|
|Ask HN: Getting to 6 figures as a PHP dev
|
1 point by discardafteruse 93 days ago | hide | past | web | 3 comments | favorite
|I've been making websites and apps in PHP for around 7 years now, always as a freelancer. Due to personal ineptitude, only recently did I transition from a poor hourly rate to a more respectable daily rate, which has made a big difference in the stability, and size, of my income. However I still feel like I'm treading water, and I read about other devs routinely commanding 6 figures p.a. I'm based in Berlin, but work remotely usually for British companies. How can I move from around 50k per annum to double that? Is that even a reasonable ambition?
People do earn a lot when they find a niche - in example trading software. There is lots of money in trading (i.e. Forex) and trading software which is low latency type of software. If you go mainstream you will earn what mainstream earns, think outside of the box.
From another perspective in the very moment you start specialising you might find yourself out of work when your niche disappears. So it's always a chase for holy grail and there is none - take risk, invest your time, be different and you'll get paid more :-)