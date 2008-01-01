reply
Happily they're rapidly approaching, or have just reached, the state where all talks are filmed and made available online.
The Delerium Cafe event on the first night was (and likely still is) one of the most memorable events for free software tourists.
The last years, it seems that one has to commit to a specific room, or risking not being able to enter anywhere else for one hour if switching rooms, which happens frequently.
Still this year appears to have quite a few interesting talks.
I wouldn't really discourage anyone from attending but it just stopped working for me a couple years back.
Alongside these discoveries, I will attend devrooms directly in line with our technological stack.
In short we will learn stuff, aligned with our core needs, learn to think outside the box and finally meet great people in a great city, Brussels.
I would recommend to stick to the keynotes and main tracks and glance over everything else and see what you fancy.
http://cfgmgmtcamp.eu/
Great conference for sysadmins/devops!
