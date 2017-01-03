Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Trump and the “batman effect” (slatestarcodex.com)
2 points by ribasushi 93 days ago | 2 comments



If time is scarce - just read the end of the article with an incredibly spot-on summary ( from "There's an old joke..." onwards )


We are going to get the hero we deserve




