Ask HN: What did you do after quitting the IT industry and how have things been?

There's currently a thread going on where people are discussing what they would do if they quit their IT career. I have been in software industry for more than a decade now and since some years now have been thinking of what I would like to do when I quit the industry and how soon I can quit. I no longer have the immense passion I used to have some years back when it comes to software problem solving. It's been a while since I have been thinking about it but haven't yet been brave enough to quit the industry (mostly financial reasons). My question to others here is, have anyone of you quit the IT industry to do something that interested you (not necessary a job) and how have things been for you after quitting the industry?