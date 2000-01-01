>If the Tor user has his phone somewhere nearby and if certain types of apps are on his phone, then his mobile device will ping back one or more advertisers with details about his device, so the advertiser can build an advertising profile on the user, linking his computer with his phone.
This is pretty contrived...
Well it can't obviously, but lots of people (although maybe not the types of people who use tor) browse the internet with their speakers on and active. Most people don't unmute their speakers just before they're about to listen to something.
> How do they bypass the little sound notification on my tabs?
Admittedly they probably can't, but are you sure you're going to notice a flicker as a short sound is played and then stops?
I think the most contrived part is your mobile being always-on/always listening, given that you're likely to notice this due to reduced battery life. But given that certain hardware now has support for always-on keyword detection, you can see a future when this could happen.
