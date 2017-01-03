Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Trump and the “batman effect”
(
slatestarcodex.com
)
2 points
by
ribasushi
93 days ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
2 comments
|
favorite
ribasushi
93 days ago
If time is scarce - just read the end of the article with an incredibly spot-on summary ( from "There's an old joke..." onwards )
hunglee2
93 days ago
We are going to get the hero we deserve
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search: