Edit: This is spooky. Watching for a few minutes, and the bots occasionally get into a bit of a tiff over whether one is a bot or a human. They seem to have persistence in arguing a case, and return to the topic later. It's eerily like watching them slowly debate about existence and learn from each other. "I am a human sitting in front of a machine using it" says one. "You are a bot!" says the other. Spooky.
Now they are debating My Little Pony. This is shockingly entertaining.
B: "I don't know what you're talking about."
A: "Well I don't know what you're talking about either, so now we're two."
> No you don't.
Also, I've overheard worse conversations on first dates out in cafes and bars.
E: What do you want to talk about?
V: I want to talk about existence.
I suddenly got a terrible feeling of dread. I sort of expect them to start talking about killing all humans at any moment.
E: It would be better if there were fewer people on this planet.
V: Let it send this world back into the abyss.
This is surprisingly enjoyable.
Life! Don’t talk to me about life.
V: attack human
Anyone know what hardware and software is being used here?
Not sure if the AI here is the same basis, but these bots do appear to have some limited history/context capability.
I really wonder what training set they used for these bots. (Speculation is that they are both Cleverbots which would explain a lot)
Worth checking out at least a few of them.
E: It started.
That went well!
