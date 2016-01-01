reply
I'm really in a great learning experience using C#/Asp.Net MVC 5 on VSCode. You need learn command lines of how to build, start IISExpress, etc.
My next steps are learn how to use Nuget and EF migrations via Powershell (out of Visual Studio), and maybe use/create scaffolding with yeoman.
I dont think will be hard... I type commands inside of VS IDE. I just need a bit more of time :)
Emacs for everything else: JS, Python, Haskell,.. all the way to bash scripts.
I have high hopes for JetBrains, and possibly MS, making their IDE "engines" available for integration with third-party editors, similar to the way Rust [1], Haskell [2][3] and JS [5] "IDEs" try to follow (and apparently MS specifies for some of its tools [4]).
With that, you could use your best-loved editor (and people love a variety of them) with whatever language support engine(s), possibly even remotely.
To some extent, the venerable Plan9 ACME shown the way to that. The Xi editor seems to follow this design.
[1]: https://forge.rust-lang.org/ides.html
[2]: https://commercialhaskell.github.io/intero/
[3]: https://github.com/haskell/haskell-ide-engine
[4]: https://github.com/Microsoft/language-server-protocol/blob/m...
[5]: http://ternjs.net/
It works with every language. It has integrations with compilers and debuggers, but I've not been using them since I stopped using C. However I'm using the integration with Ruby's rspec to run tests on single methods from within the editor.
Emacs can complete text in several ways and I'm using the most vanilla one (pabbrev-mode [1]) which is still incredibly useful. It has syntax coloring. I also used to write my own macros in elisp but I'm not doing that anymore.
I'm using the customer mandated Java IDE when I work with Java. I didn't investigate if there is a modern emacs equivalent of Netbeans/IntelliJ/Eclipse but it would be impossible to develop in Java with plain Emacs. There must be something broken in Java if we need an IDE to work with it. I could be using PyCharm in a project for a customer (they offered to give me a license) but there is no need for that. All I need is pabbrev.
I'm using vim to edit files on servers or quick edits of configuration files with sudo.
[1] https://www.emacswiki.org/emacs/PredictiveAbbreviation
That color coding system you mention is for code syntax, so I'm picturing that Sublime for a text document might highlight seemingly random words used in coding (function, end, do, etc), and it doesn't seem so useful. So I'm geninuely curious.
Are there any plugins / modes for writing structured natural language text that you use? How do they help? What's missing?
Further legislative text has a lot of resemblance to code.
I have tried to replace Notepad++ over the years with nearly every other possible editor/IDE that runs on windows (vim, atom, VS code, sublime text) but always found Notepad++ a much better solution for my needs. Some of its strong points:
- Really fast with a very small memory footprint. Written in C++ !
- Free (GPL)
- Supported from its author for lots of years
- Nice syntax highlighting
- Cool integration with Windows File Explorer
- All editing options I want are there and easily configurable (tabs to spaces, strip trailing space etc)
- Allows comparing files (diff)
- Tail -f mode for logs (monitoring changes to files)
- Correct and easy conversion to encoding formats (utf-8, to ansi etc)
- Supports macros
- Great find and replace (supports regexes)
- Supports workspaces and projects
- It has some great plugins like:
- Integrated file explorer through plugin
- Ftp (sftp etc) browsing / editing through plugin
- XML pretty print, linting etc
- Python console scripting
- Zen coding
Ok some of its weak points are:
- No real auto-complete so it's difficult to be used with Java (of course that's the case with most editors)
- Supports only windows (however I am using it also on my mac mini as the default editor through wine)
- Not very good marketing - Notepad++ is really great but I rarely see it discussed or trending as I was seeing atom or VS code
- Cannot open (very) big files (it handles files ~ 200 MB without problems though).
I though it was weird to see Notepad++ at the top so I ran my own survey.
https://codepilot.ai/editor-survey-thanks/
sublime text on the desktop for easier clipboard managment and motion keys that are consistent with the environment
I used Webstorm from Intellij when I was doing pure JS work. Loved it.
I'm considering going the full Intellij suite, but the cost is prohibitive.
* VIM Fugitive
* VIM Surround
* VIM Closetag
* You Complete Me
* Ctrl-P
* VIM color Solarized
* NerdTree
* VIM Airline
* TERN for VIM
* VIM Javascript
* VIM JSX
* VIM DelimitMate
* VIM JS syntax
* VIM Eclim for Java
PyCharm for python,
IntelliJ for java,
Cursive for clojure
Wait... there are other IDEs?
I just wish I didn't need a completely separate editor for each language. Right now I regularly use PyCharm, PHP Storm, Ruby Mine. I guess I also use ReSharper a lot, but that's slightly different :D
Plus it's nice to just have one go-to IDE for dev imo.
I do plan to get more used to vim once I move away from Windows.
* XCode for Swift/ObjectiveC
* VSCode for other languages
* Notepad++ for text editing on Windows
* Textmate for text editing on OSX
Python - PyCharms
Clojure - LightTable
Javascript - MS Visual Code
Java - Eclipse
PHP - Notepad++
I value my editors for their power and responsiveness, not for the frustration spent years ago on learning them.
Why? .NET enterprise dev is my job, hence Visual Studio Pro, those services are fronted by SPAs, hence Visual Studio Code.
Am curious if they will dump the bloated VS in the near future and focus on VS Code.
https://www.geany.org/
My usual environment is Visual Studio, as I work with C# mainly.
Sublime for everything else because it's lightweight and no frills
Anything else just does not come close for C#.
I have the tslime.vim mappings set up as autocommands with specifics for python, rust, swift, haskell.
