is for code syntax, so I'm picturing that Sublime for a text document might highlight seemingly random words used in coding (function, end, do, etc), and it doesn't seem so useful. So I'm geninuely curious.

I've started writing a novel in Sublime using Markdown syntax with a spell check plugin and word wrap. Not sure if you're doing something different for legislation, but I imagine that setup would work pretty well for documents with lots of sections, bullet points, etc.

Wow, great!

Are there any plugins / modes for writing structured natural language text that you use? How do they help? What's missing?

Also curious. Do you use soft wraps or hard wraps when dealing with text?

Further legislative text has a lot of resemblance to code.

Notepad++ for python / javascript development for more than 7 years (hint: I use MS on windows for my development environment). IntelliJ Idea for Java.

I have tried to replace Notepad++ over the years with nearly every other possible editor/IDE that runs on windows (vim, atom, VS code, sublime text) but always found Notepad++ a much better solution for my needs. Some of its strong points:

- Really fast with a very small memory footprint. Written in C++ !

- Free (GPL)

- Supported from its author for lots of years

- Nice syntax highlighting

- Cool integration with Windows File Explorer

- All editing options I want are there and easily configurable (tabs to spaces, strip trailing space etc)

- Allows comparing files (diff)

- Tail -f mode for logs (monitoring changes to files)

- Correct and easy conversion to encoding formats (utf-8, to ansi etc)

- Supports macros

- Great find and replace (supports regexes)

- Supports workspaces and projects

- It has some great plugins like:

- Integrated file explorer through plugin

- Ftp (sftp etc) browsing / editing through plugin

- XML pretty print, linting etc

- Python console scripting

- Zen coding

Ok some of its weak points are:

- No real auto-complete so it's difficult to be used with Java (of course that's the case with most editors)

- Supports only windows (however I am using it also on my mac mini as the default editor through wine)

- Not very good marketing - Notepad++ is really great but I rarely see it discussed or trending as I was seeing atom or VS code

- Cannot open (very) big files (it handles files ~ 200 MB without problems though).

StackOverflow has an extensive survey which includes which IDE used. (no details given as to why) http://stackoverflow.com/research/developer-survey-2016

I though it was weird to see Notepad++ at the top so I ran my own survey. https://codepilot.ai/editor-survey-thanks/

Vim. It makes a lot of text editing way faster and easier. Like, it's to the point where I haven't bothered getting comfortable using awk and sed for one-off text munging, because when I want to take test suite text output and turn it into a sorted list of test names, I can just slam it through vim for thirty seconds instead.

Switched from Sublime Text 2 to VS Code at the start of the year. So far it's great apart from some annoying linting problems (eslint gets confused between ES6 with decorators and TypeScript).

tmux + vim on the server because it's there and does what I need it to do.

sublime text on the desktop for easier clipboard managment and motion keys that are consistent with the environment

Emacs for many purposes, but largely Perl and Python. SQL Developer for Oracle work. SQLServer Management Studio for SQLServer work. VisualStudio for VB.NET and C#.

I use Atom for frontend web dev. I don't particularly love it, honestly.

I used Webstorm from Intellij when I was doing pure JS work. Loved it.

I'm considering going the full Intellij suite, but the cost is prohibitive.

I will be laughed at for admitting this but I'm still using TextMate (2.0-rc.4) for my main profession which is Ruby on Rails development. TM2 is fast, stable, extensible, native and lightweight.

VIM (you need to able to touch type or else VIM will be frustrating) all the way even for Java with support from the following plugins:

* VIM Fugitive

* VIM Surround

* VIM Closetag

* You Complete Me

* Ctrl-P

* VIM color Solarized

* NerdTree

* VIM Airline

* TERN for VIM

* VIM Javascript

* VIM JSX

* VIM DelimitMate

* VIM JS syntax

* VIM Eclim for Java

JetBrains based editors are quite nice if you can afford it. Free for students and open-source developers.

PyCharm for python, IntelliJ for java, Cursive for clojure

Emacs for Swift, Objective C, C, C++, Clojure, Python, Java, Javascript, Assembler, Bash, and random other minor stuff.

Wait... there are other IDEs?

At the end of the day, easy debugging is my #1 concern when choosing an editor. Intellisense a pretty close #2.

I just wish I didn't need a completely separate editor for each language. Right now I regularly use PyCharm, PHP Storm, Ruby Mine. I guess I also use ReSharper a lot, but that's slightly different :D

You actually don't need a separate editor for most of the languages (minus C++ with CLion). It's not entirely obvious, but if you use IntelliJ IDEA, there are plugins for the other languages that provide the equivalent functionality of PyCharm, Ruby Mine, etc: https://plugins.jetbrains.com/idea/plugin/631-python https://plugins.jetbrains.com/idea/plugin/1293-ruby https://plugins.jetbrains.com/idea/plugin/6610-php

Intellij IDEA for everything. The plugins for IDEA aren't far enough behind Jetbrains more language-specific IDE's (e.g. WebStorm or PyCharm) for me to mind much.

Plus it's nice to just have one go-to IDE for dev imo.

VSCode because the TypeScript integration is just phenomenal.

Pretty much exclusively Sublime. Sometimes I use vim for quick edits on the server, but since I always have WinSCP open along with the SSH connection, it's usually just as fast to use Sublime for remote files, too.

I do plan to get more used to vim once I move away from Windows.

Vim because it's burnt into muscle memory. For things like Java-programming I'm also happy to use IDEs.

IntelliJ for everything. My only complaint is that when I'm writing front end code, it has to do do more guesswork for the autocomplete suggestions, which takes more time, so I have to purposely stop typing for a second to let it find the suggestion I want so I can select it.

* Visual Studio for C#

* XCode for Swift/ObjectiveC

* VSCode for other languages

* Notepad++ for text editing on Windows

* Textmate for text editing on OSX

I have been using Boxer editor (http://www.boxersoftware.com) since the DOS version. Very user-friendly imo.

vim + shell. I bounce around a ton of different languages and platforms for my job. It's nice to have a common set of tools for everything.

PHPStorm - its by far the best IDE for PHP. Over the years I tried: Eclipse PDT, NetBeans, Zend Studio but PHPStorm beats the competition in every respect.

The jetbrains family for most parts : idea for Java/scala, phpstorm for, well, php and pycharm for Python. I like spring toolsuite which is built on top of eclipse. On the term, it's vim and on Mac it's TextWrangler.

It depends on the language I'm working with:

Python - PyCharms

Clojure - LightTable

Javascript - MS Visual Code

Java - Eclipse

PHP - Notepad++

I must admit, I am a bit surprised to see "easy to learn" as an answer to "why" in so many recommendations. I would think that after a week (or a month in extreme cases) the value of "easy to learn" would quickly approach 0.

I value my editors for their power and responsiveness, not for the frustration spent years ago on learning them.

60% - Visual Studio Pro / 40% - Visual Studio Code

Why? .NET enterprise dev is my job, hence Visual Studio Pro, those services are fronted by SPAs, hence Visual Studio Code.

Combination of Emacs and Visual Studio 2015. Would like to kick the tires of Visual Studio Code - especially since there is an Emacs keybindings plugin.

Am curious if they will dump the bloated VS in the near future and focus on VS Code.

geany + vim

https://www.geany.org/

I use VSCode for front-end dev with TypeScript due to the simple out of the box setup and snappy interface. For back-end in Java/Kotlin, I use Intellij IDEA - I've yet to find another IDE that can provide the refactoring and static analysis tools IDEA can provide.

Interesting Atom is first comment, I usually see it get a lot of hate.

My usual environment is Visual Studio, as I work with C# mainly.

Android Studio for Android, because it's the best IDE for Android

Sublime for everything else because it's lightweight and no frills

Recently Visual Studio for Mac (which is a massively improved Xamarin Studio it seems) because C# + Xamarin for iOS. When not for work VIM for Clojure, Lua and others.

Visual studio 2015, visual assist, a couple of specialized addons like tangible t4 editor.

Visual Studio with Resharper.

Anything else just does not come close for C#.

Jedit or Atom, terminator, vivaldi

Xcode and tmux+vim.

I assume you're writing Swift and/or ObjC. Which vim plugins do you use for these languages?

Exactly what @nsfyn55 says except when I toy with "raw" swift - that is, no Cocoa and such - I often just use tmux+vim. Of swift specifics in my vim setup, I use the official swift vim plugin and a couple of tslime.vim mappings for starting, stopping, testing and building swift from vim in a separate tmux pane.

I have the tslime.vim mappings set up as autocommands with specifics for python, rust, swift, haskell.

I'm gonna bet comment author says they use Xcode for Swift/Objc and Vim/Tmux for everything else. I just came off a small Swift project. Apple makes it difficult to code for their products outside of XCode.

I run the linked site (and started that thread). I'd love it if you signed up <3

