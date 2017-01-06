Foreign graduates from US colleges are not going to be affected as they are interested only in working full time with US companies who are going to pay them market rate anyway if they can't find an American skillful enough to fill the job.
This move will also in return, loosen up the H1-B pipeline hence getting rid of the lottery system. I think it is a good move in a better direction.
These are my two cents as a beneficial of H1-B visa system, who went to US college.
