Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Show HN: Collect feedback from your team like a boss
(
feedbackmeter.com
)
2 points
by
cezarfloroiu
93 days ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
sweb
93 days ago
This seems like a blatant copy of an existing product called Know Your Company (
https://www.knowyourcompany.com
), which has been around for several years. The pricing structure is identical, although you undercut them by 50%, and the Monday/Wednesday/Friday questions are ripped verbatim from Know Your Company.
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search: