Show HN: Image Files for Image-Upload testing [git]
(
github.com
)
11 points
by
thomasdd
93 days ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
013
92 days ago
I thought this would be similar to a collection of images like uber.gif and lottapixel.jpg[0], but it's just plain images. Hm.
[0] -
https://github.com/danielmiessler/SecLists/tree/master/Paylo...
