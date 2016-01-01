Random idea: what about instead of the "search by algolia" text, you replace the magnifying glass icon inside the search bar with an algolia-themed magnifying glass. For example you take the 'o' of algolia that looks like a clock and add the handlebar in the bottom right. And that's your new magnifying glass icon. And make this new icon the default integration.
This way, people would come to associate the fast-search with that logo, without having a "by algolia" text cluttering the UI.
