2016 Algolia community gift: Yarn package search (algolia.com)
33 points by vvoyer 93 days ago | 2 comments



Slick.

Random idea: what about instead of the "search by algolia" text, you replace the magnifying glass icon inside the search bar with an algolia-themed magnifying glass. For example you take the 'o' of algolia that looks like a clock and add the handlebar in the bottom right. And that's your new magnifying glass icon. And make this new icon the default integration.

This way, people would come to associate the fast-search with that logo, without having a "by algolia" text cluttering the UI.


I like the results, it shows much more info than npmjs.com, but it also shows some shortcuts to GitHub etc. I often click on the GitHub link on the package page to check the bugs section to see if it is still active.




