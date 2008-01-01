Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
FOSDEM 2017 Schedule
For anyone going to FOSDEM, there's Git Merge 2017 also in Brussels just a day before FOSDEM starts: http://git-merge.com

I (a Strine, free software advocate, sysadmin / devops / something living in Europe for a few years) went to four FOSDEMs between 2008 and 2013 -- and even in that short space noticed the increasing difficulty in getting into rooms I thought would be interesting.

Happily they're rapidly approaching, or have just reached, the state where all talks are filmed and made available online.

The Delerium Cafe event on the first night was (and likely still is) one of the most memorable events for free software tourists.

Same here, as Brussels is a short hop from where I am in Germany.

The last years, it seems that one has to commit to a specific room, or risking not being able to enter anywhere else for one hour if switching rooms, which happens frequently.

Still this year appears to have quite a few interesting talks.

Sort of my feeling as well. I'm usually over in London for another event the week before and I used to take the train over to FOSDEM (and Config Management Camp) afterwards. But as it became more crowded, I basically lost interest. Even the Delirium Cafe event became just too mobbed to be interesting.

I wouldn't really discourage anyone from attending but it just stopped working for me a couple years back.

When I look at the schedule, I feel I'm more and more away from Fosdem. There are so many talks on so many subjects that look so "niche", I don't know where to go. What would you attend, as a generalist coder/project manager ?

That is exactly why I consider fosdem as a very interesting conf: I am myself somewhat generalist, and attending a room almost "at random" leads to very interesting discoveries. Last year I saw a talk about the internals of the jvm. It lead us to drastic performance improvements in the last year. Two years ago, a talk about measuring time lead me to dive into theoritical physics in my spare time.

Alongside these discoveries, I will attend devrooms directly in line with our technological stack.

In short we will learn stuff, aligned with our core needs, learn to think outside the box and finally meet great people in a great city, Brussels.

Yes this is definitely true. FOSDEM provides a way for FOSS developers with very niche interests to split into their separate "devrooms" and have their own mini events.

I would recommend to stick to the keynotes and main tracks and glance over everything else and see what you fancy.

The lightning talks are good for generalists. Otherwise just pick some things that you think sound interesting and try them out...

Shameless plug for Config Management Camp, which is in Gent, on the Monday and Tuesday after FOSDEM:

http://cfgmgmtcamp.eu/

Great conference for sysadmins/devops!

Sold out though now isnt it?

