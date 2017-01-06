Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
H-1B Visas: Bill introduced to raise min salary to $100,000 and tighten rules (wsj.com)
5 points by nopinsight 98 days ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite



This move is only going to affect large and small Indian consultancy firms, who bring in tech people from India under H1-b visas with given hopes to file their Green Cards. They are usually deployed on 3-6 months projects across the US. These firms pay them minimum allowed wages by keeping lion share of the hourly consultancy rate.

Foreign graduates from US colleges are not going to be affected as they are interested only in working full time with US companies who are going to pay them market rate anyway if they can't find an American skillful enough to fill the job.

This move will also in return, loosen up the H1-B pipeline hence getting rid of the lottery system. I think it is a good move in a better direction.

These are my two cents as a beneficial of H1-B visa system, who went to US college.




