Ask HN: Getting to 6 figures as a PHP dev 1 point by discardafteruse 93 days ago | hide | past | web | 3 comments | favorite I've been making websites and apps in PHP for around 7 years now, always as a freelancer. Due to personal ineptitude, only recently did I transition from a poor hourly rate to a more respectable daily rate, which has made a big difference in the stability, and size, of my income. However I still feel like I'm treading water, and I read about other devs routinely commanding 6 figures p.a. I'm based in Berlin, but work remotely usually for British companies. How can I move from around 50k per annum to double that? Is that even a reasonable ambition?







